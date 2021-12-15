RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Issue 1753

Today’s thought

“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cupcake Day!

On this day in history: 1933 – The 21st Amendment to the United States Constitution officially becomes effective, repealing the 18th Amendment that prohibited the sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol.

Tip of the Day

Here are some things I do to make camp cooking easier

By Gail Marsh

Our entire family enjoys camping. And eating. That means someone’s continually planning, preparing, and serving the food. That “someone” is usually me. Don’t get me wrong. I like to eat, too. So, I’ve found ways to minimize effort and save time while I’m at it. Here are some ideas that work for my family that make camp cooking easier…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel compares three trailers: Coleman, Dutchmen, Springdale. So, does Tony have a favorite of the three? He sure does. Find out what it is in today’s review.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should I seal around RV’s windows before looking for a leak?

Dear Dave,

Thanks for the great, informative answers you give to readers’ questions. I’m wondering if you would advise sealing around windows before looking for a leak. If so, what type of sealer do you recommend? If not recommended, why not? Thanks. —Louie

Road food: Ask the locals where NOT to eat!

By Barry Zander

“Where shouldn’t we eat in town?” I’ve asked the same question in a thousand towns around the country during our travels, far too many times for my wife, Monique, to endure. That contrary question almost always gets the right reply. Find out how it works here.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Stay on a clear course.

Reader poll

Have you ever had something expensive stolen from your campsite?

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

This list is what RVers really want for Christmas

From Gail Marsh: Okay, sure. I like camping-themed T-shirts. But this year I’m hoping for something more. Not necessarily items that cost more. Just practical things that I know we’ll use. It’s not too late to shop. The supply chain seems to be catching up, so here’s my list of suggestions of gifts for RVers. (Hint: You’re going to want to send this list to your family!

Quick Tip

When to fill battery cells

Battery cells low on water? Don’t fill them until after you charge them – with one exception: If the liquid in the cell is below the battery plate, bring it up with distilled water enough to cover the plate. Charge, then complete the fill-up.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Dane Smith

2018 Palomino Real-Lite RL181

“We had a 2011 R-Pod 172 for seven years and loved the cuteness of the Pod but did not like the fact we had make up the dinette bed and crawl over one another when having to use the potty in the night. We now own a 2018 Palomino Real-Lite RL181 with a true walk-around queen and a dry bath. The Pal is one foot longer and six inches wider than the Pod, but the interior is amazingly more spacious than the Pod with a single fold-down couch bed slide. The Pal has an extremely comfortable mattress right from the factory. The quality of the Palomino is right up there with the Pod and it also has the Alpha roof system, so no waxing the roof!”

Website of the day

9 Great Campgrounds for Summer Fishing

It may still be winter, but as you start planning for your summer travels keep these nine campgrounds in mind if you like to fish.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We haven’t seen one of these with this design before – it’s unique and we want it!

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Christmas Crack

by Angie Webb from Centennial, CO

This super easy candy recipe is delicious. The chocolate is smooth and creamy – kind of tastes like a cross between a Reese’s cup and a Snickers bar. This recipe makes a huge batch of candy. It would be great on the dessert table or package in tins as a festive holiday gift.

Stocking stuffers, here we come! What a great idea! Get the recipe.

Trivia

In many countries around the world, it’s a tradition that any golfer who scores a hole-in-one must return to the clubhouse and celebrate by buying drinks or food for all the other golfers present on the course that day. This tradition is held especially high in Japan, where golf courses offer “Hole-in-One Insurance.” Golfers in Japan pay a few extra dollars at the beginning of their game to avoid spending large sums of money on food and drinks should they land a hole-in-one.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chloe loves RV life. Being outdoors gives a Beagle a chance to do what she does best, burrow and sniff. She loves the breeze on her face and the comfort of snuggling with us at night near the fireplace. She was made for RV living as her soft bedding tucks under the bunk storage, her special place!” — Janet Schwenn Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Leave here with a laugh (or a positive attitude)

Thanks for sending, Pat!

