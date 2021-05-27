RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 27, 2021

Issue 1609

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us by what we have already done.” ―Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Grape Popsicle Day!

On this day in history: 1930 – The 1,046-foot (319 m) Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.

Tip of the Day

RVing with a pet? Here’s a pussycat’s perspective

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Editor’s note: It appears that sometime when one of our staff writer’s laptop was left unguarded, another sort of “lap top” took over the keys to editorialize about the state of affairs of traveling pets. We present it to you for your careful consideration.

Dawgs! They seem to be just about everywhere in the RVing community. And that’s all great – provided you’re a “dog person.” Let me explain this from a slightly different perspective. Having been traveling with my folks for all 15 years of my life, I can tell you that RV traveling with a member of the feline species can be every bit as rewarding as doing the highway with a dog.

Yes, we cats are “different” than dogs in terms of temperament. And from a practical standpoint, it’s tough to find any one of us that would necessarily bail out of the rig on a leash at every rest stop to visit the “pet area.” There are other considerations, too, and since I’ve managed to swipe the keyboard from Pop, I’ll share my observations, and those of my predecessor, T.F. Kitty. Continue reading.

P.S. from the editor. Be forewarned. It appears that this cat, Ithmah, has the same sense of humor as his human, Russ. Just sayin’.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Using reference points helps you safely drive your rig

Today’s RV review…



In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grand Design Imagine 3100RD Travel Trailer. He reports, “I can see the appeal of this floor plan, without a doubt. If you’re using it a lot there are clearly defined spaces between the kitchen and living space. Plus, there’s a nifty desk/table that I could see being a very functional piece.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 26RB-L Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, May 27, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week 2 readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Chris Collins of Thousand Oaks, California, and Herb Baldwin of Livingston, Texas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Why you can’t ever find a space at some RV parks

Most RV parks earn their money one camper at a time. But what happens when a stranger shows up at the park counter and says to the owner, “Rent me your entire park for a year and I will pay you far more than you could ever earn otherwise”? Well, that happens, and a “No vacancy” sign goes up without coming down. More.

Yesterday’s featured article: Weighing an RV – 4-corner or CAT scale?

Reader poll

Is your RV in good enough condition you could leave on a trip with it tomorrow?

Think about it then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Give your RV a name

Naming your RV and making it part of the family will change your attitude towards your rig. That’s important because your RV will be part of your life. It will take care of you and you will have to take care of it. Just like your dog, your RV will need annual checkups, an occasional bath, a lot of feeding (gas), and from time to time there will be trips to the vet (I mean the RV shop). Don’t think of your RV as the enemy or the cause of all of your troubles. Yes, it will break down or need maintenance at the most inconvenient times. And it will need expensive work done sometimes when it doesn’t fit your budget or your schedule. Your kids probably needed braces at a time when it didn’t fit into your budget too. —From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget. Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

22 Best U.S. Small Towns To Visit This Summer

There are a lot of beautiful small towns on this list. Have you been to any of them? Happy summer travels!

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Dear cod, we laughed hard when we saw these! These are fintastic!

Did you miss yesterday’s Full-Time RVer newsletter?

If so, you’ll want to click here to read.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 16 percent say they have guests over for dinner often or very often

• When given a choice of where to spend time in nature, 38 percent would like to spend time by the ocean, and another 38 percent would choose to spend time in the mountains. 19 percent chose the forest, and 5 percent chose the desert.

• 22 percent have replaced more than one piece of furniture in their RV

Recent poll: Will you spend all or part of Memorial Day weekend in your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Chubby Hubby Bars

by Kristin Miller from Hampton, IA

If you love sweet and salty, you will love this dessert. These bars will satisfy all your cravings. In every bite, you get bits of sweet chocolate, peanut butter chips, and salty pretzels. This is a delicious anytime treat and they’ll disappear from a party in no time.

Yum, yum, yum! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Upside Down Blueberry Pie Cheesecake

This might be the funniest book ever…

In a little more than 100 pages, Dr. Alan Francis and Cindy Cashman distill years of research and thousands of interviews to reveal the most comprehensive understanding of men’s knowledge and understanding of the opposite sex in Everything Men Know About Women. But there’s a hilarious catch… the book is blank! This makes a great gift (everyone will laugh!). Learn more or order.

Win an RVtravel.com coffee mug

In Sunday’s RVtravel.com newsletter (May 23, 2021), the Secret Phrase was about Margaret and her frog named Harry Wadsworth III. What exactly happened to Harry as noted in the Secret Phrase? We will send an incredibly cool RV Travel Mug to a randomly selected reader with the correct response out of the first 75 readers to email us by 3 p.m. Pacific time today, May 27, 2021. We can only ship to addresses in the USA and Canada (sorry to our many readers in far-off lands). And remember, we guarantee that coffee tastes better in this mug! Enter the contest here. Only one entry per household!

Trivia

The Inca measurement of time was based on how long it took a potato to boil. Perhaps it’s not the most accurate clock, but it’s certainly the tastiest!

*How many times around the earth does the average person walk in their lifetime? Yesterday’s trivia answers that.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We travel with Dougal, Davy, & Pip, our Dearheart Persians. The boys are good travelers, although nobody likes a really bumpy road! The picture is of Davy on the cat tree in our Montana 5th wheel.” —Mary Reid

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Leave here with a laugh

Broke and stuck in an unhappy marriage, a husband decided to take out a large insurance policy on his wife with himself as the beneficiary and then have her killed. He contacted a figure named “Artie.” Artie explained to the husband that his going price for snuffing out a spouse was $10,000 and he needed a deposit. The man opened his wallet, displaying the single dollar bill that rested inside. Artie sighed, rolled his eyes, and agreed to accept the dollar as a down payment for the deed. Artie followed the man’s wife to Costco. He surprised her in the produce department and proceeded to strangle her. The manager of the produce department stumbled unexpectedly onto the murder scene. Ol’ Artie had no choice but to strangle the produce manager too. Unknown to Artie, the entire proceedings were captured by the security cameras and observed by the security guard, who called the police. Artie was caught and arrested.

The next day in the newspaper, the headline read, “ARTIE CHOKES 2 for $1.00 @ Costco.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com