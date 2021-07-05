RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 5, 2021

Issue 1636

Today’s thought

“No man is brave that has never walked a hundred miles. If you want to know the truth of who you are, walk until not a person knows your name. Travel is the great leveler, the great teacher, bitter as medicine, crueler than mirror-glass. A long stretch of road will teach you more about yourself than a hundred years of quiet.” ―Patrick Rothfuss

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Graham Cracker Day!

Oh, we should also mention that this is National Moth Week, a time to celebrate the beauty, life cycles, and habitats of moths.

On this day in history: 1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

Tip of the Day

Scout for the perfect boondocking site and claim it!

By Nanci Dixon

More and more RVers are boondocking to escape crowded campgrounds, have some breathing room, and cut costs. When looking for a boondocking or first-come, first-served site, we always unhook our tow car and I scout for the perfect spot while my husband waits somewhat impatiently in the motorhome. In particularly uneven or unknown terrain, it is a good idea to unhook a trailer and explore the area first.

Here are a few things I have learned along the [hard] way…

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Forest River Flagstaff 28TSCSE pop-up trailer with front rack. As he reports, “[T]his is a pop-up tent trailer but with an enormous 105” x 80” front deck for bringing along your various adventure gear. This is called the ‘Sports Enthusiast’s Package’ – and I really have no issues with the name.” Learn more in Tony’s review.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Avoid dangerous 15-amp outlet overload

By Mike Sokol

I was recently asked to help figure out why an outlet overheated that was feeding a 30-amp RV. I was confused at first until I asked for and received some pictures of the subpanel and outlet involved. And once you see it all, the answer is pretty clear. Continue reading.

Never buy an RV this way!

Do you think buying an RV and having it delivered to your home or campground is a good idea? Think again. Read here why RV home delivery is probably a bad idea and why we strongly advise against it.

Reader poll

Where do you spend the night most often in your RV?

Quick Tip

Keep mice out of the bumper

Kirk writes in to tell us about critters he’s found in his bumper, and how to inexpensively dissuade them from taking up housekeeping: “The majority of bumper plugs I’ve seen have a square hole in the center. I’ve had mice get inside my bumper. Silicone a piece of screen on the inside to cover the hole to take care of the problem.”

Recipe of the Day

Watermelon Summer Salad

by Sheri Mullins from Midland, TX

We loved the refreshing taste of this summer salad. We’re not going to lie. At first, the combination of ingredients had us intrigued, but they all work together. It’s surprisingly fresh and delicious. Soaking cucumbers in the vinegar mixture is strong. But once they are mixed with the sweet watermelon and tomatoes it balances flavors out. We love the slightly salty Feta cheese. If you love salt on your watermelon you’ll love the combination.

If you’ve never had this salad before, you’re missing out! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Prisoners on Alcatraz only had access to hot water showers so they didn’t get acclimated to cold water and try and escape the island by swimming.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“We recently brought home a 10-week-old Aussie Shepherd (Trey). Our current dog, Sissy, wasn’t too sure about the new fur baby family member. A week after bringing Trey home a vet check revealed a serious heart murmur. Without heart surgery, he won’t live past two years old. So in a few months, we get him scheduled at Texas A&M to get his beautiful heart worked on and fixed.” —Sylvia Elders

We hope Trey is doing well, Sylvia!

