RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 12, 2022

Issue 2011

Today’s thought

“Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” ―C.G. Jung

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Gingerbread House Day!

On this day in history: 1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter “S” [***] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Tip of the Day

Creative ways to use PVC pipe while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Polyvinyl chloride, better known as PVC, is best known as the plastic piping you might see under your RV sinks. This PVC pipe is for plumbing and draining—critical necessities for RVers. But there are other ways PVC pipe can be used. Check out these tips and tricks for using PVC pipe while RVing.

PVC pipe comes in various thicknesses. These are noted on the pipe itself. Consider how you’ll be using the pipe and buy the lightest (thinnest) pipe that will work. That way you won’t be adding unnecessary weight to your RV.

Always measure (twice) before purchasing your PVC pipe. Measure the space where you intend to place the PVC as well as the interior diameter of the PVC pipe to make sure everything fits.

Continue reading

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What maintenance does an Aqua-Hot system require?

Dear Dave,

What’s the best maintenance for our Aqua-Hot heating system? It’s not working at the moment, but I’m chasing down a repair tech. —Mike, 2013 Thor Tuscany 45XT

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop With Dustin

Talkin’ RV Tech short: Use or don’t use Dexter E-Z Lube?

Here is a short from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers has heard conflicting information on Dexter E-Z Lube and wonders if she should use it or not. She says there is conflicting information online. So, what do we think?

Click here

Video of the day

RV do’s and don’ts: Common sense RV tips you might not know about

By Cheri Sicard

Ross from RV Tips & Travels has some terrific tips in the video below in the form of RV do’s and don’ts. In other words, things that you should be doing for your RV, and other things that you should definitely stop doing (if you are doing them).

Click here to watch

What to do if you lose your pet. Everything you need to know

Every year approximately 10 million pets are lost or stolen in the United States. That is a startling statistic! What should an RVing pet owner do if their pet goes missing? What steps should be taken if you are traveling in your RV when your pet gets lost? Good questions! Here are some answers.

Reader poll

How often do you play cards?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

LP appliances in slideout warning

A reader, who asked to remain anonymous, passed this along: “Do you have any propane appliances in a slideout? If so, most likely there’s a rubber propane hose that flexes every time you put your slideout out or bring it in. Over time the rubber can dry out and can start to leak. The hose can also become kinked, preventing propane from flowing to the appliance(s). You should periodically check for problems before it becomes serious.” Thanks, Anon E. Mouse!

Website of the day

25 Experience Gifts for Everyone on Your List This Year

Instead of giving your special someone something, give them an experience. This list from Country Living lists everything from Airbnb experiences to cooking classes to audiobook subscriptions. All good ideas!

Recipe of the Day

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast Casserole

by Phyllis Gesch from Round Rock, TX

If biscuits and gravy are one of your favorite things to eat for breakfast, then you’ll love this casserole. It’s made with similar ingredients (plus cheese!), only turned into a breakfast casserole. A great breakfast option for company or brunch. Just add some fresh fruit, and you’ve got an easy breakfast that will be a big hit.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know that the blueberry muffin is the official muffin of Minnesota? It was so declared in 1988.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Simba traveled with us on his first trip to the Outer Banks, NC. It was 96 degrees when our A/C stopped working. We had to run to Lowe’s to pick up a window unit to keep him comfortable for the rest of the week.” —Shelley Siemers

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

