RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Today’s thought

“What I say is, a town isn’t a town without a bookstore. It may call itself a town, but unless it’s got a bookstore, it knows it’s not foolin’ a soul.” ―Neil Gaiman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day! Have fun, and see you in 1880!

On this day in history: 1980 – Former Beatle John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.

Tip of the Day

Don’t forget to clean those dirty RV AC and heat pump filters. Yuck!

By Nanci Dixon

It is easy to forget to clean the interior AC and heat pump filters in an RV, particularly the overhead ones – out of sight, out of mind. It is important, though! Cleaning not only reduces dust and allergens, but it allows better airflow.

We have a ducted ceiling system in our RV and it is so easy to pop out the ducts, pull the foam filters out, then easily wash, dry and replace. I am always surprised by how dirty the filters are. If we have spent a lot of time in the desert with the AC on, it can take several washes and rinse cycles to clean.

Here’s how to clean them and where to find replacement filters.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Airstream Bambi vs. Caravel – Two 20FBs compared. So how do these two compare, and what are the main differences, besides price? Today’s review answers those questions.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Ask Dave: I’m not getting power out of my WFCO 8275 “inverter.” Why not?

Dear Dave,

After taking my truck camper off my truck using 12v system with HappiJac motors installed, the 12v side of my inverter (WFCO 8725) stopped working. It was plugged into shore power and everything worked normally. All fuses on 12v side tested good. Batteries were solar-charged and full – 14.4v each. With the converter brain needed to run appliances on shore power, it’s hard to imagine the inverter simply died. Is there any light you could shine on this issue? Thank you. —Chuck

Read what Dave thinks might be causing this issue with the “inverter”.

RVelectricity ™

Tips from a pro: Digitize your family photo albums

By Nanci Dixon

When we cleared out our house to begin our full-time journey, one of the hardest things we had to do was leaving behind the mammoth number of family photo albums. After they languished in a storage locker for two years I did a “what if” measure of just taking cell phone camera photos of the most important pages in the albums “just in case.” Learn how Nanci digitally saved all of the family photos here.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Love your work, then you will find pleasure in mastering it.

Reader poll

Do you burn candles in your RV for ambience or smell?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

The most festive RVing shirt of all time!

This shirt has a Christmas tree made out of RVs – you’ll get so many compliments! Every RVer who celebrates Christmas needs this! It comes in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes in many different colors so you can get one for everyone in the family! The solid colors are 100% cotton so it’ll only get softer the more you wear it. It also comes as a long sleeve shirt and a sweatshirt. Order one (or more) before Christmas!

Quick Tip

Easily replace your RV’s carpet

If you travel with children or pets, you know that carpeting takes a beating. We traveled with two dogs and accidents of all kinds can happen. We tore out all standard carpeting and replaced with self-stick carpet squares. Patterns now are attractive and they are easy to install. Mess one or more up, pull up and stick another in! They can even be used on steps. Just cut to fit! You will love carpet squares!

Check out a wide variety of them here.

Thanks for the tip, Georgia & Joe Otti!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Marie Dalzell

2021 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 32RLI

“We are seasonal and love our Cougar because of a separate bedroom that has a huge closet and dresser; we love it because of the sleeper sofa so our grandkids have a dedicated place to sleep; and for the opposing slides, giving us a good amount of room inside. We also love the second awning on the front … it turns out to be a great place for our dog area!”

Website of the day

42 Famous Houses From Movies and TV Shows You Can Actually Visit

Visiting sets where movies and TV shows were filmed is always fun, and it would be so neat to see some of these houses in person along the road. Don’t you agree?

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• An easy trick that’ll make RV dumping a lot more sanitary

• Moving from a “house RV” to an “apartment RV.” How do we downsize?

• AirLight insulates your RV – Keep the cool or warm air inside!

Recipe of the Day

Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash

by Joan Edwards from Rocky Hill, CT

We love when acorn squash comes back into season, and this sausage stuffed one is a great fall dinner. Crumbled sausage, sauteed bell peppers, and onions are delicious inside the squash. Mixing that with bread stuffing and poultry seasoning makes the stuffing very flavorful. We recommend sprinkling the cheddar cheese on top for that bit of melty, cheesy goodness. This is an awesome dinner your family will love.

Sounds like the perfect winter dish to us! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Moon dust smells like gunpowder, according to all the Apollo program astronauts (even from different missions!).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rigby is our rescue Border Collie. While he likes riding in the truck, he tells us that he doesn’t like camping. Being led around on a leash is degrading, having your poop picked up in public is embarrassing and most of the other dogs are little fluffy yappers that don’t know how to catch a frisbee. He said that he’d rather be running in the field and herding anything that moves. We gave him a choice of going in the trailer to Florida or back to the pound. He reluctantly went with us and had a good time.” —Lee Cattaneo

Leave here with a laugh

You know… we’ve seen worse ideas…



