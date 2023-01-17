RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Issue 2037

Today’s thought

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” ―Mother Teresa

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hot Buttered Rum Day!

On this day in history: 1920 – Alcohol Prohibition begins in the United States as the Volstead Act goes into effect.

Tip of the Day

Tips for optimizing and organizing your RV refrigerator

By Gail Marsh

Most every RVer I know has things they like and don’t like about their rig. For us? It’s the refrigerator we don’t particularly care for. It’s not a residential model so I feel like a magician when I attempt to put groceries inside—it’s just so small! An “abracadabra” won’t help enlarge our RV fridge, but there are a few tips that have helped optimize our RV refrigerator usage.

Note: Because there are so many different styles and models of RV refrigerators, it’s impossible to offer meaningful tips that will apply to everyone. That said, most of these should be able to be applied to whatever type of fridge you have in your RV.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What sealant should I use on my RV’s exterior?

Dear Dave,

I am starting to see some exterior sealant aging. What is the best exterior caulk to use? I get so many varied answers from friends, social media… What does the expert say? —Wallace, 2020 Sunset Trails 18RD Traveler

Video of the day

Are new heavy-duty trucks cracking in half? This one did!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Roman and Andre from The Fast Lane Truck have some literal breaking news about heavy-duty trucks cracking in half.

This news will be especially important to those interested in truck campers as that is where problems can happen. And be aware, the broken frame in the photos did not happen overnight, but over time.

To be sure, the cracked heavy-duty truck in the video, dramatically buckled in the middle, is likely the result of user error and miscalculations about payload and the amount of weight you can load in the back of a truck.

These are the most common ways to die in a National Park

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I are ticking off National Parks and National Monuments from my bucket list and taking tons of pictures. When our car was too close to a buffalo on the side of the road at Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the massive bull turned to look my husband in the eye, I started wondering how many people die in the National Parks. Particularly how many die from stupidly being too close to the wildlife! Get the interesting statistics here.

Reader poll

Are you a caregiver for a relative?

Quick Tip

Cover your roof top air conditioner

Is your RV going to “sit tight” in one location for a while and not be used—either if it’s parked up north for the winter, or if you’ve been south for the winter and are heading north but leaving your RV there until next winter? Think about covering your roof top air conditioner. It will protect it against UV damage, especially in the south, and keep debris out of the unit wherever it is

Website of the day

Find Free Food and Groceries

If you need help getting food or groceries, Feeding America can help. Put in your current area’s ZIP code and find a food bank near you.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 36 percent of women and 33 percent of men say they know how to use a sewing machine.

• 16 percent do not have a passport.

• 27 percent are either planning or hope to plan a trip to Alaska within the next two years in their RV.

Recent poll: How often do you use physical guide/travel books to plan your trips?

Recipe of the Day

Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

by Debbie W. from SW, LA

If you love Mexican food, these enchiladas are a must. The sauce is full of Mexican flavor and slightly spicy. It makes the whole house smell like a Mexican restaurant. Coating the corn tortillas in sauce not only softens them but allows them to soak up all the sauce flavor. What meat you use in this recipe is up to you (we used shredded beef since that’s what’s in the name). The sauce is where it’s at for this enchilada recipe

Trivia

Have you ever said a word so many times over and over again that it starts to sound REALLY weird and lose its meaning? If you’ve had this happen, you experience semantic satiation. Parts of your brain can, in fact, become overstimulated causing temporary exhaustion. When you say a word over and over and over again, you tire out that part of your brain and your verbal centers become inhibited. Interesting, huh?

*What’s so special about the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, and why might you need your passport to visit? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Nina. She was rescued from Puerto Rico some thirteen years ago by our friends Mike and Betty Anne. She took to RVing quite nicely and enjoyed traveling around the country, first in their fifth wheel and then in their motorhome. She could always be found prancing down the street or relaxing in her bed. She passed away just before Christmas and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. RIP Nina!” —Gary Johnson

Leave here with a laugh

