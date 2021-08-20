RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 20, 2021

Issue 1670

Today’s thought

“Be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. Talk health, happiness, and prosperity to every person you meet. Make all your friends feel there is something special in them. Look at the sunny side of everything. Think only the best, be as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own. ―Norman Vincent Peale

Tip of the Day

A truck stop makes the perfect stop, even overnight

Perhaps you’ve been there … It’s fast approaching dinnertime. Everyone is getting a bit hangry (hungry and angry) and needing to stretch. Face it. You tried to cram too much travel time into one day. What to do first? Get food? Try and find an RV park in the area and hope by some miracle they have a site for your rig? Pull over at the next rest area and try to catch a few winks? Before your fellow travelers get too overwrought, find the nearest truck stop. Yes, you read that right!

Read about all the many benefits of stopping at a truck stop, even overnight!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Lance 960 Truck Camper. As he reports, “Lance has really positioned itself as a premium brand in the pickup camper market and this new floor plan shows why they continue to have a strong following.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

What is the proper setup of safety chains when towing?

Dear Dave,

When I learned to hook up my camper and now my tow car I was always instructed to cross my safety chains. I see many RVers not doing so. When I ask them about it they respond it is unnecessary. What is the proper setup of safety chains when towing? —Michael

Read Dave’s reply.

The Geezermobile and me: A widower’s journey getting back on the road

By Eric Manchester

Mona died somewhere between hoping and planning. For all our 29 years together, road-tripping was a shared delight. First, in our old Triumph TR6 sports car, then in our succession of minivans to accommodate Mona’s many, complex and worsening health conditions. When it became too painful for Mona to even ride to the grocery store, it seemed that our days being someplace “out there” might be over. New possibilities emerged in 2016 with our acquiring Geezermobile, a 1998 Triple E Commander motorhome. Continue reading.

Reader poll

When was the last time you visited a museum?

Quick Tip

No more “flyaway” picnic table cloths

“To secure table cloths to picnic tables there are clip on weights and spring clips that don’t fit the thickness of all tables and easily get misplaced. Simple solution: After laying down the table cloth, use a friction tie down strap [aka cargo tie downs] around each end and give a pull. Fits all tables. The table will blow away before the table cloth.” Thanks to Joe Kleinsmith, SFC US Army Retired

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Matthew Colie

GMC Glacier 23 made in 1973

“She is a complete pleasure to drive, just the right size for the two of us and the two dogs. At about 70 years old (me), and near 50 years old, Chaumière’s maintenance is getting a little tougher than it used to be, but we love her too much to give her up. We usually do about 8k per year in week-long trips, but we have really missed traveling being tied down by the plague. Oh, yes, she is well paid for. And I can do all the maintenance she needs in my own barn at my own pace, and I know it is done right. I have very few things that were not available when she was built, like a microwave, a better galley tap and a CD player.”

Make sure your fridge stays cool all summer

It’s important to check on your fridge – you don’t want it to stop working in the summer heat! Consider purchasing a digital thermometer like this one. This will enable you to check the inside temps of both the fridge and freezer without having to open the doors – letting all that nice cold air escape. (This is especially important if you have medications that must be stored at a specified temp.) Read more tips on keeping your fridge cool here.

Website of the day

Ready.gov

This website is a good one to know about. Here you’ll find ways to “get ready” for any disaster such as wildfires, storms, hurricanes, flooding, extreme heat and more.

Recipe of the Day

Apple Rhubarb Crisp

by Rhonda Wheeler from Warren, MI

Apple crisp is a traditional dessert. This recipe, though, adds rhubarb, which elevates the flavors. The apples are sweet and the rhubarb is lightly tart. Then, the mixture of spices and brown sugar is balanced perfectly. Oatmeal crumble on top is nice and crispy. The tenderness of the fruit and the crunchiness of the topping are a fantastic mix of textures. Easy to make, this is a delicious apple rhubarb crisp.

Our mouths are watering! Get the recipe.

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Trivia

The official state question of New Mexico (and yes, that’s a thing, apparently) is “Red or green?” Do you know what it’s asking? We’ll tell you the answer in tomorrow’s Saturday newsletter.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our boys, Tito and Shorty. Chihuahuas. Great travelers.” —David Needham

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Mark Schaffler!

