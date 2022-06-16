RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 16, 2022

Issue 1884

Tip of the Day

Your RV’s hidden dirtiest places and how to clean them

By Gail Marsh

I rarely clean certain items inside our RV. Maybe you avoid them, too. Besides the things I simply forget to clean, there are items in our RV that are harder to clean than others. Or at least that’s the excuse I give myself for not tackling these cleaning jobs very often.

I know there are specialized products made specifically for certain cleaning chores. However, these products often take up valuable space inside our RV or add unnecessary weight. So, I pack just a few cleaning items when we RV. I use them along with some tips and tricks that make cleaning tasks easier.

Today’s RV review…

The new Keystone Avalanche 352BH Fifth Wheel

Tony writes that this is “a bunk model fifth wheel that features three air conditioners and a nice upstairs bedroom. This RV also has a surprising amount of storage inside at every station, more than I would typically expect. This new floor plan prioritizes the upstairs bedroom with a decent main living space…”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I disinfect and sanitize my RV’s inline water filter?

Dear Dave,

I just got a new trailer (love it) and purchased a Waterdrop RV Inline Hose Water Filter to put on the supply hose. Now that I am done with my first trip, how do I treat the filter? It retains water and I don’t want it to leak or evaporate while stored inside the trailer. Also, could that water become moldy inside the filter? It could be another month before I’m on the road again. —Kevin, 2022 Jayco 199MBS

You won’t believe this “mobile toilet”!

Think of all the attention you would get (not to mention the smiles) in the campground or RV park, or just driving down the road, if this mobile toilet were your RV! We can just imagine an “upstairs” bedroom in the tank, maybe enclosing the area below the tank and putting a “bathroom in the toilet”… The possibilities are endless, not to mention very interesting. Check it out here (includes a short video tour).

Quick Tip

Towing system limits

Every component in a towing system has a weight rating. Never exceed the lowest rated component in the system. For example, your tow vehicle might be rated to tow 7,000 pounds, but if the hitch receiver on the tow vehicle is rated for 5,000 pounds, that is the most you can tow. This can be especially true on motorhomes. The motorhome might be rated to tow 6,000 pounds, but until recently most receivers on motor homes were rated for 3,500 pounds. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

The Best Fudge Shops in America

Since it’s National Fudge Day we thought we’d make your cravings a little worse by showing you photos of delicious fudge and telling you where to get it! Plus, you know the best thing about fudge shops? Free samples! (Well, usually…)

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 23 percent say they or their partner knits.

• 18 percent would like to travel to Australia and New Zealand to RV.

• 28 percent say that listening to music is a very important part of their life.

Recipe of the Day

Balsamic & Bourbon Filet Mignon

by Jennifer H from Portland, OR

Oh my, this is the perfect dinner for a special occasion. The steak is tender, buttery, a little tangy, and sweet. But what makes this great is the mushrooms. They are like tiny sponges and soaked up all the flavor of the marinade. This dish is perfection!

Trivia

Sea otters have a favorite rock and carry it everywhere with them. The cute little critters need something to crack open shells to get their food, and what better tool than a rock to help them do so? The otters keep a rock (one they’ve chosen as good and sturdy!) with them hidden under flaps of skin under their arms. Once they’ve collected enough shells, they’ll float on their back, find their rock and start cracking shells for mealtime.

