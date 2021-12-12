News for RVers #1030, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. It may be almost Christmas, but there’s still plenty going on that is of high interest to RVers. RV manufacturers certainly aren’t taking the winter off, and the struggle continues to add RV parks throughout the country. Settle in with your favorite beverage and give us a read. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way; and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Great holiday gifts at Amazon.com

Featured articles

RVers: Who are we? How are we perceived? Good, bad, unfortunate?

The number of “houseless” Americans has ballooned. We know that, bureaucrats who work for us know that, and so does law enforcement. Here’s the rub: A significant number of those folks are living in RVs … and news media seldom differentiate between your shiny lifestyle-oriented rig poised in the driveway for the next adventure and the eyesore of a blue-tarp-clad wreck broken down on a city street in a puddle of motor oil. Yep, you are them, and vice-versa. Scott Linden has more.

California generator ban – What does it mean for RVers?

Thursday’s decision by the State of California Air Resources Board (CARB) has angered RV manufacturers and worried RVers. But the seeming generator ban may mean much more to industry than to RVers on the ground. For now, absolutely nothing changes. RV retailers in the Golden State can go on selling RVs with on-board generators to their heart’s content. But by 2028, the music stops. Read the rest of the story.

Once popular Seattle/Tacoma KOA closes, to become a giant warehouse

Things just got a bit more difficult for RVers wanting to stay as close as possible to Seattle. The Seattle/Tacoma KOA Journey has been sold to a developer and will no longer operate as a campground. Good luck finding another “official” campsite in the Seattle urban area. Whatever is there is booked, mostly with seasonal or full-time RVers. Read more.

Campground Crowding: “Camping in the backyard was not the plan!”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can find some helpful tips and ways to work around the problem. “Camping in the back yard was not the plan,” wrote reader Stepanie E. Read more.

If new legislation passes, working RVers may have more free time to camp

By Mike Gast

If you think your favorite campground is crowded now, imagine what it would look like if everyone had an extra day off from work every week. Progressives in the U.S. Congress are proposing a bill that would mandate a 32-hour work week in America. The bill is called the “32-hour Workweek Act,” and it is being endorsed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, a group of nearly 100 legislators. Learn more.

VW camper to return: “ID. California” officially announced

Volkswagen has surreptitiously confirmed at VW’s supervisory board meeting recently that a new camper version of their forthcoming electric bus will become a reality. Dubbed the “ID. California,” the vehicle is based on the confirmed “ID. Buzz” electric van the company has been showing off. The camper is expected to reach the market in the second half of the decade. Check it out.

Mobile “Hoovervilles” and pricey resorts – Tough finding where to stay

By Andy Zipser

The full spectrum of what it means to “be RVing” has been on display this past month, from coast to coast and from one economic extreme to the other. But regardless of their economic status, the people with the RVs are ending up with the short end of the stick, albeit for very different reasons. Continue reading.

Thor and Winnebago must lower backlog to keep stockholders happy

If you’re wondering if profits are the sole motivator of the RV industry’s headlong rush to build as many RVs as possible this year … well, of course that’s the reason. But a recent article by Demitri Kalogeropoulos in The Motley Fool stock guidance and research service pointed out a few additional insights. Read about them here.

Zion, Yosemite National Parks adding lotteries for campsites and hikes

Getting a summer campsite at Yosemite National Park last summer felt like winning the lottery. In 2022, winning the lottery is exactly what you’ll have to do. The same goes if you’re planning to hike the Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park. Officials at Yosemite National Park announced Friday, Dec. 3, that they will start a new reservation system where winners of a lottery will get the first chance to make campsite reservations in the park’s North Pines Campground in 2022. Learn how to apply for the lottery here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Foretravel Presidential Series Realm LVB, the royal treatment. Tony writes, “Essentially what I think this motorhome and other premium Class A diesel pushers offer is an experience closer to living in a nice home.” Read more about this very luxurious and expensive RV.

Yesterday’s review: Grand Design Imagine XLS 23BHE

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 256BHS

• 2022 Rockwood A213HW hard-side pop-up camper

• Airstream Bambi vs. Caravel – Two 20FBs compared

• 2022 Keystone Cougar 25RDS

• 2022 Rockwood Ultra Lite 2891BH

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

December 5 – 11, 2021

Adirondack parks set new record. More than 1.1 million campers stayed at Adirondack Park campgrounds operated by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, and that’s a new record. The old record of 1,017,492 was set in 2016. In all, there are 44 DEC campgrounds in New York’s Adirondack region.

New SC park gets a thumbs down. The Horry County, South Carolina Planning Commission rejected a proposal this week for a new RV park along SC 544. The commission’s vote was to not change the property’s zoning to allow for the park. The full Horry County Council has yet to vote on the overall proposal. The new park would include 161 new RV sites.

Yellowstone bison herd to be thinned. Yellowstone National Park officials have given the green light to a plan to allow as many as 900 park bison to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughterhouses, or placed in quarantine this winter to help stem the spread of brucellosis to cattle. The park’s herd currently stands at about 5,000 animals. Bison traditionally leave the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park in the winter and head north into Montana. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that causes cows to abort their calves.

Ever wonder what a million-dollar off-road RV looks like? This unit was built by German manufacturer Stone Offroad Design and costs just under $1 million. The base of the RV is a Mercedes Unimog 5032 off-road truck. The RV has an eight-speed transmission and a six-cylinder diesel engine with nearly 400 horsepower. You can take a closer look here.

A house and your own campground for just $33.5 million. If you have a little more than $33 million at your disposal, you can buy a 175-acre property near Durango, Colorado, that comes complete with a four-bedroom house, indoor pool, and a campground with RV hookups. The property is now owned by Charles Pope and his wife, Gloria. Pope is retired from a career as an executive with data storage company Seagate Technology. Pope says the property was used mostly for biannual family reunions hosting more than 240 people. They decided to build their $10 million home on the property in 2010. Like most of us, they are now planning to downsize. You can take a closer look here. The listing is in the small town of Hesperus, Colorado, and is being handled by Realtor Eric Roark and his wife. If you’re really interested, you can find out more here.

New indoor RV storage and service facility set for Tennessee. Work is starting this month on a new 190,000-square-foot building in Lebanon, Tennessee, that will be used to store luxury motor coaches. The new facility, operated by National Indoor RV Centers, will also offer service and sales from the site. The company said the Lebanon facility is a step in their goal of building a network of service centers along travel patterns of motorhome owners.

Fifth wheel goes for the pin. A school bus driver in Hartsvile, Tennessee, got a surprise Monday while warming up his bus. High winds in the area flipped a nearby fifth-wheel trailer into the air and onto the school bus, flipping it on its side.

Sun Outdoors, Blue Water take over Keys resort. Blue Water Development has again partnered with Sun Outdoors to purchase the former Lazy Lakes RV Resort just north of Key West, Florida. Blue Water, which specializes in the development and management of campgrounds, hotels and other attractions, said the park will now be known as Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key. The camping resort will be Blue Water’s first in Florida. It also owns and operates the Comfort Inn Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront in the state. Sun Outdoors and Blue Water also both own and operate several parks within the Kampgrounds of America franchise system. KOA’s Sugarloaf Key/Key West Holiday property is located just north of the Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key RV Resort.

Would you like cream with your burning RV? A man in Panama City, Florida, is being accused of pouring gasoline in his RV, then setting it on fire while he went to get a cup of coffee. The incident happened last Monday at the Panama City Square Shopping Center. Owner Edward Gonzales, 30, was enjoying coffee and watching the scene as firefighters battled the blaze. Police arrested Gonzales and he was charged with one count of arson.

Yet another acquisition for RV Retailer. In what has become a seemingly weekly occurrence, RV Retailer has swallowed up more dealerships. This time, it acquired Great Escapes RV Center, adding stores in Missouri and Arkansas. The new Missouri locations are in Springfield and St. Louis. The Arkansas location is in Mountain Home. RV Retailer has now added 52 dealerships to its network in 2021 alone, and now has 90 total RV retail locations in the U.S.

No merger for Sportsman’s Warehouse and Bass Pro Shops. The marriage of Sportsman’s Warehouse and Bass Pro Shops has been called off at the altar. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Great Outdoors Group, owner of Bass Pro Shops, have called off their proposed merger and yanked their regulatory filing on Thursday. Feedback from the Federal Trade Commission apparently led the companies to believe they would not get the FTC’s approval for the merger. The deal was originally announced in December 2020.

Thor buys RV sidewall manufacturer. The consolidation within the RV manufacturing industry continues, with Thor Industries Inc. recently purchasing Elkhart, Indiana-based Elkhart Composites. Elkhart Composites manufactures a proprietary foam polypropylene-based composite material sold under the brand name Elkboard. The material is used for RV sidewalls and reportedly helps alleviate the dependence on traditional lauan-based sidewalls, less susceptible to rot and delamination. Elkhart Composites will be part or Thor’s Airxcel Inc. subsidiary.

The largest RV storage facility in the U.S. has a new owner. Adult Toy Storage in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was recently purchased by a Newport Beach, California-based joint venture between RanchHarbor, Ramser Development Company, and Saunders Property. The property, which is being renamed RV Storage Depot, was sold for $25.2 million. It’s been operated as an RV storage facility since the mid 1980s and has room for 1,800 units on 55 acres. The new owners plan to expand the facility on an undeveloped 14 acres of the property. The new owners said they plan to roll out more vehicle storage facilities around the country.

Lazydays celebrates $1 billion in annual revenue. Lazydays RV is thanking employees and patting themselves on the back for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue. The celebration included a luncheon, employee gifts, and a video message from Chairman and CEO Bill Murnane congratulating employees for their efforts in supporting the company’s rapid growth. “Over 40 years ago, Lazydays was built on the shared purpose of creating ‘Customers for Life,'” stated Bill Murnane. “The last several years has brought rapid sales and earnings growth for Lazydays as we have expanded our footprint from four locations to sixteen. We want to thank and congratulate our customers, OEM partners, suppliers, shareholders and especially our Lazydays teammates for their support in achieving this exciting milestone.”

Orders still coming in for RV for Tesla e-truck. The Stream It company that is set to manufacture an RV for the bed of the yet-to-be-built Tesla Cybertruck has now taken $100 million in preorders for its Cyberlandr model RV. The units are expected to sell for $50,000 each. The Cyberlandr sits in the bed of the Cybertruck and unfolds upward when deployed. Full production of the Tesla Cybertruck is scheduled to begin at Tesla’s new plant in Austin, Texas, sometime in 2022.

New Zealand going smokeless. The entire country of New Zealand is taking a unique approach to snuffing out the smoking habit. The country is proposing a new law that bans anyone born after 2008 from EVER purchasing another cigarette. The law is expected to go into effect by 2023 and would raise the legal smoking age (currently 18) by one additional year every year beginning in 2027. That means New Zealanders 14 and under in 2023 will always be younger than the legal limit. Those older than 14 in 2023 will always be permitted to buy. That will certainly make all those older brothers more popular.

This might take some getting used to. Fuel and convenience store giant BP is launching checkout-free shopping at several of its stores in the U.S. The company is working with checkout-free technology company Grabango to outfit 10 stores. The Grabango service is free to customers and allows shoppers to select their items and simply walk out of the store. There are no special shelves, carts, baskets or turnstiles required to shop. You just download the free Grabango app and start shopping. The system keeps tabs on what a shopper selects and charges their card when they walk out the door. The new service will launch first at seven of BP’s ampm outlets in California and three Amoco locations in Western Pennsylvania in 2022.

States getting federal funding for outdoors projects. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo has announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $196 million in American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation grants to 24 states and territories. The funds are part of EDA’s $750 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation program, which includes $510 million in State Tourism grants. These investments will support marketing, infrastructure, workforce, and other projects to rejuvenate safe leisure, business, and international travel. With these awards, all 59 states and territories have received State Tourism grants. Last month, 34 states and the District of Columbia received a total of $314 million as part of the first batch of awards.

Rocky Mountain NP ranger injured in gunfight. A law enforcement ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was injured during a shootout on Wednesday morning, the first exchange of gunfire involving a ranger in the park’s history. The shooting took place near the Fall River entrance to RMNP just outside of Estes Park. The ranger conducted a traffic stop just after spotting a vehicle that was involved in a short pursuit with Colorado State Patrol near Loveland. The car was being sought after CSP pulled the driver over along Highway 34 in Loveland by the Dam Store. The driver took off when the trooper returned to his vehicle. CSP gave short pursuit, before pulling back. The suspect was hit in the leg. The ranger was able to hold the suspects at gunpoint until backup arrived. The park ranger was hit in his protective vest.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Have things ever changed!

New! The Quartzsite Report

Quartzsite rain – It happens

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Welcome to our regular – albeit seasonal – update on the news from the RVing Capital of the World. If you’re a QZ regular, or just thinking about “dropping in to check it out,” we’ll give you ditties and dollops of what’s happening in and around Quartzsite.

Name the two most useless possessions in Quartzsite, Arizona. If you said, “Snow shovel and raincoat,” you’d join a big party. We’ve been in Quartzsite for the better part of 25 years. While we’ve seen snow in the Kofa Mountains, nary a flake has touched down in town. But that raincoat part? There is such a thing as Quartzsite rain. It can catch people off guard, as it did last Thursday night when a light patter of the stuff touched down for a few hours. It does pay to be prepared. Continue reading.

We’ve also heard …

Iowa looking for state park camp hosts. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for camp hosts for Springbrook State Park. The volunteer hosts would live at the Park from one to five months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance and check-ins. For more information go here or call 515-443-2533.

Lemonis plays Santa at old high school. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis went back to his old Florida high school last week to gift each and every employee at Christopher Columbus High School with an $18,000 “tip.” The gifts totalled $3.1 million and included every employee, including every teacher and maintenance worker. His donation comes as part of his new initiative, The Great American Tip Off, a nationwide call to action to tip servers across the country. Lemonis will dole out the funds to cover the one-time payments to the 180 Columbus employees — about 145 teachers and about 35 support staffers.

Speaking of Camping World … The giant RV dealer network last week announced the development of a new 12-acre facility near Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The new location will be just off I-55 and will be Camping World’s fifth Missouri store. It’s scheduled to open the summer of 2022.

COVID cases are filling up hospitals in and around northern Indiana, the home of most RV manufacturers, according to the Goshen News. “I would describe the situation at the hospital today as dire or critical,” Dr. Daniel Nafziger said Monday. Nafziger is chief medical officer for Goshen Hospital and is an infectious disease specialist. Goshen Hospital on Wednesday had 45 people hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Forty were unvaccinated. “This is as bad as we’ve seen it really, I think, since the beginning of the pandemic,” Nafziger said.

Harvest Hosts, the membership camping club where members stay free overnight at nearly 2,500 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other locations, is offering 20 percent off a new membership through the end of the year, the largest discount it’s ever offered. To join at the special rate type in HOLIDAY20 here to receive the discount (ends Dec. 31).

The Airbnb of RVing is going strong. If you want to know what’s going on in the RV peer-to-peer rental business, you might want to take a look at a recent article on Forbes.com. The article features rental industry leader Outdoorsy and details the company’s phenomenal growth in the past two years. Read all about it here.

Can you make a s’more without a campfire? Leave it to NBC’s Today Show to take a staple of camping and ruin it by bringing it indoors. The Today Show recently did a roundup of the best 13 s’more makers for the “ultimate camping experience.” We thought all you needed was chocolate bars, crackers, marshmallows and a stick! It looks like this simple pleasure of camping has gone very high tech. If you can’t brave the outdoors this winter and still want a taste of camping, you can give these “artificial” campfires a look here.

15 camping games and puzzles that make the perfect gift!

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list this year? Face it! The kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be rather tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Check out these 15 games and puzzles that will be a blast for everyone!

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Here’s another theft from Cypress, Texas. Taken the week of November 9, 2021, at the Safe Harbor storage facility, this 2016 IGO 293 travel trailer had a Texas plate, B082385. Plate could be gone by now, but the VIN is 5ZWTGRE2G3G1010034. At the time it went missing, it “wore” a spare tire cover with a “Topper’s RV Waller TX” logo. Contact the Harris County Sheriff at (713) 221-6000 and refer to incident report number 21110540. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Some 2021, 2022 Ram trucks recalled by Chrysler

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of December 6, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.34 [Calif.: $4.53]

Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.19.

Diesel: $3.67 [Calif.: $4.79]

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.15.

Upcoming RV shows

• Final day: West Palm Beach Holiday RV Show, December 9-12, West Palm Beach, FL

• Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• Gulf Coast RV Show, January 7-9, Mobile, AL

• Knoxville RV Super Show, January 7-9, Sevierville, TN

• NCRVDA Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• South Carolina RV & Camping Show, January 7-9, Greenville, SC

• Ohio RV and Boat Show, January 7-16, Columbus, OH

• Indy RV Expo, January 8-16, Indianapolis, IN

• Quartzsite RV Show, January 22-30, Quartzsite, AZ

• Seattle RV Show, February 17-20, Seattle, WA

See the list of upcoming RV shows.

