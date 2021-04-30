RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 30, 2021

Issue 1590

Today’s thought

“The tragedy of life is what dies inside a man while he lives.” ―Albert Einstein

Tip of the Day

How to diagnose your RV’s air conditioner health

Certified RV technician Chris Dougherty shows you a way to diagnose the health of your RV’s air conditioner (or air conditioners) using an infrared thermometer. It’s a simple process, but one most RVers have likely never thought to check. Chris recorded this video while he was the technical editor of RVtravel.com. Watch the short video here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 AntiShanty Overlanding Trailers. As he reports, “The AntiShanty is a super lightweight all-aluminum travel trailer that epitomizes flexible storage and unusual thinking. The design and inspiration come from the overlanding world where rugged build, good insulation and lightweight materials are all cornerstones of success. And this hits all the marks.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

Eight tips for creating a “rainy day bin” for kids

RV parents, grandparents and guardians know that scattered rain showers in the forecast mean it will rain on their campsite. Creating a rainy day bin is a great way to keep the kiddos occupied without spending the entire day on their tablets or other electronics. Read more.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How many people have ever slept in your RV at one time?

Quick Tip

No-stick vent lids

Tony K. makes this suggestion: “Most lubricant you spray on vent cranks, etc., attracts dust, so keep that mind. Sometimes cleaning it free of everything doesn’t attract anything and works just as good. Use a degreaser on a cloth to clean the rubber seal, let dry completely and then wipe talcum powder on to prevent lid from sticking.” Thanks, Tony!

Stinky sewer dump? This will do the trick!

If a sewer hose doesn’t fit tightly, sewer gases will escape and make the odor when dumping almost unbearable. It’s embarrassing and disgusting! This sewer adapter hose seal plugs the hole. No more stink! Read more about it here or order one here.

Website of the day

The Best RV Parks in Every State

So many of these look and sound so nice – oh, the amenities! Have you stayed at any of these around the country?

Recipe of the Day

Pulled Pork Nachos

by Tonya Conca from Warwick, RI

The pulled pork alone in these nachos is full-flavored and delicious. Once it cooks in the slow cooker, it falls apart beautifully. Mix that with BBQ sauce, cheese, and toppings and you have amazing pulled pork nachos. These are restaurant-quality nachos you can make at home. If you have extra pulled pork, it will make a yummy sandwich.

We’re drooling! Get the recipe here.

The cutest salt and pepper shakers!

You can’t deny how cute this is – it would be perfect on any RV dinette! This vintage gas station filling pump salt and paper set is so unique! This would make a great gift for anyone who loves classic cars or Route 66! We want one! Check it out here.

RVer Run Over by His Own Rig: A 67-year-old RVer died Monday when he fell from his rig and was run over by the vehicle. The accident happened at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort RV Park in Laughlin, NV. The Albany, MN, died when he fell on his head while trying to straighten out his jackknifed trailer. He fell into the path of the RV’s rear wheels.

Long-Term Campers Asked to Leave California Park: The River’s Edge Campground in the little town of Knights Ferry, California, is being forced to change from a mixed long-term/short-term camping model to short-term camping only due to permitting issues. That means about half of the park’s residents will be forced to vacate the campground along the Stanislaus River to make room for more short-term campers. Many of those residents have lived at the park for several years, and no longer have permitted RVs in working order, so moving will be a challenge.

Colorado Forest Units Now Charging for Camping: The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado will be switching to fee-based camping at the Mary E Camping Area beginning June 25. The camping area is located about 7 miles west of Telluride, CO. The fee will likely be about $15 a night. The maximum allowable stay will be 7 days within a 30-day period.

Winnebago Sets New Sales Record: Winnebago reported that sales surged 34% in the past year to a record $839.9 million. They also reported an “order backlog” of nearly 40,000 units, up 307% from a year ago, so you might have to wait a while for that new Minnie Winnie. But the wait for a Winnebago didn’t affect their stock share price, which has risen 39% this year. Thor Industries – the big dog in RV manufacturing – saw its shares rise 57%.

More and More Surveys About You: Spring is the season for outdoor industry surveys. The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) just released a new survey that says a third of RV owners took trips of more than 300 miles in 2020, while 54% of RVers stayed within 200 miles of home. RVIA’s data also showed a preference among RVers for state parks over RV resorts and private campgrounds, likely adding to the pressure on public campgrounds. The survey included 800 completed online surveys sent to a cross-section of statistically balanced U.S. residents.

Trivia

Penetrating oil can save the day!

It can be a bad day on the road if you break down and need to loosen a screw or bolt and it won’t budge. Here’s help: This rust eater, deep penetrating oil will penetrate rust, scale and corrosion to free parts and assemblies instantly. It will free up rusted machine screws, bolts, nuts, clamps for mufflers and tail pipes, locks and more. You need this! Learn more.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Myka and Katies and Levi. Love to travel as full-timers. Healthcare workers.” —Connie Rubright

Two new guides to free campgrounds

Discover thousands of designated camping areas the West and in America’s Heartland —real places-not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various agencies — federal, state, local, etc. Learn more about West edition or Heartland edition.

Leave here with a laugh

A young girl opens up a lemonade stand on her street and sells at such low prices that the competition down the street, selling Kool-Aid, can’t keep up and is forced to close down. Maybe it would’ve helped if there were a punch line…

