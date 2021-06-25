RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 25, 2021

Issue 1630

Today's thought

“Life’s tragedy is that we get old too soon and wise too late.” —Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Catfish Day! So go ahead: Honor the fish by eating it (doesn’t seem like such a great honor if you’re a catfish, does it?). Or, if you’re not into eating fish today, you can celebrate National Strawberry Parfait Day.

On this day in history: 1977 – Roy C. Sullivan of Virginia is struck by lightning for the 7th time.



Coming in this weekend's podcast

Our RVtravel.com podcast host Scott Linden talks with Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey in this weekend’s RVtravel.com podcast. McConaughey is not only passionate about his acting and producing, but he’s an avid RV enthusiast, having lived in his Airstream trailer for 4 years while visiting every state you can reach by land except South Dakota. In this conversation, People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” explains “what gets his juices going” about RVing. To be the first to hear the podcast, sign up for an email reminder when the program is available.

Tip of the Day

If you are a solo RVer, please do this

Are you a solo RVer? Here’s a “stop and ponder” issue for you. Every year thousands of RVers descend on the Desert Southwest, looking forward to a great time of exploration and relaxation. And every year, reports a representative of the Quartzsite, Arizona, fire department, a body is found in the desert, usually of someone who wandered off, got disoriented, and never made it back to their RV.

It turns out, many of these folks were solo RVers, and since there wasn’t anybody “home” waiting for them, nobody put out the cry for help when that RVer vanished. Continue reading for some important lifesaving tips.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews (reveals?) the new East To West Entrada 2200s Class C Motorhome. As he reports, “I do really like this model for a combination of value, floor plan design and the materials used in the construction along with the thinking that went into the overall build. I have also liked East To West’s products and often like them better than that of the competition.” Read his review here.

See wild burros, gunfights and a historic stretch of Route 66

From publisher Chuck Woodbury: “Do this: Drive the 22 miles or so from Oatman, Arizona, on old Route 66 east toward Kingman. It’s beautiful and has character. Drive east in late afternoon to experience the jagged Black Mountains bathed in the rich glow of the afternoon sunlight. It’s stunning. Get out of your vehicle whenever you wish for a photo; there’s little traffic.” Read more about Chuck and Gail’s interesting trip, including a 15-second video of a burro sticking its head in the car and trying to eat the windshield wiper control.

Quick Tip

Warning about getting repair work charges up front

A warning from a reader MGG: “We went back to a trucking firm we’ve used in the past for some basic work on our 2019 Tiffin 32SA. Even though we provided the shocks, we were treated to a $427 bill. That was for only 72 minutes in the shop — two guys at $175 an hour. Maybe this is the going rate now. So this is just a warning to others to not pull into a truck service center without asking up front about the price of the repair, even for what amounts to apprentice-level work.” (Editor’s note: The same goes for any repair facility.)

Website of the day

The Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip

This is a great list of podcasts! Especially the first one for us RVers, The Atlas Obscura Podcast. How neat! Happy listening! (Note: This is not the same list of podcasts we linked here recently.)

(But, of course, no podcast is good as our very own RVtravel.com podcast…)

Recipe of the Day

Catfish Ain’t Got Nuthin’ on Me!

by Pami Toll from Park Forest, IL

Travel anywhere in the South and you’ll see fried catfish on the menu. It’s a Southern staple. This catfish comes out nice and crisp. We loved the sweet and spicy flavor. These little guys were gobbled up quickly in the Test Kitchen.

It’s National Catfish Day! Fry some up! Get the recipe.

Don’t scream, just fix the screen!

Trivia

The first wearable eyeglasses appeared in Italy during the 13th century. Primitive glass-blown lenses were set into wooden or leather frames (or occasionally, frames made from animal horn) and then held before the face or perched on the nose. Benjamin Franklin added to the versatility of glasses by inventing the bifocals by cutting lenses in half and putting them together into one frame.

*How many exams must a fairy pass before it can collect teeth? The answer is a fun one to read to the kids or grandkids! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is our 8-year-old Lakeland Terrier, Charlie, after a long walk around a campground. He can’t wait to go wherever we are going.” —Dave Messner

Don’t forget to feed your pet

Leave here with a laugh

Mr. Johnson: “I want to speak with you about your son. I discovered him playing doctor with my daughter.”

Neighbor: “Well, it’s only natural for children that age to explore their sexuality in the form of play.”

Mr. Johnson: “He took out her appendix.”

