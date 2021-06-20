News for RVers #1005, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with more than 147,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. And we’ll explore where this wonderful lifestyle is heading in our ever more complex, crowded and complicated world. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Happy Father’s Day, Dads!!

RVing – It’s trendy now, a big change. And the new reality stinks!

OPINION: In 1981, Barbara Mandrell recorded a song titled “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.” For those of you new to RVing, there was a time when RVing wasn’t cool. In fact, 10 years ago it wasn’t cool. It was still “Grandma and Grandpa’s Playhouse” (popular bumper sticker for a few decades). It was for old people. If you were 20, 30 or 40, it was for your parents or grandparents. Oh, have things have changed! Read what the RVtravel.com publisher thinks of this.

Lemonis’ Camping World electric RV project stalls

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis’ dream of building one of the first electric RVs has encountered a roadblock. Earlier, the TV celebrity and Good Sam Club leader developed a partnership with Ohio-based electric truck startup company Lordstown Motors to develop an all-electric recreational vehicle. Lordstown Motors captured the attention of EV enthusiasts earlier when it announced production plans for its Endurance work truck. Learn what has derailed the project.

Reality TV show illustrates stupidity of inexperienced RVers

This is horrifying. The star named Andrei, of a TV reality show titled 90 Day Fiance, sets off at the wheel of a motorhome for an insane 400-mile trip. Why is it insane? Because nobody knows the first thing about RVing or RVs, and so they pack 11 people and a film crew into the motorhome and set off on a [badly] made-for-TV adventure. Learn more and watch a video clip!

KOA raises summer camper estimates. Prepare for crowds!

The number of active campers just keeps climbing. Kampgrounds of America Inc. reported Friday that it is increasing summer 2021 overall camping estimates. KOA’s new monthly research for June now projects that 53 million U.S. households will camp somewhere in 2021 (not just at KOAs). That’s up more than 480,000 from the projection KOA made in May. And if you plan to camp over the Fourth of July Weekend, well … good luck finding a little privacy! Read more.

Used truck prices are skyrocketing!

Statistics tell stories, with some of the best storytellers by numbers being the number calculators at the U.S. Department of Labor who prepare the Consumer Price Index. The prices of used trucks represent arguably the most dramatic example. According to the latest Consumer Price Index and Manheim, Inc., the world’s largest wholesale auto auction, the overall inflation from May 2020 to May 2021 was 5 percentage. Combined, the inflation rate of used cars and trucks increased nearly 30 percent in the same time. Used vehicles comprise one-third of the entire inflation increase. Read more.

Research reveals how people choose their campsites

Those in love with the outdoors can spend their entire lives chasing that perfect campsite. New University of Montana research suggests what they are trying to find. Will Rice, a UM assistant professor of outdoor recreation and wildland management, used big data to study the 179 extremely popular campsites of Watchman Campground in Utah’s Zion National Park. Here is what he learned.

This week’s podcast Episode #12

RV DEALER DIRTY TACTICS EXPOSED

FEATURED INTERVIEW: Are you a “spiral notebook commando?” You should be! Kevin Frazer of Cheyenne Camping Center goes to town on some RV dealers’ unscrupulous selling practices, tricks and traps. Kevin advocates trusting your own “sixth sense,” digging deep into reviews, and shows you how to be a savvy buyer. Listen on RVtravel.com or other popular podcast platforms

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel. Tony writes, “If you’re considering moving into your fifth wheel this might be a nice neighborhood to live in as you live out your road trip journey.” Read more.

Yesterday’s review:

• 2022 Keystone Cougar 22MLS Travel Trailer

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Safari Condo Alto R1713 – Boondocking upgrade (update)

• Bürstner Lyseo Gallery prototype with inflatable second floor office

• 2022 Airstream Interstate 24X Class B Adventure Van

• 2022 LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series Pickup Camper

• Northwood Nash 18FM Travel Trailer

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

June 13–19, 2021

California’s Yosemite National Park wants to increase camping fees. Park officials say the increase will “enable the park to better maintain facilities, enhance visitor services, and provide for better resource protection.” Of fees collected, 80% is retained by the park for its use. On the docket for improvement are upgrades to bathrooms and shower facilities at the Camp 4 Campground; repair and replacement of park signs; and keeping up with the demand for park brochures and other materials. Of most interest to RVers, the fee increases include a jump at many reservation campgrounds (Upper, Lower, North Pines, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, Crane Flat, Hodgdon Meadow, and Tuolumne Meadows). Fees would jump from the current $26 to $36 per night. Primitive campgrounds at Tamarack Flat, Yosemite Creek, and Porcupine Flat would see increases from the present $18 per site to $26. The park is taking public comments on the proposed fee increases through July 10, 2021. Comments can be submitted via internet. These proposed fee increases are slated to take effect October 2021.

The selfless actions of an 18-wheeler driver may have prevented an even greater tragedy near Genesee, Colorado. Last Tuesday, a Class A motorhome traveling westbound on Interstate 70 caught fire. Westbound progress ceased, and the big, flaming rig started rolling backward. A semi-driver stopped his rig behind the on-coming rolling conflagration and bailed out – evidently sacrificing his rig for the sake of other drivers. No word on injuries.

How hot? The extreme heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service for this week have proved up. Death Valley National Park, California, has been dubbed the “hottest place on Earth.” Temperatures there reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on June 17. Your page news editors recorded 123 degrees just outside their RV door in Quartzsite, Arizona, the same day. The inside temperature, with a swamp cooler roaring nearly 24/7, was a miserable 94 at the same time.

New Mexico’s Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument has reopened. Lightning caused wildfires on May 20th, and the fire eventually moved west toward the monument with significant smoke. Fire managers were worried that Park Service land was threatened and took action for “public safety” reasons. This Wednesday the threat level fell enough to reopen the monument.

A notorious stretch of California’s Highway 101 has claimed yet another victim, this time an RVer. On Tuesday, Jesse David Pearce (36) was piloting a motorhome north on the Redwood Highway about six miles south of Hopland, California, when he drifted across the median into the southbound lane. The rig hit a semi-truck head-on, ejecting Pearce, killing him instantly. His dog, a pit bull, likewise perished in the crash. The impact blasted the semi over the edge of the embankment and into a dry wash of the Russian River. The truck driver was seriously injured and was flown out to hospital. Reportedly there have been many spectacular traffic accidents on this 15-mile stretch of highway between Hopland and Cloverdale. When queried as to why the stretch lacked median dividers, a spokesman for Caltrans said placement is “based on statistics.” Sadly, there’s one more “statistic” to add to the list.

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

Zion National Park officials say construction work on the park’s historic Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel has finally ended. Completed in 1930, the 1.1-mile tunnel, bored through solid rock, was considered a marvel of human engineering. At the time, the tunnel was to provide access from Zion to two of Arizona’s national parks, Bryce Canyon and Grand Canyon. When the tunnel was inspected in 2017 it was found to be safe, but park officials wanted to take preemptive action to stop the potential of future maintenance problems and enhance safety. Crews left the job Friday, June 11. The photo shows one of the tunnel’s galleries. They were built to bring outside air into the tunnel, and also provided an outlet for construction debris at the time of the build.

It may be one more reason to RV. A 16-year-old girl, sleeping in a hammock in the Crosby area of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park, got an unwelcome wake-up on June 11. A large bear latched onto her head, leaving her with multiple head lacerations and other injuries. The girl’s family was able to run the bear off, and park rangers quickly responded, airlifting the young woman to a hospital. A few hours later, two bears lumbered back into the area, and the family identified one of them, a male, as the perpetrator. The bear was shot, and lab tests showed the bear had human blood in his mouth. Rangers noted the family had properly stored their food, out of reach of wildlife.

RVs to a presidential rescue: When U.S. President Joe Biden went to the G7 Summit, it seemed half the world must have gone with him. Area hotels were booked to the gills. Where to put Secret Service and other security staff needed to keep America’s chief executive safe? While local press reported “luxury motorhomes” were pressed into service, it appears that fifth-wheels were parked near the Cornwall Airport Newquay to handle the sleeping needs of security.

A single cook was enough to spoil the broth in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. On June 12, a woman was fixing eats in her fifth-wheel at Sam’s Beachcomber RV Resort. Some sort of cloth item near the stove caught fire and, in the blink of an eye, the wall near the stove went up. Park staff and other RVers quickly responded, hustling the woman and her dog out of the burning rig. As the fire department was responding, somebody else quickly hitched up to the fifth-wheel parked next door and pulled it to safety. Ah, sorry, no time to get the landing gear up. The fiver was spared the flames, but the legs are a bit bent. The 110-degree heat of the day didn’t help much. The wannabe cook suffered from both the heat and smoke inhalation. If paramedics didn’t have enough to do, a volunteer from the local emergency response team jumped out of her car and tripped over a parking stop. She fell, opening up a wound on her head large enough to require treatment at the local hospital. All in a day’s work.

TRIVIA: In our poll last weekend, we asked RVtravel.com readers to describe how good a student they were in high school. We were impressed with the responses. That said, the 6 percent of them … well, that wasn’t so impressive. See the results.

An RVer traveling in Kansas may just owe his life to law enforcement. The unnamed man was traveling with his wife and small travel trailer on Kansas Highway 10 near Eudora. When the trailer got a flat, they pulled over beside the highway, and he started working on it. During the change out, the RVer got trapped under the rig. Three Eudora police officers and a state trooper responded, and were able to figure out a plan on how to lift the trailer and slide the man out. One of the responders saw to it the man’s wife was screened off from seeing her husband, as he had suffered traumatic injuries. The accident took place on May 28, and the trooper reports he’s been keeping in touch with the couple on a daily basis to follow up on the RVer’s recovery.

The use of RVs to lead police chases seems to be on the rise. This week we report on one in Michigan that happened on Saturday, June 12. Police got reports of an erratically driven motorhome on Michigan M-91 and M-46, near Cedar Springs, Michigan. Unsure that patrol car lights were seen by the driver, police pulled up beside the rig and made eye contact with the driver – who they described as an “elderly” woman. Police pursued the “wayward-winnie” using spike strips (to no avail) and finally a PIT maneuver (successfully) to bring the rig to a halt near Lakeview, Michigan. Along the way, the rig clobbered several civilian and law enforcement vehicles. When police finally got the Class C stopped, they pulled two women out of the rig. It could be they felt they had a reason to do the runaway. Inside the motorhome were found “several large electronics” allegedly stolen from a Walmart store. Happily, no serious injuries were reported in the melee.

If you’ve ever looked in the rear view mirror and had that terrifying image of an 18-wheeler making a rapid incursion on your rear-end, you might see some respite. The Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have signaled they want some changes made on safety equipment for big trucks. The NHTSA says it wants industry to equip big rigs with automatic braking systems to slow – or even stop – big trucks heading for a crash. It’s a reversal under the new presidential administration. During the Trump era, the agency was loath to make requirements of this nature, relying on industry to voluntarily increase safety measures. A trade group representing independent truckers says the technology just isn’t ready to be turned loose on truckers.

We’re not sure what hurt worse: the hangover, or the recognition of the damages to the RV. In any event, Richard Robertson, 63, of Whitman, Massachusetts, has been charged with operating his Class A motorhome while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Security camera images from a motel in Westwood, Massachusetts, show Robertson’s rig on June 10, veering off a highway then blasting through a Budget Inn parking lot, before coming to a stop – thoroughly buried in the side of the motel. Guests hustled to try and help Robertson, who cried out through the experience for his wife and daughter. Rescue workers had to cut a hole through the rear sidewall of the unfortunate motorhome to remove Robertson who, after observation, turned out to have only minor injuries.

Are RV parks a haven for the criminal element? That appears to be the question in Woodland, Washington, as the city council has pushed back on a hearing examiner’s approval of a 67-site RV park on 3.69 acres. Back in March, the examiner, Joe Turner, ruled the park could be permitted. But angry residents and business owners signed a statement that they were “in unanimous agreement that this proposed (RV park) will be deleterious and damaging to the City of Woodland, our property values, businesses and overall safety.” But Examiner Turner produced an email from the local police chief, who said he didn’t see any significant difference in crime in the city’s other RV park compared to general rates throughout the area. Now opponents claim Turner “misquoted” the chief. None of this set well with a council member, David Plaza, who declared, “I’m not saying that the people at the RV park are all criminals, but I’m saying just statistically and historically, any time you get a group of people together you are going to have a criminal element.” Now the hearings examiner has the ball back in his court.

Another public campground bites the dust. Officials with the Allegheny National Forest say that the “decommissioning” of Beaver Meadows Campground can move along, as it “poses no significant environmental impact.” While there may be no impact to the environment, it may impact the recreating public. The 36-site Pennsylvania campground was built in the 1960s by Job Corps workers. It was closed in 2010, and the disposition of the campground has been hanging ever since. The Forest Service website regarding the “decommissioning” is currently not operational.

Citizens of Alberta’s Pincher Creek Municipal District apparently won’t get to hear the whole story about a proposed RV park at Waterton Reservoir. In May the district’s council heard with favor a plan that would convert a local family’s property from “agricultural use” to “rural recreational,” allowing them to build a seasonal campground. But after the council blessed the idea, members’ phones began ringing off the hook. Locals said they didn’t want it. Rather than proceed with a “three reading” process, wherein the public could hear more about the proposal and give their views, the council threw the proposal under the bus by simply refusing to start the process. Only one council member took a stand against the rest of the group. When the council asked if the would-be campground developer would like to make a statement, she told the council she’d just go ahead and speak to the neighbors about it on her own.

Skagway, Alaska’s notorious campground host cabin is still in the news. We’ve repeatedly reported about how the city’s council built a cabin for the Dyea Campground host there. Most recently, the council voted to allow free use of the cabin by locals during the off-season, reserving summer use of the cabin for a host. Now it turns out, Dyea Campground will actually get a host! An unnamed woman from Washington state will work as host – staying, not in the cabin, but in her RV. Skagway officials will reimburse her up to $1,500 for driving up to Alaska. And when the season’s over? She’ll get another reimbursement check for up to $5,500 to allow her to and her rig to ferry on back to Washington.

Hailey, Idaho, city officials have a tough decision. The state has offered them a grant of more than $700,000 for construction of a 33-site campground. The catch: They have to accept or reject the offer in the next 60 days. Some on the city council are ready to go, and would put the campground on 29 acres of city-owned land near Croy Canyon. The idea was first floated in January, and has been a hot-button issue ever since. But the majority of locals who recently showed up at a council meeting don’t want it. Noise, litter, heavy traffic, negative impacts on moose, and the potential runoff of “chemicals” in the aquifer were all cited as objections. Local fire officials describe the mix of an RV park at that location “a recipe for disaster” due to arid conditions and heavy fuel loads. There were folks who liked the idea, too. With a 60-day deadline to take the money or not, it looks like city councilors will need Solomon’s wisdom to sort it out.

Some say lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place – but for one Texas community, fire does. On Wednesday, fire fighters were called to Mary’s RV Park in Brookeland, Texas. On arrival they found one RV completely destroyed, and two others adjacent to the first rig well on the way to destruction. It wasn’t the first RV fire rodeo for Brookeland’s best: Back in February fire crews battled a blaze in the same town at the Pine Grove RV Park. In that battle, a dozen RVs went up in smoke. No cause found in the most recent blaze.

The little RV park that could in Ellis County, Kansas, has proved to be super-determined. We reported earlier that Cynthia and Chad Tuttle had been rebuked by county commissioners for allegedly operating their C2T Ranch campground illegally. The Tuttles had applied for a conditional use permit for their 36-site campground, located on their ranch. Locals objected and the commission turned them down. The Tuttles declared the matter wasn’t closed. They’ve since pointed out to Ellis County officials that under state agritourism law, a registered rancher could put in a campground in conjunction with his agricultural work, and would not even need a conditional use permit. C2T is now a registered agritourism entity, and is definitely up and running its campground.

Should RVers be described as “riff-raff”? It was just one objection brought out by citizens of Washington City, Missouri, when the city’s council heard comments about a proposed city-owned RV campground. The city has a potential $2.6 million federal relief grant coming, and one suggestion was to build a 20- to 24-site RV park, the need for which has been labeled as “constant.” A goodly number of the Washingtonians weren’t in the mood to hear of an RV park in their neighborhood. One person testified they didn’t need the park, they were already dealing with “riff-raff” from a nearby skateboard park.

Politicians in Tremont, Maine, aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and it could have an effect on RVers. There are currently two applications to develop RV parks in the quiet Maine community, and for the second time in six months, the planning board has asked town selectmen to put a kibosh on all RV park development applications. The planning board says it’s just reacting to citizens’ concerns, and says selectmen should put the matter to a vote of the citizens. But on June 7, the selectmen said they felt putting a moratorium on RV park development was their decision, and they didn’t see the need for it. Moratorium or not, still no move on approving or denying either of the two RV park applications.

Pickup truck news

According to our recent survey, about 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers own at least one pickup truck. Recognizing that, we’ll provide the latest news highlights about the vehicles here each week.

Lots of pickup trucks, but which newbie will get top honors?

Eight pickup trucks are among 38 vehicles eligible to be candidates for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards. … “This year’s mix of eligible new vehicles highlights both existing and emerging trends in the automotive industry,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. “… [T]he number of eligible pickups is the most we’ve seen in several years, reflecting trends toward smaller pickups and electric trucks, some from emerging startups.” Learn more.

Pickup trucks for sale on eBay. Choose from more than 3,000!

Pickup truck parts and accessories at Amazon.

Future of U.S. Postal Service delivery truck going postal again

Electric vehicle startup Workhorse, the only company among three finalists to submit an all-electric delivery truck proposal, has filed an official protest after losing the bid to make the next U.S. Postal Service vehicle. The USPS instead gave the contract in February to defense contractor Oshkosh. It said its new postal truck is designed to run on gas and electric drivetrains. The contract could be worth $6 billion. Continue reading.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 20, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon Gift Card: John Battistoni of Nixa, Missouri.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Reader poll

Growing up, which was stronger, your relationship with your mother or father?

Click here to respond and see how others responded.

Brain teaser

What can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?

(Answer below)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

News briefs

The FMCA (Family Motor Coach Association) is busy getting ready for its 103rd International Convention and RV Expo, July 7 to 10. “The Spirit of Wyoming” fest will take place at Gillette, Wyoming’s CAM-PLEX. The large RV club expects some 1,200 rigs to show up.

A small town with big dreams: Nauvoo, Alabama. With a population of 221 folks (2010 census), Nauvoo has seen its life built around coal mining. Now town leaders think that its proximity to the Bankhead National Forest could make recreation a visitor draw. Plans are underway to raze the town’s old junior high school and develop the site as a “nationally branded campground,” according to the local mayor. Next step? Securing financing.

Another RV manufacturing facility is going up in Indiana. inTech RV is building a 150,000-square-foot facility to put together RVs, custom trailers, and motorsports products. Nappanee, Indiana, government and Chamber of Commerce officials are gassed up about the project, looking forward to new jobs for hundreds of workers. No word on completion dates.

Cross-border passage for “non-essential purposes” between Canada and the U.S. has been prohibited since March 2020. The fallout for recreational travelers, and the businesses they support, is huge. Now the Canadian Snowbird Association is imploring both nations’ governments to reopen the borders for “fully vaccinated travelers,” pointing out that already 53% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and 68% of their northern counterparts have had at least one jab. On June 17, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that the current U.S. land border measures would remain in effect until July 21.

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

For Big Falls, it’s a big deal. The Minnesota city has just opened a new 30-site campground after receiving a $1.3 million grant to help in expansion of an existing campground. Sites are now equipped with 50-amp electric and sewer hookups. The Big Falls Campground is 40 miles south of International Falls, Minnesota, on Highway 71.

New York’s Hearthstone Point Campground users got an unwelcome Saturday stir. Environmental health officials were called to the 200+ site park on June 12 for a sewage line leak. The responding agencies were unable to provide an estimate of just how much sewage spilled, but did get the leak shut down. The campground is two miles from the town of Lake George.

The race between the giants continues as Lazydays RV has snapped up yet another RV dealership. This time, Burlington RV Superstore of Sturtevant, Wisconsin, joins the ranks of Lazydays’ Midwest holdings.

What’s a state to do when handed $6 billion in federal stimulus funding? For Michigan, the idea is to pump $250 million into state parks. Although the state legislature must still approve, the governor says the Wolverine State would do well to fix a backlog of maintenance issues. In 2020, more than 35 million visitors stampeded into state parks, up 32% from 2019. It’s anticipated even more folks will want to recreate in those parks this year.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

It’s another storage yard “Here today, gone tomorrow” theft story. An RVer went to City Wide Storage in Salina, Kansas, to load up his rig for a vacation – but it wasn’t there. The 2020 Jayco Jay Feather 27RL had been there the day before, but somewhere between those days, it vanished. The white and silver rig bore Kansas plate 478MZA. Know something? Call Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Some 2021 Salem and Wildwood trailers, 5th wheels recalled

• Heartland RV recall involves 22,326 trailers for fire risk

• Genesis RV recalling some trailers, 5th wheels for possible stove gas leak

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

Cover story:

• The secret way RV parks will soon charge you more

AND

• Popular RVing YouTubers buying RV park, fans get first dibs on sites

• Campground Crowding: Even camp hosts are throwing in the towel!

• RVing grandparents make up for lost pandemic time with grandkids

• Take your ice cream cone out of your pocket! It’s illegal!

• Fridge Fixer keeps residential refrigerator doors closed in RVs

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of June 14, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.07 [Calif.: $4.09]

Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 97 cents.

Diesel: $3.29 [Calif.: $4.08]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 88 cents.

Upcoming RV shows

Most of the RV shows in 2021 have been canceled. We will restart our show directory feature here as shows begin again. In the meantime, see the frequently updated schedule here.

Recipe of the Day

My Favorite Strawberry Shortcake

by Sherry Wilkins from Cabot, AR

Looking for a new favorite? We’ve got the shortcake for you! The lightly sweet cake showcases the fresh berries just perfectly. Prepare to fall in love.

We’re not necessarily forcing you to make this for Dad or Grandpa today, but we are sort of insisting…. Get the recipe here.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Roasted Pistachio Salmon with Maple Whiskey Sauce? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Meatloaf on the Grill

• Coconut Beer Shrimp With Sweet and Tangy Sauce

• Frosted Fudge Brownies

• Spinach Artichoke Lasagna Rolls

• Dorito Taco Salad

NEW: Sign up for the RV Kitchen group on Facebook.

Brain teaser answer:

An echo!

Sunday funny

An exercise for people who are out of shape: Begin with a five-pound potato bag in each hand. Extend your arms straight out from your sides, hold them there for a full minute, and then relax. After a few weeks, move up to ten-pound potato bags. Then try 50-pound potato bags, and eventually try to get to where you can lift a 100-pound potato bag in each hand and hold your arms straight out for more than a full minute. Once you feel confident at that level, put a potato in each bag. —Beverly Gross (and previously from George Bliss)



The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammer’s sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Jeremy Vincent is awakened by a call believed to be a loved one, and instead gets the scare of a lifetime.



Today in History

