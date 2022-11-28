RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 28, 2022

Issue 2001

Tip of the Day

Using magnets, and the best magnetized gadgets, in your RV

By Gail Marsh

As an avid RVer, I like to discover small, lightweight items that make life on the road a bit easier. Magnets fit that description. In fact, magnets are so versatile in strength and style that we use them in almost every area of the RV. Read on and you’ll see the many and varied ways to use magnets while RVing.

In the galley

Grocery lists. I was delighted to discover that magnets “stick” to our stainless steel RV refrigerator. (Not so for our stix-n-brix fridge. Go figure.) For a while, I used a small magnet to affix a paper grocery list to our RV fridge door, but then I discovered this reusable whiteboard. Now I list needed groceries on the whiteboard, as does everyone else RVing along with us. I glued a small magnet to a non-permanent marker, too. It “lives” right next to the grocery list. That way there’s no confusion about which writing utensil to use on the whiteboard. When it’s time to grocery shop, I simply take a picture of the list with my cell phone and I’m good to go.

Activities calendar. When grandkids RV with us, we like to post this magnetic calendar to our RV refrigerator. We all brainstorm activity ideas for the upcoming week, and then post plans on the calendar. At the end of the week, we use the calendar to review everything we've done together.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does RV’s slide ‘pop’ and the cable keep breaking?

Dear Dave,

What causes the main slide to pop as it starts going out? This only happens after moving and the first time the slide is driven out. After the initial drive-out, it does not occur. After a few setups, the top front cable will break. The cable has been replaced numerous times with the same result. This problem has occurred since the trailer was new. Thank you for an answer. —Ralph, 2017 Keystone Outback RL326

Read Dave’s answer

Have a question for Dave? Click on today's Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form.

Video of the day

Three ways to stop RV holding tank odors and make the sensors work again

By Cheri Sicard

Get ready for an RV holding tank odor master class in this amazing video. In it, TR Bowlen tackles the topic of holding tank odor, one of the most common RVer complaints, along with how to keep your holding tank level sensors working properly.

Click here to watch

A few excellent resources to find a veterinarian for your pet while RVing

You are happily hiking with your dog when she suddenly yelps and goes down. You run over to find that your furry friend has a deep gash in her paw. What now? Accidents and illnesses can happen to your pet at any time. It’s more unnerving when it happens while you’re on the road RVing. How do you find a veterinarian for your pet when you’re RVing? Here are some important tips.

Reader poll

Does your cell phone come with you wherever you go?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

An essential tool for RVers

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., Pacific time, Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson hold their one-hour, live “Talkin’ RV Tech” video meetup where they answer questions from viewers about RV maintenance and repair. They also have a feature segment called “Cool Tools,” where they discuss a tool that every RVer should carry in his or her rig. Here’s one they especially like. If you haven’t got it, and want it, head to your local automotive or RV accessories store. Or save some gas and get it on Amazon.

Website of the day

Bucket-List Casinos Across America

If you’re a casino camper or a casino-goer, this list is for you! And even if you aren’t, you might be after you visit some of these – wowie!

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chex Mix

by Cara Metzger from Warsaw, IN

This recipe takes Chex mix to a whole new level. It’s filled with cereal, Reese’s mini cups, marshmallows, peanut butter chips, and chocolate chips. The recipe makes quite a bit. Perfect for a party or to leave on the counter during the holidays and let everyone grab a handful as they pass by. Package in a cellophane bag for a delicious homemade Christmas gift.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Millie, a Border Collie/Poodle mix (BorDoodle), was born in Salt Lake City and we drove our RV from Tampa, Fl, to pick her up. After our 2-week trip home we left about a month later for an 11-week trip out west. Millie has assumed the co-pilot duties and has probably spent more time in the RV than our stick and bricks home.” —Kelly Hanlon

Leave here with a laugh

