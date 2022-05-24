RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Issue 1867

Tip of the Day

A simple fix for a toilet bowl that’s not holding water

By Nanci Dixon

Our toilet bowl is not holding water and we need a simple fix. Everywhere we researched said we needed a new toilet bowl seal. Unfortunately, that meant completely removing the toilet to replace it. Even worse, every RV tech we talked to said “Nope,” they “don’t do toilets.”

No toilets in stock

Even Tiffin won’t replace seals, they replace the whole toilet. The smell was so bad in our RV’s toilet that we considered replacing the whole thing like they were suggesting, but just like so many other supply chain problems, there weren’t any toilets in stock to do so.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Dutchmen Kodiak Cub 177RB, a no-slide mighty mini

Tony writes, “My own experience with Dutchmen products, in general, has been very positive. This trailer offers a lot of usability in a small package, so it may be a great choice for some travelers.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV’s electric awning retract only intermittently?

Dear Dave,

When I try to roll up the awning at the side of the coach, it rolls about half-way and then stops. It acts like it doesn’t have enough charge in the battery, but it is full. I’ll wait about 5 minutes and then it may finish rolling up. It will eventually roll all the way up. When rolling it out, there is no problem; only when going in. There are two 6-V Trojan batteries, 3 years old, with 13.6 volt charge; plugged into shore power. The water level is OK. —Ernie, 2006 Tiffin Allegro Bay

Read Dave's answer

Avoid trips to the store – Regrow veggies in your RV from scraps!

Stop going to the grocery store so often to buy fresh produce! You can easily regrow veggies from scraps. Nope, it’s not science fiction. This is real. Real food that you can grow for free! In an RV! What could be better? You just need to rethink typical food scraps… Continue reading, then start regrowing some veggies!

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Motorhoming: To toad or not to toad

Our first year RVing, we drove our 1994 Class C motorhome to 48 states without a tow vehicle. This meant Heath drove our rig through cities like Austin, Los Angeles, New York City, Cleveland, San Francisco, and many others.

What we liked about NOT having a tow car: We saved a couple thousand dollars by not having to buy a tow package or tow dolly. Driving without a tow car was one less stress factor as a new RVer. We saved a few minutes of time when leaving campgrounds and arriving by not having to hook up a tow car. Better gas mileage. The ability to visit more places. For example, if we towed a car, we wouldn’t have been able to take the Pacific Coast Highway all the way from LA to Portland because of the 30-foot limit.

The downside of not towing a car: If we wanted to visit major cities, we had to drive our RV into downtown areas. Trying to find a 29-foot parking spot was always stressful. Our RV was our only vehicle for errands. If we wanted to make a quick run to the grocery store, we had to pack everything up and move.

From “A Beginner’s Guide to Living in an RV: Everything I Wish I Knew Before Full-Time RVing Across America.” (Updated 2020.) Available on Amazon.

NEW! On this day last year…

Website of the day

10 common travel scams, and how to protect yourself when traveling

Not all of these apply directly to RVers (you probably don’t take taxis too often), but they’re still really good to know about and keep in the back of your mind. We do NOT want you getting scammed, and scammers are getting very sneaky these days!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Crock Pot Macaroni and Cheese

by Annelise Friedman from Las Vegas, NV

Crock Pot recipes should be dump and go, and that’s exactly what this macaroni and cheese recipe is. No need to pre-boil the pasta. The noodles absorb the evaporated milk and cheddar soup. The end product is creamy, cheesy, and smooth. A great recipe to bring to potlucks or if you want an easy side dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

No matter what you call “soda” “pop” “soda pop” or “cola” it all falls under the “soft drink” category. But what makes it “soft”? Well, “hard” drinks refer to alcohol, even centuries before “soda” or “pop” was invented. The term “soft drinks” was said in contrast to hard drinks to indicate that they had no alcohol in them. After the 17th century when the carbonated beverage industry needed a blanket term that would apply to all soft drinks, no matter the regional slang, they adopted “soft drink” to serve as an umbrella term. This is why other beverages like juices and teas, even though they’re non-alcoholic, aren’t called “soft drinks.”

*Why does milk look so… perfect in cereal commercials? Well, the part of the cereal industry has a trick up its sleeve! Read about it in yesterday's trivia.

