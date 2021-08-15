News for RVers #1013, Sunday edition

We are halfway through August already, and this fall is shaping up to be a repeat of last year. Campgrounds are crowded, gas prices haven’t leveled off, and trick-or-treating will likely be another weird evening of chucking candy from a distance. But for now … Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. It was another busy week, so grab a fresh cup of Joe and settle in for what we’ve got to tell you. As always, your RVtravel.com team is focused on keeping you informed, educated and most of all – safe. And, of course, we would appreciate your support through voluntary subscription.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Sunday, August 15, 2021

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Did you miss yesterday’s edition of the RV Travel Newsletter? If so, it’s here. The cover story: Why Go Big? The case for owning a king-sized RV!

“Ignored until they kill you, or at least ruin your trip! How to Avoid Tire Troubles.”

For the week of August 14-20, 2021. Click below to listen.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/minute-2.mp3

SPONSORED BY CAMPGROUND VIEWS.

See campsites just like with Google Street View

Cover stories

Are “phantom” campers stealing your campsite?

By Mike Gast

Last spring, I wrote on article about how little strings of computer code called “bots” were beating you to the punch when you’re trying to reserve an RV site at popular camping destinations. Well, there’s another culprit out there stealing your next camping opportunity, and this time it’s your fellow campers. Learn more.

Still stuck with DEF sensor issues? Email Cummins and the EPA

Last month we started out on a journey to try and help RVers who’ve been hit with shutdowns or fears of shutdowns with Cummins-equipped rigs. As we mentioned, for an untold number of motorhomers and pickup drivers, the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) monitoring system issues have them sidelined with engines that refuse to allow them to drive over five miles per hour. No, Cummins isn’t responsible for manufacturing the DEF monitoring systems, but they do have control over the software that de-rates their engines when the DEF system fails. We’ve been trying to work with both Cummins and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for help, and we’re getting nowhere. It’s time to email Cummins and the EPA. Continue reading.

RV sales lot inventories – Part 2: Dealers and buyers say the shortages are real

Last Sunday we ran a story about the inventory situation on RV dealer lots across the country. We had been hearing from many traveling RVers that dealer lots appeared more than adequately stocked, at least when they drove by. Yet, as the story said, most RV dealers are reporting less-than-satisfactory inventory levels on their lots (according to the RV Dealers Association monthly surveys). Potential buyers have also been reporting long delays in delivery. The topic obviously hit a nerve with many RVtravel.com readers. More than 75 of you took the time to comment. Learn more.

Let there be light, where there was none before!

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

Infrastructure bill isn’t the New Deal, but it could be “big deal” for RVers

The U.S. Senate just passed its version of a new federal infrastructure bill that calls for $550 billion in additional spending on the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges, as well as a renewed effort to improve the lagging U.S. broadband network. The bill now goes to the U.S. House for their input. Any RVer who has taken a trip more than 50 miles from home can appreciate the need for some work on the nation’s highways and bridges. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: Wow! Did we ever make one of our readers mad!

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this installment of our weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Last week, we wrote something that really got people talking … and made one reader madder than a wet hen! Read all about it.

Listen to this week’s RVtravel.com podcast

Just click below to learn more about what’s on the show (episode 20) and listen. John and Mercedes, the RV Odd Couple, spill the beans on their recent campground purchase, the trials and tribulations of finding a “home base” for themselves and their “RV Odd Squad” followers and, eventually, all of us. They also share the personal crisis that was alleviated by chucking it all to go full-time.

Also on this episode: Colorado Governor Jared Polis has a message for RVers.

FOR PODCAST NEWBIES: What’s a podcast? It’s like a radio talk show except you can listen any time you want.

Listen to a 30-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-20-promo.mp3

Click to listen to the full Podcast

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the 2021 Gulf Stream BT Cruiser 5210 B+ motorhome. Tony says, “The price of this unit is almost on par with some fancier full-sized pickup trucks. But let’s say you don’t get to go camping much – this could still make sense. As a mobile office, the headquarters for the kids’ sports team or any number of other unusual use-case scenarios could mean that this RV gets to see some use even if camping isn’t a majority of how it gets used.” Read more.

Yesterday’s review: In support of cargo trailers for camping – Part 2. It includes what Tony would like to build for himself.

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Jayco White Hawk 27RB travel trailer

• 2022 EarthRoamer HD luxury overlander

• 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 184BS

• 2022 Off Grid Trailers Switchback series adventure trailers

• 2021 Black Series HQ21 overlanding trailer

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

August 8-14, 2021

Camping World leader makes another kind of deal. In the category of “We Didn’t See That Coming,” TV star (CNBC’s “The Profit”) and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis and a partner recently acquired all of the rights, intellectual property, and assets of the “Let’s Make a Deal” TV show. Lemonis and partner Nancy Glass now own all of the assets to “Let’s Make a Deal” including the show’s trademark and old episodes. A revival of the original show, which was created and hosted by the iconic Monty Hall, is now hosted by Wayne Brady. Hall died at age 96 in 2017. The deal keeps Monty’s daughter, Sharon Hall, on board as a consultant. No word if enhanced RV repair services will be behind Door Number 3.

No pity at the pump. If you thought the numbers on the gas pumps were spinning just a bit faster lately, you’re right. The national average for the price of a gallon of gasoline hit $3.185/gallon Wednesday according to AAA. Just a year ago at this time, it was $2.174 a gallon. President Biden has noticed. He asked foreign oil producers (OPEC+) Wednesday to up their oil production, saying that inflated gas prices are hurting the world’s economic recovery. The OPEC+ group – which is the old OPEC plus a few new players – had recently agreed to gradually increase output, but Biden said it hasn’t been enough to impact prices. Some OPEC+ delegates remarked that it was interesting that the U.S. wants more oil right in the middle of its drive to curb emissions.

New units are rolling out in Canada, too. It’s a good time to be an RV manufacturer in Canada, eh? The Canadian Recreational Vehicle Association just reported that wholesale RV shipments up north rose more than 263% in the second quarter of 2021. That is, of course, in comparison to the pandemic-ravaged second quarter of 2020. Total RV shipments to dealers in the second quarter were 16,250 compared to 4,471 during the same period in 2020. But it was Canada’s second-highest shipment total for a second quarter in the past 6 years.

Family of missing Calif. campground owner offers $10k reward. A week ago today, John Stivers and his family were preparing for a camping trip to Lake Tahoe. But when the well-liked campground owner vanished while out running errands, his family has instead spent every day since searching for him and pleading for his safe return. The 52-year-old husband and father to a 14-year-old daughter was last seen at the family home in Copperopolis, Calif., on August 2. The couple owns the Lake Tulloch RV Campground & Marina in nearby Jamestown.

A freak storm upended RVs and even split one in half in Brooklyn, Michigan, last week. Strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday upended some RVs at the Juniper Hills Campground and flipped one fifth wheel trailer upside down. The National Weather Service said no tornadoes had been recorded in the area. WLNS-TV reported that one person was sleeping with this two dogs inside the RV that was bisected. The dogs were later found safe and the man received only a few cuts and bruises. No other serious injuries were reported.

Speaking of Canada, the newly reopened border awaits. The threatened strike of Canadian border crossing personnel didn’t materialize last week as the Canadian government reached a tentative settlement with border workers. The U.S./Canadian border reopened as scheduled last Monday for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens with the proper paperwork. You’ll still need proof of your COVID-19 vaccination, along with the results of a recent molecular test for coronavirus as well as your 14-day travel history. All of your information must be uploaded to the ArriveCAN app or website before you arrive at the crossing gate. Find out all of the details, including where to download the ArriveCAN app, by clicking here. By the way, keep your tank full. Long lines are expected at most border crossings for a while.

Battery-storing trailers increasing EV vehicle range. One of the newer ideas to increase the range of electric vehicles is to include a bevy of batteries in the electric travel trailer following behind, allowing the actual towing EV vehicle to be recharged from the trailer on the road. The newest company to announce such a model is Colorado Teardrops. The company’s new EV model, The Boulder, uses a “DC Fast Charger” connection between the trailer and the electric vehicle towing it. No word yet on just how many miles of range the battery-laden trailer/EV tow vehicle combo will add, but company founder Dean Wiltshire said the goal is to “return an electric vehicle to its original range,” as if there were no trailer in tow. Learn more here.

Free vegetarian chili at some KOAs! If you’ve always wondered what vegetarian chili would taste like, here’s your chance. Kampgrounds of America Inc. just announced a partnership with Tasty Bite to bring that company’s “Tasty By Nature” tour to about 40 KOA parks around the country. Campers will have a chance to sample Tasty Bite’s ready-to-eat Asian and Indian cuisine and also win prizes. You can follow the Tasty By Nature Tour by visiting Tasty Bite on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Warning. RVers should avoid dark sand. Utah state park officials have issued a warning about mud to outdoor enthusiasts visiting Yuba Lake in Central Utah after a large RV became stuck in the sand. According to a post on social media, drought conditions have forced water levels to recede significantly away from the traditional beach and shoreline. “Looks can be deceiving. Just because it looks safe, doesn’t mean it is for your enormous trailer and truck to park right along the water’s edge,” the post read. Officials recommended keeping vehicles around 200 hundred yards away from the beach, depending on their size and weight.

Las Vegas pedestrian killed by RV. A recent tragedy reminds RVers to be cautious operating their RVers in crowded and heavy-trafficked areas. Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed after being run over by an RV last Saturday morning, Aug. 7. Police said a Thor Venetian motorhome was stopped at the red light in the right turn lane. The pedestrian was waiting at the southwest corner to cross when the light turned green. The RV turned and the pedestrian began to cross. Police said the pedestrian “walked into the right side” of the RV, causing him to fall down. The 71-year-old man was then run over by the rear tires of the RV, killing him. The driver of the RV waited for police to arrive.

Make-A-Wish grants 4-year-old’s wish to go camping. While a trip to Disney World or meeting a movie star is often requested as the wish of a lifetime, one little boy’s wish was to spend a week camping down south with his family. Four-year-old Seth Plourde and his family received a very special send-off heading out on their RV trip. Plourde was born with a heart issue that required surgery five days after being born. Joining Seth on his RV vacation are his parents and his siblings. The seven-day journey will take them to Delaware, Virginia Beach, Outer Banks, NC, Gettysburg, PA, and back to Connecticut.

Wingamm is bringing its European motorhomes to the U.S. market to meet the demand of U.S. buyers for more compact and luxurious motorhomes. The Wingamm Oasi 540 is the first Micro Class RV (vehicles less than 18 feet long that can sleep four people and with a full indoor bathroom) available in the United States. Wingamm launched with its most compact model, the Oasi 540, and sales will start in California and New Jersey, with a planned nationwide expansion. Learn more or read Tony Barthel’s Preview here.

What do RVtravel.com readers think?

We asked our readers: Has a mouse, rat or squirrel ever taken up residence in your RV? Nearly 2,000 of our readers responded. Do you think the majority of them answered “yes, we have had such a rodent invasion,” or no, they had not? Here is where you can find out.

Two guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

NEW! Truck & Towing Trends

If you own a truck or want to, this is for you!

With Tony Barthel

In this Truck & Towing Trends column, we’ll look for the latest information about trucks and tow vehicles with insider stories and tips about tow vehicles of all sorts, primarily those of interest to RVers. Highlights:

• Toyota releases teaser images of the 2022 Tundra, the company’s first full-sized truck.

• Tesla: Will its truck finally appear this year? Or will the wait continue?

• Chevrolet is making noise about its all-electric Silverado.

• Observations about Mike Sokol’s test of the F-150 with the Pro Power Onboard feature.

Click here to read the column.

Also

New Truck Review: 2021 Ford F-250 defines rugged power

Fifty years into its unequaled success, Ford decided it needed more from its lightweight pickup trucks. The Super Duty lineup, including the F-250, was introduced. The family of haulers comprises the country’s best-selling vehicles, and it’s been that way for decades. Learn what’s new.

Don’t waste your money on a portable generator!

Your car or truck can generate the power better. And quieter and more dependably. And if the power it out at your home — use your vehicle to keep your heat on and your fridge running. Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 15, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon Gift Cards: Michael Hampton of Salt Lake City, Utah, Frank Aiello of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Wayne Kinstad of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low-level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. And good news: Super low price! Learn more or order.

Things to smile about this week

A biweekly roundup of news stories that will make you smile (and maybe shed a tear or two…). This week: a cool coincidence concerning RVtravel.com’s Pet of the Day and a reader’s heart surgery, amazing string art, tiny home villages for the homeless in LA, and more, including several cute (and even heroic) animal videos. Click here to smile.

New Our favorite RV camping guidebooks. Our staff uses these excellent books for research and on our trips.

Reader poll

Has the weather been warmer than normal where you’ve been this summer?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

It’s happened to most RVers – you open the fridge (even slowly) after a day of driving and a heavy jar falls on your toe – “Ouch!” Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install spring-loaded refrigerator bars. They’re also useful in cupboards and closets. Order for a good price.

We’ve also heard …

The National Park Service is planning entrance fees for Indiana Dunes National Park for the first time, as well as six new backcountry campsites and a group campsite near the beach, and is asking for public comment. If approved, the entrance fees would begin on March 31, 2022. Read more here.

If you’re looking for RV storage south of Phoenix, the Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission just unanimously approved plans for an 11-acre RV and boat storage facility on Cowtown Road east of White and Parker Road. It will include 335 covered stalls, 72 uncovered stalls, and a wash/service bay.

Camping on the public lands of the Bureau of Land Management has become so popular that the newly published guide “Bureau of Land Management Camping” from Roundabout Publications and the Ultimate Public Campground Project has been updated after only a few months in print. The new edition profiles 1,273 campgrounds and camping areas in 14 Western states. Get info here.

Outdoorsy opens “outpost” in Durango. When the founder of Outdoorsy – a type of Airbnb website for RVers and campers – discovered Durango, Colorado, while camping on a trailer tour, he realized it was the perfect place to open the firm’s first brick-and-mortar store. Outdoorsy, which went online in 2014, had grown to where a physical presence would not only increase brand awareness, it would allow the firm to develop closer ties to the camping, outdoor adventurers and RV communities.

The annual tarantula migration has begun. Males of the species in the Southwest are feeling a little horny right about now. It’s the time of year where they begin their search for a female. It’s like spring fever for us, except they do it in August and into October. It takes a while for some of these guys to find a mate, so keep your eyes out and don’t spoil their day by running over them on the road. Read more.

In Brief…

This former gold mine is now a beautifully preserved campground. Discover the hidden gem.

With housing tight, RVs are becoming permanent homes for people in Bozeman, Montana. Read about it here.

According to Travel + Leisure, these collapsible sinks are a must-have for camping. See them here.

Here are the biggest mistakes beginners make when traveling in an RV according to full-time RVers who have visited all 50 states. See the mistakes here.

Sure, you’ve visited a lot of national parks. But have you ever observed your favorite national treasures from outer space? Check out these views.

Toledo is planning to build a new campground/RV park along the East Toledo, Ohio, waterfront. Check out the details here.

There’s a charity called EmergencyRV.org that provides donated RVs to firefighters who have lost their own homes while fighting wildfires. The charity is currently providing RVs to firefighters in California fighting the Dixie Fire. Read about it here.

There won’t be a new glamping campground in Taos, New Mexico. Local officials nixed the plan. Here are the details.

Tow bars for trailers and motorhomes at Amazon. Click

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Stolen in Salmon Arm, British Columbia. That’s the word from the Canadian Mounties looking for a new, 2021 Coleman Rubicon. Two men in what’s described as an older model, light-colored, four-door Ford pickup rolled into RV dealership Country Camping in Salmon Arm on July 25. Sometime between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m., they absconded with the new single-axle travel trailer. If you’ve got info, the Mounties would like to hear from you at 250-832-6044. A reader from Valley Village, California, is anything but happy. Bold crooks did a daylight rip-off in front of his house on Monday, August 9. Now gone, his 24′ 2018 Coachmen Leprechaun motorhome. A neighbor spotted the theft in progress, and got a photo of a van allegedly used in the crime. Police say the license plate on the van in question is valid, and apparently not stolen. At the time the motorhome had California centennial license plates, V346B0. Note the rather conspicuous “Bretz RV & Marine” stickers up high on the rig, both front and back. Know something? Phone police at 818-754-8443. And a little good news regarding one of last week’s “missing” RVs. Close to press time we received word from Ed and Daisy, whose Winnebago View motorhome was stolen in Florida. As we noted, the rig was later spotted in two different cities in Texas. Late in the week, Ed tells us his rig was spotted again, this time in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not just spotted, but stopped, and now in the hands of authorities. We’re looking forward to bringing you the full story. Oh, if only those motorhomes could talk! Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. E-mail Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This would save a lot of dirty butts! See what we mean.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Spartan recalls some RV chassis. Instrument display could go blank

• Forest River recalls many models of RVs for window failure issue

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes: windows could fall out

• Tiffin recalls 2017-2022 Wayfarer motorhomes for hitch issue

Remove ticks easily from people or pets! This highly rated Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing them, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s safe and easy, and it helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. Learn more or order.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: Why go big? The case for owning a king-sized RV

• Important reminder: RV kills young boy. Don’t let this happen in your family

• Campground etiquette: PLEASE turn off that noisy generator!

• For RVers, it’s not cool: Coleman a/c fails

• It’s a bad tick year! Protect yourself from the disease-spreading bloodsuckers!

• Are Idaho RVers crazy?

• Rig on the shoulder? Move over or slow down! It’s the law

• Ask Dave: What’s the deal with tire pressure monitor’s radio frequencies?

• Product review: Jackery Solar Generator 1500

• RVelectricity: The reasons for bonded and floating neutral generators

• RV Tire Safety: Consumer Reports on RV tires. Helpful or fear mongering?

• Road Trips: Meteor showers. Magic from the heavens. Schedule of upcoming “shows”

• The Digital RVer: Are you happy with the quality of your travel photos?

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

In the summer heat and your 110 power is from a small portable generator or a 20-amp household hookup, you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible when you never could before. Learn more.

Brain Teaser

A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 9, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.17 [Calif.: $4.23]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.01.

Diesel: $3.36. [Calif.: $4.29]

Change from week before: Down less than 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 94 cents.

Do you subscribe to our RV Daily Tips Newsletter?

Every Monday through Friday you get a short, informational email from us delivered straight to your inbox. Inside each issue you’ll find: quick RV tips, popular articles, reader polls, RV thoughts, helpful resources, a website of the day, RV clubs and organizations, trivia, jokes and more! If you don’t like it, you can easily unsubscribe, but we doubt you’ll want to. Sign up here.

Upcoming RV shows

Most of the RV shows in 2021 have been canceled. We will restart our show directory feature here as shows begin again. In the meantime, see the frequently updated schedule here.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Jalapeno and Lime Shrimp Skewer

by Josephine Quick from Indianapolis, IN

With juicy citrus flavor and a bit of heat from the jalapenos, you’re going to fall in love with this shrimp recipe. It’s delicious and super easy to prepare!

This sounds like a great summer grill recipe! Get the recipe here.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Homemade Creamy Alfredo Sauce? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Rice Pudding

• Salmon Fillet With Herb Pesto

• Italian Stuffed Zucchini

• Turkey Tetrazzini

• Jalapeno Popper Chicken Stuffed Shells

Brain teaser answer:

Four sisters and three brothers

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Charlotte Robinette receives a phone call demanding she send money to save her daughter



Sunday funny

Hah! Thanks for sending, Nora Morin!

Today in History

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR EFFORTS

At RVtravel.com we publish more than 700 newsletters a year. Approximately 30% of our funding comes from the 4 percent of readers who support us with a voluntary subscription. It’s fine if you continue to read for free, but if you believe our hard-working staff’s efforts are worth more than “free”, we humbly ask that you chip in to help us be an ever-better resource for you and other RVers. Even $10 or $15 one-time or once a year is appreciated. Subscribe here. All major credit cards, PayPal and checks are accepted.

We’re looking for writers

If you’re an expert about some aspect of RVing, and you know how to sling words in a way that makes for great reading for RVers, then we want you to join the talented writing team at RVtravel.com. The income potential is there for the right person. You must know how to write and be passionate about RVing and educating others. This is a freelance position. If you fit the bill, contact Chuck Woodbury at chuck@rvtravel.com .

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Darian Armer and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com