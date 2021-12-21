RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Issue 1757

Today’s thought

“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” ―Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the Winter Solstice! It’s also National Flashlight Day, and you’re probably going to need one considering it gets dark so early…

On this day in history: 1913 – Arthur Wynne’s “word-cross”, the first published crossword puzzle, appears in the newspaper the New York World.

Tip of the Day

Hats and caps out of control and thrown all over your RV? Try this simple tip to keep them organized

By Nanci Dixon

Are hats and caps out of control and all over the place in your RV? Perhaps you have some in your closet, some in a cupboard, and some thrown about on your favorite recliner… Ours were. I’d open a cabinet and they would all fall out.

So what did I do to organize them?

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Cherokee Grey Wolf 29TE. As he reports, “Given the choice of a Cherokee or a lot of the other stick-and-tin trailers out there, I have to hand it to Cherokee. They’ve done such a good job with adding meaningful content and features…” Read Tony’s review, and see one of the best outdoor kitchens on the market.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

New battery, fuses are good, but why don’t lights and switches work?

Dear Dave,

Something is going on with my 12-volt system. I put in a new battery and power on both sides of the manual circuit breaker and the fuse there is good. All the fuses are good, but the light above the dinette, one overhead, the refrigerator and exterior light along with the two switches by the door are not working. The 110 plug that provides power to the reefer is hot. The two glass fuses in the reefer control box are good. I have the Magnetek 6300A system, which I can hear charging, and the bathroom GFCI is not tripped. What am I missing? Is there a reset on the converter? —Dawn

Read Dave's response.

Downsizing: An emotional roller coaster

By Terri Nighswonger

My husband and I have been living full-time in our RV for the last 20 months. We’ve been stationary, we’ve traveled, been stationary, and traveled again. Our lives always look chaotic on the outside but, really, we are pretty stable people even though some may say otherwise. I was reflecting today on our journey thus far and was thinking to myself, what’s been the hardest part? I think I’d say the hardest part was downsizing to move into our travel trailer. Continue reading.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Be afraid only of standing still.

Reader poll

Did you send out Christmas cards this year?

Quick Tip

“Downsize” bulky bedding for storage

After we wrote some time ago about using specialized clothing storage bags that you suck the air out of to reduce storage space, Wolfe Rose wrote in: “You don’t need name-brand vacuum bags to get the same debulking effect with spare bedding. Cheap kitchen trash bags and any small vac (even your own lungs) reduce a bulky sleeping bag or blanket down to the size of a coffee can. Fold closed and it packs into a cabinet without any struggling. For longer and ultra-tight storage, tape the open edge airtight. To use, give it a couple minutes and a couple shakes and it will be as fluffy and warm as before.” Thanks, Wolfe!

Website of the day

Strangest Town Names in Florida

We know many of you are in Florida right now, so we thought you’d get a kick out of this. Some of these are so funny! This website, Florida Travel + Life, has some other great articles, too, if you’re in Florida now or will be soon.

And the Survey Says…

Recipe of the Day

To Die For Beef Tacos

by Jeanne Gliddon from Los Banos, CA

These tacos bring Taco Tuesday to a whole new level. Chorizo mixed with the ground beef is what makes these so special. It gives the filling tons of flavor without adding additional seasoning. Frying the tortillas makes the tacos nice and warm. Dress them however you like, but we followed Jeanne’s recommendation. They were perfect!

Get the recipe.

Trivia

Space Invaders was the first arcade game to ever record high scores. In fact, the 1978 game broke a lot of ground when it was first invented. It was the first game that ever featured “enemies” that fired back, the first game to ever give a player multiple lives, and the first game to ever feature a background soundtrack.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“These two girls, Sadie and Lizzie, have traveled with us for years as we trek around this beautiful country. Content in their pet taxies while traveling or up on the motor home dashboard at our destination.” —Gary Johnson

Leave here with a laugh

The Santa Claus at the shopping mall was very surprised when a young lady walked up and sat on his lap. Now, we all know that Santa doesn’t usually take requests from adults, but she smiled very nicely at him, so he asked her, “What do you want for Christmas?” “Something for my mother, please,” replied the woman sweetly. “Something for your mother? Well, that’s very loving and thoughtful of you,” smiled Santa. “What would you like me to bring her?” Without turning a hair she answered quickly, “A son-in-law.”

