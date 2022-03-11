RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 11, 2022

Issue 1815

Tip of the Day

Trailer users – Here’s a front/rear leveling tip

By Dave Helgeson

When you’re logging long miles and pull into a campsite for the night, the last thing you want to do is take the time to unhitch, just to hitch back up to leave the next morning. If you have a level campsite you can just stay hooked up, but what do you do when the campsite slopes to the front or rear so much that you are unable to level the RV without unhitching?

Dave tells you here.

Today’s RV review…

Forest River Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 283RKS

Tony writes, “… this is a larger travel trailer that’s well-suited for couples with the kitchen out back, a super slide and a really good layout if you like entertaining. There’s a couch opposite two free-standing recliners and the kitchen offers enough prep space that you can make a nice meal in here and still be in touch with those waiting to taste your famous chili. Or whatever it is.”

Click here for more



For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I sanitize a collapsible hose for fresh water?

Dear Dave,

There is much written about the necessity and how to sanitize the potable water systems in the RV. I have only seen a few articles about sanitizing the potable hoses from the source to the RV. A bleach treatment in a “standard” hose makes sense to me. I am thinking of getting one of those collapsible hoses. With all the nooks and crannies when collapsed, can they as easily and safely be sanitized? —Kelly

Read Dave’s answer.

The amazing disappearing sewer hose. Don’t let it happen to you!

We’ve all seen an RV driving down the road with half the stinky slinky flailing about as it snakes it way out of the bumper and onto the side of the road. This is one of the more universal challenges we RVers face — the vanishing sewer hose. So what do we do to prevent this from happening? Find out.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Use a fresh bleach solution when you set up camp

If you use bleach water to spray down water fittings when you set up camp, listen up. Diluted bleach has a short life, so it’s best to do a small batch for spraying each time you make camp, rather than relying on old diluted stuff to protect you from bugs.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Steven Perkinson

2015 Tiffin Allegro Open Road 32SA

“It is the perfect RV for us. We have a king bed, the TV is across from the couch (as it should be) with an electric fireplace underneath. Being 33 feet it is easy to maneuver in state parks and campgrounds. The layout is great for two people and we love it!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

Recipe of the Day

Irresistible Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

by Jenny Wemple from Various places, MT

This is the ultimate chocolate chip cookie. There are so many flavors rolled into it. You have a chocolate chip cookie with banana and the texture of oatmeal. They’re a tender and chewy cake-like cookie. The flavor of bananas mixed with chocolate chips is amazing. Basically, these are banana bread chocolate chip oatmeal cookies.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Snail teeth, specifically the tiny teeth of the limpet, a type of marine snail, is the strongest biological substance found in nature. These small snails attach themselves to rocks and scrape nutrients and algae off with a tongue covered in teeth. To put it into perspective: If you scaled the teeth up to, say, the diameter of a strand of spaghetti, that piece of spaghetti would be capable of holding up a compact car like a Honda Civic without breaking. Wow!

*Where does the phrase “open a can of worms” come from? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Charley is a Standard Poodle. A great traveling partner. Loves to watch the world go by. We picked him out when he was 5 weeks old. He is one smart pup. Working on being a fine guard dog. He potty trained in the first two weeks. Charley was named after John Steinbeck’s dog in Steinbeck’s book, Travels with Charley. If you have read the book you would probably be able to guess the name of our coach, Rocinante.” —David Nestor

Editor’s note: If you’ve never read Travels With Charley, you’ll want to.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

