News for RVers Issue 1051, Sunday edition

Happy Mother's Day to you mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers, guardians and motherly figures!

Sunday, May 8, 2022

New campers flooded the RVing lifestyle in 2021, but many are already unhappy

By now, you’ve likely read a lot of stories regarding the sudden influx of “new campers” into the RVing lifestyle. You also know the usual list of reasons newbies give … pandemic-driven RV purchases, the need to reconnect with family and friends, more available savings … but just who is this “new camper?” Find out in this interesting report.

RV economists say supply chain woes are finally starting to ease

By Mike Gast

Last week, the RV Industry Association gathered a few outdoor industry economists in the manufacturing mecca of Elkhart, Indiana, for a panel discussion on supply chain issues. These sorts of get-togethers are nothing new in America. During the pandemic, most industries held monthly hand-wringing sessions on Zoom and other internet platforms to go over the latest data and try their best to predict what would happen next. Last week’s gathering in Elkhart was different only in that it was one of the first I’ve seen that offered a glimmer of hope to RVers… Continue reading this in-depth report.

No, No! Can Opener Bridge ruins another RVer’s day

More than 170 vehicles have lost their air conditioners, roofs or even totaled their RVs and trucks by trying to pass under the infamous Can Opener Bridge in Durham, North Carolina. Watch this short video as the latest RVer ignores warning signs, a flashing message and the honks of other vehicles and tries to pass beneath the bridge.

Starlink improves roaming internet service that benefits RVers

Seven months beyond the date when Elon Musk tweeted that Starlink satellite broadband service would emerge from its beta testing phase, customer complaints are on the increase, based primarily upon service areas and hardware delivery delays. The Starlink service for RVers and other mobile users has been subject to slow hardware deliveries and an ambiguous roaming policy. Read the latest here.

Americans take note: See what Canadian doctors are prescribing to their patients

Doctors in Canada are now prescribing what some physicians claim should join the ranks of the other well-known pillars of health (sleep, exercise, and diet.) What is it? Time spent in nature. Do we have the equivalent in the U.S.? Find out here.

Will innovative new reservation system tempt RV park managers to put others ahead of you?

Competition for those elusive open campsites might be getting a bit more intense after a recent announcement from a leading RV rental agency. RVshare, one of the largest peer-to-peer rental marketplaces, just announced a new campground partnership campaign that allows campground owners to earn revenues from RV bookings on RVshare.com. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: “RVers don’t look after each other anymore”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week our readers discuss tips to getting reservations (it’s “easy-peasy”); difficulties reserving sites to the point of almost giving up RVing; and one person’s lament, “I used to feel that RVers were a community and looked out for each other, but not anymore.” Read it all here.

The affordable RV—a Project M vision

Tony writes, “My goal with this article is to explore an RV that you could easily get for well under $20,000 and potentially much less than that—perhaps as little as $12,000–$13,000.”

That was the RV week that was

May 1–7, 2022

The 2022 wildfire season is underway, and it’s striking with a vengeance. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Fire near Santa Fe, New Mexico had burned more than 168,000 acres as of Friday, and is only 20 percent contained. It’s already destroyed at least 277 structures, including 166 residential buildings, and is threatening thousands more. So far, more than 300,000 acres has burned in the state, more than all of last year. Meanwhile, in Florida, more than 22,000 acres have burned in recent days. Both fires serve to remind us to check ahead where we’re headed with our RVs, and to be extra careful with fire.

The International Medical Group (IMG), a global insurance agency, has partnered with Roamly Insurance Group (Roamly), the first insurance with unique RV insurance offerings. IMG will offer three travel and health safety products for Roamly, including trip protection, interior damage and travel medical insurance. These offerings will be available for those booking trips through an RV rental with Outdoorsy and other rental companies.

In the market for a fifth-wheel? Don’t have a tow vehicle? No problem. A seller in Harrison, Arkansas, will sell you both. If your travels take you where the going gets narrow, no fears—the tow vehicle will make a full 360-degree turn, right under the kingpin! Is it an Elon Musk invention? Nope! It’s a 1969 VW Bug with a companion, custom-built fifth-wheel. Read more including how you can buy the vehicle.

Diesel prices are surging, contributing to inflationary headwinds due to the fuel’s vital role in the American and global economy. Tankers, trains and trucks all run on diesel. The fuel is also used across industries including farming, manufacturing, metals and mining. “Diesel is the fuel that powers the economy,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Higher prices are “certainly going to translate into more expensive goods,” he said, since these higher fuel costs will be passed along to consumers. “Especially at the grocery store, the hardware store, anywhere you shop.” The U.S. Forest Service has okayed a plan to develop what would be the first overnight tourist facilities within Washington state’s Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, including a campground. The existing Coldwater Ridge visitor center will be remodeled and a trio of 10-room lodge buildings, a cluster of cabins and a 40-space campground will be added, all arrayed on and around Coldwater’s vast parking lot.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday finalized the details of an “extraordinary action” to protect drought-stricken Lake Powell by keeping nearly 500,000 acre-feet of water in the Utah reservoir that had been previously scheduled for delivery to the Lower Basin states of Nevada, Arizona and California, as well as releasing an additional 500,000 acre-feet to Powell from Flaming Gorge reservoir. In the area? Be “water-wise.”

During the month of May (1st-31st), blood and plasma donors through the American Red Cross will automatically be entered to win a travel trailer. Additionally, Suburban Propane, a sponsor of the trailer giveaway, will award a $10 e-gift card to each donor to the merchant of their choice. Find a drive near you to donate.

The NHRA teamed up with Camping World to hold a Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals race before a packed house. Social media stars Chris Young and Ian Baker raced two identical Miramar 37.1 motorhomes. Young crossed the finish line first at 58.18 mph while Baker followed at 58.24. You can watch the whole race here.

Go RV Rentals has released its 2022 RV Rental Price Index Report that shows the base price for an RV rental is currently $184 per night, up 3.6% from a year ago. The data represents the average base price of all RV types across 20 sampled metro locations. The $184 does not include miscellaneous charges such as insurance, service charges, optional equipment and sales tax, which may add 50 percent or more to a bottom line trip cost if bundled together. RV rental prices range from a daily rate of $91 for pop-up campers to $300 for Class A motorhomes. Mid-priced travel trailers and Class C motorhomes average $116 and $215, respectively.

If you’ve visited Yellowstone National Park since 2012, there’s a chance you walked right by a one-million-dollar treasure chest. In 2012, Forrest Fenn hid a treasure chest with at least one million dollars worth of gold and jewels. The treasure was found nearly a decade later by Jack Stuef, 34, after two years of searching. More than 350,000 people are said to have ventured out looking for the treasure; five died in the process. Now, thanks to a lawsuit filed by Florida treasure hunter Jack McCracken, Yellowstone National Park has been revealed as the hiding place. The hunt began years ago, when Fenn published a cryptic poem in his autobiography titled, “The Thrill of the Chase.” The trial, set to take place next month in New Mexico, will determine if the exact location will be released. Yellowstone park rangers are hoping it will remain a secret.

Glacier National Park is struggling to fill more than 90 open job positions within the park. Last year, more than three million tourists visited Glacier, and the numbers are expected to be higher this year. If the park can’t find the staff, some services will be reduced. If you’re interested in working for the park this summer, you can contact Emily Keil at emily_keil@nps.gov or call 406-888-7880.

Overnight camping is no longer allowed on Utah’s East Fork Little Bear River Wildlife Management Area due to abuse by campers. The East Fork Little Bear Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is located just west of Porcupine Reservoir along East Canyon Road in Paradise. “The misuse of the area by campers has included leaving trash and human excrement scattered across the WMA,” DWR Northern Region Habitat Manager Daniel Olson said. Read more.

If you’re planning on visiting Rocky Mountain National Park, make sure you have a reservation for the Hiker Shuttle. For the first time since it began operation in 2006, the shuttle is requiring a reservation and a park entrance pass to board. Shuttle reservations will cost $2 and are available through recreation.gov. Shuttles will begin service from the Estes Park Visitor Center from Memorial Day through October 10th. The shuttle will hopefully cut down on wait times for visitors, which in the past have ranged from one to two hours.

Grand Design is building four new manufacturing plants on its Middlebury campus in Elkhart County. Despite years of worker shortages, Grand Design plans to add 700 new workers by the end of 2023. Those workers will represent a 25 percent increase in its present workforce.

Rusk County, Texas, saw two tornadoes this week. Whispering Pines RV Park, located on Highway 259 South between Mount Enterprise and Minden, got hit the hardest. Mobile homes and other buildings were flipped on their sides, and RVs were knocked off their leveling blocks—some were even picked right up off the ground and moved. Some, like in the scene above, were destroyed. No life-threatening injuries were reported, but residents say this is the worst storm season they’ve ever seen. (This serves as a good reminder to know what RV parks have storm shelters.)

Talk about “glamping!” Camp Aramoni, a new glamping resort, just opened in Starved Rock State Park, Illinois, just two hours south of Chicago. The resort boasts 11 safari-style tents (each with king-sized beds and bath) and an Airstream bar. Guests can book massages, reserve bikes or canoes, and play lawn games and join yoga classes. Chef-driven, “farm-to-fork” breakfast and dinners in the barn are offered, and s’mores fixings are always at the ready. A restored 1971 Airstream Overlander, called “The Burlington,” is a mobile bar, serving coffee in the morning, and cocktails in the evening. (Take a look at these “tents.” Gasp!”)

It’s a bike. It’s a boat. It’s an RV. It’s BeTriton. Beware!

Inventor Aigars Lauzis is interested in boating, cycling and RVing, and he only needs one unique machine to do all three activities. It’s called the BeTriton and it’s categorized as a three-wheel electric RV. It’s not for everyone, but the Latvian-made electric camper has a lot to offer if your outdoor preferences keep you close to home. The BeTriton has about a 30-mile range. Continue reading.

Joshua Tree National Park’s brand-new cultural center opens this weekend. The new building in Twentynine Palms is filled with the history of 15 native tribes. The $2 million project was paid for by the city and comes after the massive growth the area has seen in recent months.

Lazydays RV has signed a letter of intent to acquire Dave’s Claremore RV in Claremore, Oklahoma. Lazydays currently has 16 dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin, and operates a dedicated service center location near Houston, Texas.

Dropping water levels at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada have revealed a barrel with human remains related to an apparent murder, possibly in the 1970s. Got info? Contact LVMPD Homicide Section at homicide@Ivmpd.com.

April 26 marked the launch of the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup. Ford and UAW leaders hosted F-150 Lightning customers and Ford employees at the new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., to celebrate the start of production of the first-ever full-size all-electric pickup to go on sale.

Two men were arrested in Spokane, WA, after a citizen reported spotting a stolen RV. The citizens had seen the stolen RV on a social media post, and called the police after spotting it. Two men were found inside the RV along with large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and “mexi” fentanyl pills. The police reported also finding two guns, one stolen, inside the RV. Matthew McNeil, 48, and Daniel Skjold, 31, were arrested. Both have 21 felony convictions.

No more camping along Highway 20 in the Tahoe National Forest… for now. From May 2, 2022, to May 5, 2025, dispersed camping will be restricted on Tahoe National Forest lands to protect natural and cultural resources.

If you’re camping in any New Jersey State Forests, keep your eyes out for 34-year-old Theodore Blackson, a convicted sex offender. Blackson was released from state prison last month and is now wanted for violating the conditions of his parole. He is known to frequent the Wharton State Forest and Bass River State Forest.

RV Retailer has opened a new dealership in New Charleston, South Carolina, its 11th store in the Carolinas. Located right along I-26, the 24,000-square-foot facility includes 18 service bays and an indoor showroom.

Campground improvements are underway at Tuttle Point in Pennsylvania’s Pymatuning State Park. When finished, the campground will have 112 campsites. Inland campsites will have full hookups. Those near the lake will have water and electricity only.

The snow is melting in the Lake Tahoe region and bears have emerged from their dens, are on the move and hungry! Keep your distance if you spot one. Don’t tempt Yogi to make you his dinner.

If you’re a fan of wildflowers, head to Shenandoah National Park next weekend. On Saturday, May 14th, the park will celebrate “wildflower weekend” with hikes and special programs about wildflowers. You have to pay the regular park admission to enter, but once you’re in, the programs are free.

Way Interglobal has launched a new water heater for RVs. The Greystone RV Flex Temp On-Demand Water Heater is said to provide extended periods of hot water without limits.

The salty language on hundreds of Maine license plates is closer to being removed from the road. Maine’s secretary of state released draft rules Thursday that would eliminate references to genitalia, sex acts and profanities that proliferated after the state severely loosened language restrictions on so-called vanity license plates in 2015.

Work to remove a landslide blocking access to the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park in California should be completed in time for the area to open to the public Monday, May 9. Services in Cedar Grove do not open until later in May, including the visitor center and market.

Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park opened its lottery on Friday for viewing blue ghost and synchronous fireflies at a series of events later this month and in June. The lottery will be open until midnight May 12. Enter here.

Camping World has reported $1.7 billion in sales for the first quarter of 2022, up 6.7 percent from last year. The gross profit was $560.2 million, up 7.6 from a year ago. Also, CW has opened its sixth location in New York in Rochester.

On Thursday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. Highest increases were in Michigan (up 30 cents), Ohio (up 19 cents) and Washington, D.C. (up 18 cents).

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant as elevated fire danger is expected this weekend particularly in the northern part of the state.

Beginning May 18th, you’ll need reservations to visit and tour Timpanogos Cave National Monument in American Fork, Utah, one of Utah’s most unique attractions. Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance and include daily lantern-led cave tours, exhibits in the visitor center, and more. You can make reservations here.

Between June 5-10 and September 10-18, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will close 450 acres of public lands north of the Reno-Stead Airport during the Reno Air Races.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is set to open on May 15 at 6 a.m. Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will also begin then. Visitor services, including the campground, Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and the Backcountry Information Office, will open at 8 a.m.

According to a recent Oceana poll, 82 percent of Americans say they would support a decision made by the National Park Service to stop selling and distributing single-use plastic in its parks.

It’s been a long winter for folks up in northern Minnesota. Those who are ready to start camping in the Superior National Forest have to wait another week. The U.S. Forest Service announced on Wednesday that campgrounds along Minnesota’s North Shore are expected to open around May 12th. There is still a lot of snow, and the roads are rough after a long winter. Anyone who has reservations prior to the opening date will be reimbursed.

Watch out if you’re headed to Yellowstone National Park soon. Elk calving season is about to begin. Cow elk are much more aggressive toward people during the calving season and may run toward you or kick. Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks is offering free fishing today, May 8th, to celebrate Mother’s Day. Regulations and limits still apply but fishing licenses are not required.

Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert) says registration is now open for its new technical program, the “RV Owner School.” The school consists of in-depth technical training that equips RV owners with resources for maintenance, troubleshooting and DIY projects. The first class will be held on May 23rd.

Marie Olson, of Salem, Massachuttes, won a $1 million lottery prize after purchasing the winning ticket at Andy’s Walnut Mart in Peabody, MA. What’s she planning on doing with all that money? Olson says she plans to purchase an RV and travel the country with her family. Happy travels, Marie!

For about $13 this could save your life. We absolutely guarantee it!

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

On the evening of May 2, someone broke into the storage yard of North Central Bailiffs at 2900 East Boundary Road in West Kelowna, British Columbia. They cut the lock to the gate and pulled this 41-foot 2019 Grand Design Momentum 376TH (Toy Hauler) out using a newer model white truck with orange marker lights on the roof. North Central Bailiffs is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the trailer. If you have a tip, you’re asked to call 250-491-1033. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• KZRV recalls more than 14,000 trailers and fifth wheel RVs

• Sprinter vehicles recalled for rear camera issue

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: Meet our newest writer, Johnny Robot!

• Featured: What’s the difference between legitimate camping and simple vagrancy or homelessness?

• Featured: Top 12 driver errors — Will they catch you?

• Found inside a barn, this perfectly preserved RV is an amazing 1955 time capsule

• You replaced your RV dinette with what?!

… and much more

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of May 2, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $4.18 [Calif.: $5.53]

Change from week before: Up 8 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.29.

Diesel: $5.51 [Calif.: $6.41]

Change from week before: Up 35 cents; Change from year before: Up $2.37.

