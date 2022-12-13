RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Issue 2012

Tip of the Day

RV fridge door pop open? Here’s a “quick and dirty” fix

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’re the proud owner of a well-loved older RV, you’ll have run across the old “orphan parts” issue. Either the company doesn’t stock your part anymore, or the company doesn’t exist. Either way, when repair issues appear, sometimes you’re left getting creative.

Here’s a previous issue for us. At day’s end, we’d open the trailer door to find our favorite beverage cans rolling around on the floor. Evidently the weight of the cans in the refrigerator door, coupled with the force exerted by making corners, would cause the fridge door to pop open, and the pop to pop out. Not only did it present us with dented cola cans, but too often the door wouldn’t be kind enough to close itself, and the interior of the cooler would be anything but cool.

Read More

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My brand-new Dometic fridge won’t stop beeping!

Dear Dave,

I have a problem with my Dometic fridge. I have replaced the eyebrow or control panel with a new one. It gets 12v to the back of the fridge. I have had a technician inspect it and he said it was the control panel, but it still continues to beep. When it does, it switches back and forth from propane to electric like it’s confused. This fridge is new and has been used for only one month. The beeping all the time is killing me! It’s a Dometic DM2672RBf4. —Steve, 2022 Jayco 22RB

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

RV rubber roof treatment and care

By Cheri Sicard

RV rubber roofs are awesome in that they don’t need as much care and maintenance as regular roofs that need to be resealed every year or two, but that does not mean that a rubber RV roof does not need any care.

Your RVs rubber roof is still exposed to damaging elements like sun, wind, and rain. With time it can get dirty and grimy and lose its supple condition.

In the video below, The RV Guys, who repair RVs for a living, show how they clean and condition an RV rubber roof, using a motorhome that belongs to a client as an example.

Click here to watch

Got enough battery to power that inverter?

If you’re considering adding an inverter to your rig, or already have one, it’s important to keep in mind the battery power you have available. Nothing can ruin a spot of boondocking quicker than killing off your “house” batteries. Replacing deep-cycle batteries is an expensive proposition, and a bit of quick math can help you prevent the problem. Read more.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

Quick Tip

More holding tank surprises

“To save yourself from pranks, failing to close the valves after dumping and small leaks, I leave a clear 45-degree extension on my sewer outlet with the cap on so that I can see if there are any surprises waiting for me! If there are, I rotate the extension up before attaching the hose.” Thanks to Phil W.

Website of the day

Edible mushrooms in the U.S. (and how to tell they’re not toxic)

Instead of buying mushrooms at a grocery store, go forage for them yourself! Here’s a list of 11 edible mushrooms you can find across the U.S. Yum!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent always bring golf clubs when they travel with their RV. An additional 10 percent sometimes do.

• 28 percent say they’ve been turned away from an RV park or service center because their RV is 10 years or older.

• 32 percent have an extended warranty for their RV.

Recent poll: Have you ever seen a UFO?

Recipe of the Day

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies

by Tammy Brownlow from Dallas, TX

We love the intense chocolate and mint flavors in this chocolate cookie. It really is like hot chocolate in cookie form. They’re soft and chewy. We highly recommend enjoying them warm out of the oven while the marshmallows are at prime gooeyness. Chocolatey-minty goodness.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to international recycling provider TerraCycle, Americans throw away 25% more trash during the holiday season than at any other time of year, amounting to nearly 25 million tons of excess waste.

*What is the official muffin of Minnesota? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Leave here with a laugh

How much does Santa have to pay for parking on Christmas?

Nothing. It’s on the house!

