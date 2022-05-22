News for RVers Issue 1053, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way. Be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, May 22, 2022

All is not what it seems on “full” RV dealer lots

By Mike Gast

RV dealer lots around the country are slowly starting to refill, but things are far from normal despite what RVers are seeing as they pass dealer lots along the highway. The Enumclaw RV Show in Washington state recently announced it was canceling the show, originally set for July 28-31, after being informed that RV dealers and manufacturers wouldn’t be able to provide enough RV inventory at the show. Continue reading for an explanation of what’s really going on.

Pending lawsuit could have implications for RVing “pavement overnighters”

By Randall Brink

In a case with wide-reaching implications for RVers as well as religious organizations that are church property owners, a lawsuit, Reverend Paul Elder and The Christian Growth Center, Inc. v. City of Pueblo, Colorado, was filed on January 27, 2022, in Pueblo County District Court. The action resulted from a municipal code violation issued by the City of Pueblo that, in turn, resulted from a dispute between the Christian Growth Center, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Continue reading about this now-U.S. federal case and how it could eventually affect the majority of RVers who overnight “pavement camp.”

Hydrogen-drive motorhomes? Cummins building fuel cells for big vehicles

Big-engine maker Cummins shocked the trucking industry. The company says it will start building hydrogen fuel cells for Freightliner’s Cascadia heavy truck line. With its positive aspects as an alternative big rig fuel, hydrogen would almost seem the ideal fuel for use in motorhomes. Could RV manufacturers jump on board? How would hydrogen fit in your RV lifestyle? Learn more.

High-end RV builder Bowlus takes a look at electric vehicle towing range debate

Do you suffer from “range anxiety”? If you’ve given any thought to purchasing an electric vehicle, you undoubtedly suffer from this newly emerging malady. The potential purchase of an EV gets even more complicated when you begin to contemplate hitching a travel trailer to the vehicle’s rear bumper. Many RV enthusiasts fret that an EV towing a trailer won’t have the range to get them out of town, much less to where they might find the next charging station. … Read about the test results when the Bowlus company recently hitched up one of its Terra Firma RVs behind a Tesla Model X electric SUV.

Campground Crowding: Hospitals should add sites to their parking lots

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences. This week readers share more stories about difficulty getting reservations, some more suggestions to get around the crowding, and more issues travel nurses are having with campsite reservations (totally unfair!). Read it here.

Spartan unveils new, more passenger-friendly Premier Drive chassis system

Spartan® RV Chassis has unveiled a new chassis system, the Premier Drive™, designed specifically for Class A RV luxury motor coaches and engineered to deliver a higher-quality ride. … The Premier Drive system is a fully integrated collection of advanced chassis technologies. Spartan says each element is custom designed and engineered to isolate and absorb bumps in the road. Learn more.

Campground Views offers sneak peeks at places to stay

With more than 61 million U.S. households expected to camp this summer, according to the KOA 2022 Camping Report, CampgroundViews.com is offering campers unprecedented access to view 16,000 U.S. campgrounds online to make trip planning easier. With CampgroundViews.com’s proprietary 360-degree virtual tours and searchable database, campers now have a comprehensive tool to find and view all campsites in a campground virtually before making a reservation. Continue reading.

Enter your vintage trailer in this 2023 calendar contest

Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine wants your vintage trailer to appear in their 2023 calendar! How fun would it be to see your RV featured? Here’s what they say: “We are excited to announce our 2023 Calendar and would like to feature your trailer! We are looking for great photos to make this year’s calendar better than ever.” Read more.

American Coach American Tradition 45T

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the new American Coach American Tradition 45T, a very high-end motorhome that really does have a lot of details and features that make me a little envious. Let’s first talk about my favorite feature…”

That was the RV week that was

May 15–21, 2022

Prepare for busy roads next weekend for Memorial Day. A report by AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the long holiday weekend. Numbers this year are up 8.3% from last year, bringing travel volume close to pre-pandemic levels. In the report, INRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays in the days leading up to the weekend, particularly during the afternoon on May 26th and 27th.

It’s official. Gas prices have officially hit $4 per gallon in every state for the first time in history. On Tuesday this past week, the average cost for gas nationwide was $4.49.

RV Technical Institute steps up training for Texas inmates. The RV Technical Institute is in search of more students for its tech training programs, and it’s stepping up its efforts to lure more inmates at some Texas prisons. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has 86 teaching campuses across Texas for its Windham School District. Windham strives to prepare students with the necessary education and skills to successfully reenter the workforce within their communities. Click here to read about some of the program’s first success stories.

Transport driver license exemption extended. Good news for RV buyers. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has agreed to extend a license exemption for drivers transporting new RVs from factories to dealerships. Drivers covered by the exemption will not be required to hold a CDL when transporting RVs with an actual vehicle weight not exceeding 26,000 pounds or a combination of RV trailer/tow vehicle with the actual weight of the towed unit not exceeding 10,000 pounds and the gross combined weight not exceeding 26,000 pounds.

Restart of tariffs is raising prices on plywood. The RV manufacturing industry is paying roughly an extra $1.5 million a month for its supply of lauan (plywood) since the Federal Generalized System of Preferences trade program expired this year. That does nothing but add to the cost of construction of new RVs. A recent camping report by The Dyrt discovered that dispersed camping has doubled between 2020 and 2021. The report states that nearly half of campers reported difficulties finding reservable campgrounds in 2021 and 35% of those who boondocked or camped in dispersed camping locations experienced crowding there, too. New act could protect your catalytic converter. The RV Dealers Association has signed on to a letter to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee in support of a bipartisan bill to combat the increasing number of catalytic converter thefts. The “Preventing Auto Recycling Theft (PART) Act” is aimed at the growing national problem of catalytic converter thefts, which cost businesses and vehicle owners millions of dollars annually. The PART Act will require that new vehicles have unique identifying numbers stamped on catalytic converters during assembly, as well as establishes a federal criminal penalty for the theft, sale, trafficking or known purchase of stolen catalytic convertors.

The Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (Arizona ARVC) has named Verde Valley RV Resort the 2022 Large Park of the Year award winner. This marks Verde Valley RV Resort’s first time winning this prestigious award, and a first for a Thousand Trails branded campground.

One RV park in Texas has added more than 100 new sites to accommodate families who can no longer afford to live in traditional housing. Read about it by clicking here.

Oakland residents take to the streets. Meanwhile, many folks in Oakland haven’t been as lucky to have found an RV park in which to live. They are being forced to live in RVs on the streets of the California city. Oakland officials say there are about 1,000 RVs now being used for “street housing” in Oakland.

A local advisory council has voted against allowing a planned renovation of a campground at the Oceano, California Airport in San Luis Obispo County. It appears that county officials would rather repurpose the entire airport (and its RV camping spots). Read more here.

The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division announced the closure of five state parks due to high fire danger. Manzano Mountains State Park, Hyde Memorial State Park, Pecos Canyon State Park, Cimarron Canyon State Park, and Fenton Lake State Park will remain closed until further notice. All other NM state parks are under the State Forester Fire Restriction Order, restricting all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands from smoking, using fireworks and having any fires.

Michigan Department of National Resources raises State Park seasonal pay to $15 an hour in an effort to fill about 400 open positions ahead of the busy summer season. The previous rate of pay was between $10.20 and $12 an hour. The new pay rate will go into effect next Sunday, May 29, and is available to all new seasonal park workers or anybody previously hired for this summer.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks hosted a grand-opening celebration on Friday, May 20th, for the new Bison Center at Custer State Park in South Dakota. The center will tell the story of Custer State Park’s bison herd and aims to educate visitors on the importance of bison in the area through engaging interpretive displays. The free-roaming herd of nearly 1,400 bison at the park is one of the world’s largest publically owned bison herds.

Glampers, get ready to get your glamp on at the 2022 Glamping Show USA in Aurora, Colorado. With at least half of new campers seeking a glamping experience, the October 4-5 show will host industry professionals sharing evolution and glamping trends, and will teach RV park and campground owners how to add glamping sites to their parks.

Campspot, an online marketplace for finding campsites, has teamed up with popular social networking site Pinterest, to publish the first edition of The Campspot Outdoor Almanac. The Almanac is described as, “An outdoor enthusiast’s guide to key information, dates and insights about all of their favorite outdoor activities—camping included.” The Almanac lists “camping by the numbers,” “reasons campers camp,” how much time they spend doing different camping activities, the top activities for campers and much more.

Michigan State Police were called to the Welcome Woods Campground in Hastings, Michigan, after a domestic dispute became violent. According to the police, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16th, when a domestic altercation between a man and his girlfriend escalated. The man threatened to kill people at the campground and fired a single shot from a handgun. After a short period of time refusing to come out of his RV, the police took Trevor Dean Leiter, 24, into custody on three counts of felonious assault. No injuries were reported.

A 13-year-old Utah boy has died from injuries at southern Utah’s Pink Sand Dunes State Park. The boy had been digging a tunnel when the dune collapsed on him Saturday evening, May 14. Rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was about 6.5 feet of sand. He was administered CPR and was transported to a St. George hospital. He died Sunday.

Look, Ma. No hands. FedEx is taking steps to stay competitive with retail giant Amazon in the area of autonomous freight hauling. FedEx has partnered with tech company Aurora Innovations Inc. to test its autonomous driving technology for hauling cargo long distances. The test involves trucks hauling freight the 600 miles between depots in El Paso and Fort Worth, Texas. For now, the test trips will have “safety drivers” aboard. So far, the autonomous trucks have traveled 600,000 miles with no safety incidents.

News briefs

A rockfall at Zion National Park, Utah, on Tuesday shut down the park’s scenic drive and paused shuttle service, cutting visitors off from some of Zion’s most scenic and popular views and hiking trails. It’s unclear what caused the rockfall, but nobody was injured. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will add two electric vehicle chargers to eight state parks. The project will begin this summer and continue into next year. House Bill 2209, which passed in 2021, mandates Oregon State Parks to allow the planning and installation of public electric vehicle charging stations in parking spaces at state parks. Speaking of electric vehicles, Maine’s Acadia National Park will also install electric vehicle charging stations at its Blackwoods Campground this year, and its Seawall Campground next year. There are already EV charging stations in the park off Eagle Lake Road and on the Schoodic Peninsula. A lightning strike in a grassland area started a wildfire at the entrance to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The park and visitor center were closed temporarily. Idaho’s Payette National Forest lowered their camping limit from 18 to 14 days due to increased visitors. The reduced-stay limit will provide higher turnover so more people can camp. The Yellowstone National Park area experienced its largest earthquake in nearly five years. The 4.2 magnitude quake happened in Wyoming, about 23 miles northeast of the eastern entrance to the park on Wednesday, May 11.

A summer road trip survey by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) revealed that 66% of drivers plan to limit or cancel their road trips this summer. That number rises to 75% for younger drivers ages 18 to 24.

Trucks and Tow Vehicles

with James Raia

New Truck Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 expands family to eight

The 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck lineup will include eight trims with a variety of configurations, including the recently announced off-road-oriented Rattler. The varied offerings will include (with estimated MSRPs): XL, $32,000; Rattler, $40,000; XLT, $42,000; Lariat, $51,000; Tremor, $54,000; King Ranch, $61,000; Platinum, $64,000; and Limited, $78,000. Read about them here.

Electric trucks are here (maybe), but will they be relevant for RVers?

A decade ago, a modern electric pickup truck seemed far into the future. Rivian changed the landscape in September 2011, when its first production R1T debuted. … [W]ithin the next three years, 15 current manufacturers have EV trucks planned for their unveiling. Read more.

Tesla’s futuristic-looking Cybertruck? Its future is far away

The Tesla Cybertruck, which the manufacturer’s founder and owner Elon Musk began touting during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, is still a prototype. And don’t look for the real thing anytime soon. Production of the futuristic-looking pickup truck won’t begin until at least 2023, Musk recently said. Learn more.

Once mighty Toyota Tundra stumbles along in sales doldrums

The Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck had its peak annual sales 15 years ago when the 2007 year-end tally was just under 197,000. With increased competition, the truck’s selling success has never been anywhere close to that. Is the outlook any brighter for the Tundra? Find out here.

Reader poll

Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Yet another storage yard swipe. This time the epicenter is Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. A 2014 Keystone Laredo 296RL trailer was stolen from a Pioneer Road storage lot. The rig’s license plate, RV108839, was mounted to a plastic storage container on the rear of the unit. Sadly, the rig was stolen “sometime prior to March 22, 2022.” Crooks have plenty of lead time on law enforcement on this one. But should you know something, please give Deputy Breister a ring at (920) 929-3390. NOT stolen from storage yard: A 1998 14′ Coleman Bayside pop-up trailer was stolen May 14. Reports indicate crooks used a black pickup truck to purloin the pop-up from a residence in St. Thomas, Ontario. Contact St. Thomas police with information at (519) 631-1224. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Big recall on Ford F-series trucks. Airbag may not deploy

• Cover story: The week-long process of creating this newsletter

• Featured article: The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on federal land

• Break in your new generator the right way for long service life

• Johnny Robot discusses financing an RV

• RVelectricity: The self-charging EV. (There’s no free lunch)

• MeanFun ladder: A silly name for a great gadget for RVers

… and much more

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of May 16, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $4.49 [Calif.: $5.79]

Change from week before: Up 16 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.46.

Diesel: $5.61 [Calif.: $6.48]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $2.36.

Brain Teaser

I am heavy and hard to pick up, but backwards I am not. What am I?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Recipe of the Day

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco

by Chantell Byrd

Spice up your Taco Tuesdays this summer with these grilled shrimp tacos. Individually, each component is tasty. Once assembled, they’re delicious. The seasoned grilled shrimp have a kick and are full of flavor. Slightly tangy, jalapeno adds a punch of flavor to the cabbage slaw. On top is a smoky chipotle and adobo crema that’s fabulous on its own. Warming the tortillas on the grill is an excellent idea. Once assembled, these are made-at-home restaurant-quality shrimp tacos your family will love.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:
Ton

Ton

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is something we’d like to… meat. It looks very… well done. You’ll see.

Trivia

Nearly 95 percent of all cell phones in Japan are waterproof. Why? Japanese consumers, women specifically, love their phones so much they insist on being able to take their phones into the shower or bath with them. And you thought you were addicted to your phone… hah!

Sunday funny

Today in History

