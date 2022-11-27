News for RVers Issue 1080, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, written by real RVers and real writers, not influencers, content creators and artificial intelligence. You come first, not search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, November 27, 2022

New campers not very interested in “camping”

By Andy Zipser

If there’s one trend that has many veteran campground and RV park owners shaking their heads, it’s the largely pandemic-driven phenomenon of “the new camper.” Considerably younger, more diverse and more urban than their predecessors, the newcomers have changed not just the quantity of campers, but their overall quality—and not always in a good way. At least not from a traditionalist perspective. Continue reading.

Couple buys lemon RV – gets ALL their money back

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’re not sure it’s a “lived happily ever after” story, but it is one that shows the value of perseverance. An Australian couple, William and Deborah Hoskin, bought a new travel trailer (“caravan”) back in 2017. Right from the start the rig leaked—and leaked—and never could the manufacturer get it to stop. Their story of frustration to final vindication could shine a ray of hope for Americans who struggle with a lemon RV. Learn more.

RV shipments decline sharply again in October

RV shipments in October declined sharply again over last year with traditional travel trailers leading the way. The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) October 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 32,652 units, a decrease of 43.7% compared to the 57,971 units shipped in October 2021. Read more.

RV manufacturer investigated for failing to pay overtime wages

By Jeff Clemishaw

This week, the United States Department of Labor issued a press release detailing an investigation into unpaid overtime wages by Alliance RV. The investigation found that over the course of two years, Alliance failed to properly compensate more than 700 of its warehouse workers for piece-rate work they did beyond the standard 40-hour work week. In total, the DOL found that $1.15 million in wages were missing. They demanded that Alliance issue back payments to the affected workers. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: Six great tips for finding campsites

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot. This week we hear from a couple of readers expressing difficulty finding campsites. But we hear from several with great tips about how they find available campsites, including from Susan E., who offers a list of six very helpful tips. Read more.

Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson return Wednesday at 4 p.m., for their weekly, live one-hour video program "Talkin' RV Tech".

That was the RV week that was

November 20–26, 2022

Campground Views, the website where you can drive through a campground virtually, much like driving a road with Google Earth Street View, and view each site as you pass it, and then reserve it right on the spot, has released the 1,000th Campground Virtual Tour. The technology emulates the experience campers experience they visit a campground for the first time. The camper is able to watch a video tour of the campground roads and pathways leading to and around the camping area, looking left, right, up or down. As campsites and cabins come into the field of view the viewer can click on them for more information, a closer look or to start the booking process. Here’s more.

KZ Recreational Vehicles has completed construction on a new customer service welcome center. It includes a 30,000 square-foot, two-story warehouse space; a 12,000 square-foot, two-story welcome center; a 33,000 square-foot full-service repair facility; and a 24/7 customer lounge and camping area. The warehouse area is capable of housing three times more parts than previously. The welcome center houses the call center, dealer service school training facilities, and a corporate conference center. The lounge and camping area provide places for customers to relax while their RVs are being serviced.

A popular Grand Canyon National Park campground gets a new name. The Indian’s Garden Campground is now the Havasupai Gardens Campground after the Havasupai Tribe requested the name change earlier this year. The campground and rest area are along the Bright Angel Trail, which descends into the canyon from the South Rim.

A woman died and her husband was hospitalized in Zion National Park earlier this week after the couple started experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. The couple were on a 16-mile permit hike through The Narrows when they got caught in extremely cold weather. Shuttle drivers alerted the Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team after visitors reported an injured man and a non-responsive woman. The team found the man being helped by other hikers, and found his wife farther up the river, where she had died.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. The stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2023. Vehicle admission passes provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

A survey by The Dyrt revealed that more than a third of private campgrounds expanded in 2022. Of those that expanded to offer a new type of camping in 2022, 44 percent added glamping, which includes cabins, yurts and other accommodations that do not require camping gear or recreational vehicles. “National and state parks are booked up months in advance and aren’t able to add capacity, said The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. “It’s three times harder to find a site to book than it was pre-pandemic.”

Following the success of last year’s North Pines Campground early access lottery last year, Yosemite National Park will implement the process for the full season next year (April 17 through the night of October 29, 2023). The lottery application period will begin tomorrow, November 28, and continue through December 12, 2022. Successful lottery applicants will have an opportunity to make a reservation for campsites in the campground during a less-competitive early access period. Any remaining availability will be released on the usual on-sale dates (five months in advance on the 15th of the month) beginning February 15.

If you’re traveling in Maine’s Acadia National Park, watch out for ticks. A new study from the University of Maine has found clusters of tick populations in the park, explaining why Acadia is a hotspot for tick-borne diseases. The study collected ticks at 114 sites across the park over the last two years, finding tick density is at its highest in areas of the park with deciduous forest cover and at low elevations.

RVers Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi have won a USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for their bestselling “Where Should We Camp Next? A 50-State Guide to Amazing Campgrounds and Other Unique Outdoor Accommodations”, which was published in April. It has been the No. 1 best-selling “Family Travel Guide” in the country on Amazon. More than 76,000 copies are in print, and it is available in bookstores across the country. The book is available at major bookstores and at Amazon.com.

Deschutes County, Oregon, is seeking proposals and plans to hire a consultant in January to conduct feasibility studies for potential development of public or private RV parks and campgrounds on up to six areas of public lands around the county. Four of the areas are on county-owned land, one adjacent to BLM property at Crooked River Ranch, and the other two are on U.S. Forest Service land along China Hat Road or Forest Service Road 4604, near Phil’s Trailhead. The other county-owned properties for consideration include more than 540 acres north of Bend, near Fort Thompson Road; about 1,670 acres along state Highway 126, partly within the city of Redmond; and several properties in La Pine, along Drafter Road and Third Street.

Garmin has announced that Palomino RV selected Garmin ONE solution to power its off-road Pause line of travel trailers. Garmin ONE will provide the 26-foot trailers with easy control of the camping system, including temperature control, lighting and power, as well as navigation and entertainment systems. The system allows users to use the 8-inch LCD screen to control all connected devices on board, including the trailer’s lights, awnings, temperatures, water tanks, batteries and more.

News briefs

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), 5,155 RVs were sold nationally in China in the first half of this year, down 12% from last year at the same time. Sales reached 1,318 in June, down 11% from June 2021.

Police responded to an active shooter call Friday afternoon at Gulf State Park Lodge in Gulf Shores, AL. Upon arrival, the Gulf Shores Police Department determined the call was a prank after no shooting victims or evidence of shooting were found.

‘Tis the season to be festive… and Wawaloam Campground in Richmond, RI, wants you to be as festive as possible by joining them at their Festival of Lights. The attraction features more than a mile of drive-through Christmas lights synced to popular holiday music. Tickets are available on their website for $25/vehicle. The Festival of Lights is happening November 25-27, December 1-4, 8-11 and 15-23.

Meyer’s RV of Caledonia, NY, has purchased Joe’s Marine in Sayre, PA. Joe’s Marine is a full-service boat and RV dealership just off Interstate 86 at exit 61.

A man driving a pickup truck collided with two parked RVs at Lake Hamilton RV Resort in Hot Springs, AR, when it crashed through the park’s fence. The impact caused one RV to collide with another directly next to it. A man was killed in the first RV, and a woman was injured in the second. The driver of the truck survived and was being evaluated.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 21, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.65 [Calif.: $5.03]

Change from week before: Down 11 cents; Change from year before: Up 25 cents.

Diesel: $5.23 [Calif.: $6.11]

Change from week before: Down 8 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.51.

Brain Teaser

What’s one thing that’s always found on the ground but never gets dirty?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Salad

by Carrie Owens from Quincy, IL

Turn your leftover holiday turkey into this delicious turkey salad. Simple to throw together, it does not take a ton of turkey to make. Much tastier than a sliced turkey sandwich too. The turkey salad has a creamy mayo base with a bit of crunch from celery. We loved the slightly sweet and tart contrast added from the dried cranberries. Make a sandwich with this turkey salad or serve with crackers.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

A shadow.

Trivia

Not one person on the Mayflower’s historic pilgrimage had a middle name.

Sunday funny

Maybe this magazine’s proofreader retired… Yikes!

Today in History

