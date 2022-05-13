RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 13, 2022

Issue 1860

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fruit Cocktail Day!

On this day in history: Our favorite publisher, Chuck Woodbury, was born! Happy Birthday, Chuck!

Tip of the Day

What you need to know about resealing your RV’s exterior

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Manufacturers recommend that you check your RV’s roof and body sealants every 90 days.

Resealing and caulking your RV helps to protect your investment and creates a watertight seal to protect your unit from outdoor elements.

Applying caulking around trim and windows helps to ensure that no outside elements get inside through the window frame or other gaps.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2022 Ember RV 170MBH with a flex bunkhouse

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Ember RV 170MBH, a new floor plan from a new RV company. Something I’m seeing in Ember RV is not only groundbreaking products but a relentless introduction of new models that really set new targets.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the best roadside assistance and insurance for my RV?

Dear Dave,

I have had AARP roadside assistance since 2005, but it let me down last summer on I-10 in just my car. Which roadside assistance plan is best for an RV? Which insurance is best for an RV? I am a clueless newbie about everything, and old enough to forget a lot, too. Thanks. —Shanti, 2004 Forest River Sunseeker

Read Dave’s answer

Nite Ize Gear Ties – essential for your RV toolbox

Your RV’s toolbox should have some string, some duct tape, a set of bit drivers, a hammer and some WD-40. Let me suggest one more thing you should always have – a set of Nite Ize Gear Ties. The Nite Ize Gear Ties are reusable rubber twist ties that have a soft, grippy rubber coating and some sort of metal inside that allows you to bend and flex them over and over into whatever shape you need. Continue reading.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

• Is it OK to stay overnight in your RV at a truck stop?

• New campers flooded the RVing lifestyle in 2021, but many are already unhappy

• Found inside a barn, this perfectly preserved RV is an amazing 1955 time capsule

• Campground Crowding: ‘RVers don’t look after each other anymore’

Reader poll

Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easier backing in during daylight

If you are guiding someone backing up in the daylight, it is much easier for the driver to understand if you point in the direction the wheels need to turn. Making large turning circles with your arm and flapping like a chicken are next to impossible to understand! We have found that pointing in the direction the wheels should turn, spreading our hands out to the distance left to back up and slowly bringing them together until at the right distance and putting up two closed fists to indicate stop have helped to eliminate the flapping bird syndrome. It also performs better with the campers that inevitably congregate to watch someone back into a particularly tight spot. —Thanks, again, to Nanci Dixon

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Make yourself laugh and your wife scream. Or perhaps make yourself laugh and make your husband scream. Either way, someone will laugh and someone will scream! See why.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Joe and Tish Reed

2019 Winnebago Travato 59K

“This is our 4th RV and so far our favorite! As recent retirees, we love being able to travel and explore in a very convenient way. Our size doesn’t limit us, so we don’t worry about finding a parking spot or space to stay, as we can fit just about anywhere. We have made some modifications and upgrades that afford us all the conveniences of home. We lived full-time in our van for over a year. It truly is our home away from home!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

10 RV Airbnb Listings For A Unique Camping Experience

Sure, what these people are calling a “Unique Camping Experience” is actually just your everyday life, but if you want a break from your RV or want to get some interior design ideas, check these out.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Dale’s Dazzling Grilled Shrimp

by Melissa Varady from Gainesville, FL

Melissa is so right! By keeping the shells on the shrimp while they grill, you end up with wonderfully moist shrimp. Thanks for the great tip! Not only are the shrimp juicy, but they’re also full of flavor. These will make a delicious snack, light meal, or a tasty summer appetizer. And for those of you who like a little less spice, you can easily cut back or eliminate the cayenne. The flavor is still great.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Have you ever thought, “Boy, that cheese smells like stinky feet!” Well, you’re not alone and there’s a reason why it sometimes smells like that. The bacteria that creates that gross sweaty-gym foot smell is called Brevibacterium linens. That same bacterial strain is used to ferment several varieties of cheese such as Munster, Raclette and Limburger. Limburger is one of the stinkiest cheeses, so if you don’t like that smell, stay away from that one (although we find it quite yummy…).

*Back in 1949, Popular Mechanics predicted that computers today would weigh…. how much? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Ruby. Not spoiled at all, but has her own camping chair for sitting around the campfire.” —Richard Lake

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.