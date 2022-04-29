RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 29, 2022

Issue 1850

“Reading is a means of thinking with another person’s mind; it forces you to stretch your own.” —Charles Scribner, Jr.

Tip of the Day

Always follow these e-bike safety tips

Look around your campground, local park, or city landscape and you’ll undoubtedly see e-bikes. If you’ve jumped onboard (literally) and purchased your own electric bicycle, you should know and practice some important e-bike safety tips.

Today’s RV review…

Winnebago Minnie Winnie 22M—a small Class C

Tony writes, “This is a nifty little rig. It’s not overly huge at 24’5” in total length. That means maneuvering in traffic and even mountain roads it’s not going to be a big challenge. You could easily make a grocery stop at a store and take up a single parking space….”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I tow a GMC Sierra 2500 behind my Allegro?

Dear Dave,

We moved from a Class C to a 5th wheel, and now have a 2022 Tiffin Allegro Red 38KA. I have a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup. Weight-wise, I see no problem towing the pickup with this diesel pusher. Do you? —Tim

Don’t forget to service your RV range

The RV range is a pretty simple device, and usually works when lighted. However, without a little maintenance it can fail, which will leave you by the creek without any supper! As with the range at home, a clean range is a happy range. Here are the steps to achieve a happy range.

Quick Tip

Don’t pop your air mattress!



Pat Gerard advises, if you have an air mattress on your bed, be sure to let some of the air out before heading up to higher altitudes. That’ll ensure you don’t have a sudden and unwanted pop due to the change in altitude and pressure. Thanks, Pat!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Russ Ward

2020 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pack 325/13 Toy Hauler

“Our Wolf Pack is our first RV, so we have nothing to compare it with. I love the way it tows. With it being a 5th wheel, it tracks well behind our truck and doesn’t give us problems when being passed by semitrucks. We’ve seen many folks pulling travel trailers with their trailers swaying back and forth behind them on narrow two-lane roads and it makes me so thankful that ours pulls straight and true. With its 13-foot garage, we can fit our reverse trike, a couple portable generators and misc. gear with ease, plus, still have some room to get around to our stuff. The extra couches and happy-jack bed in the garage, plus the loft above the garage is a big hit when we have our kids and granddaughter along for a trip! And the extra 1/2 bath is very convenient as well. The fireplace keeps us warm on most cool evenings, which means we can conserve our propane for really cold nights. There are lots more things we like about our RV but I don’t have room to include in this list. All in all, we are extremely happy with our choice.”

Travel British Columbia: Camping

If you’ve been to British Columbia, you know how gorgeous it is. If you’ve never been, well hop on this website, find a campground, and plan your trip. You certainly won’t regret it!

Recipe of the Day

Bread and Butter Pickles

by Barbara Alden from Bolivar, MO

Homemade pickles are delicious on a burger, a sandwich, or even just to munch on. We loved the pleasant, tart taste of these. They’re crunchy, sweet, and sour. You taste a slight hint of apple cider vinegar. Easy to make, these bread and butter pickles will be a staple in your fridge. The longer they sit in their juices, the better they get.

Trivia

The word tabloid when referring to newspaper sizes comes from the style of journalism known as “tabloid journalism” that compacted stories into short, easy to read and often exaggerated forms. Tabloid journalism itself got its name from the “tabloid pills” marketed in the 1880s, that were the first highly compacted and easy to swallow pills commonly available.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Milo is our English Lab puppy. He is the 8th dog we have had the privilege of owning, but the first to come camping. He started at 4 months old, and now is a pro!” —Diane Seabury

Leave here with a laugh

