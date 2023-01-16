RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 16, 2023

Issue 2036

Today’s thought

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” ―Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On this day in history: 1909 – Ernest Shackleton’s expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

Tip Article of the Day

In memory of Martin Luther King Jr.—A historic visit tells an important story

By Chris Epting

I love museums that feature “on-site” history. That is to say, something happened there, and that’s why it’s a museum. I think that’s why the La Brea Tar Pits museum was such a special place to take my son in his early years. He loved paleontology, but the fact that everything in the museum had been excavated from the very property where the museum sat made it extra special.

During this month when we pay particular attention to Martin Luther King Jr., I wanted to recommend the tragic site where he was killed in 1968, which has become a profoundly interesting and well-developed museum.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s water pump doesn’t work, but I can’t even find it!

Dear Dave,

I’ll be doing some dry camping soon, but my RV’s water pump quit working. When I flip the rocker switch, I’m greeted with silence. I’d like to troubleshoot it myself but I can’t even locate the pump! Any ideas on where it might be? Or am I getting in over my head in trying to fix it or replace it myself? —Susan, 2014 Keystone Outback 23TRS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RV keyless entry: Which RV keyless door lock should you get?

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever considered RV keyless entry options? In the video below, Joshua from Gander Flight compares the two most popular brands, RV Lock and Latch.it.

Personally, I found this incredibly helpful. My keyed lock is flimsy and in constant need of tinkering to make it function. All the other locks on the market I have seen don’t look much better. Would RV keyless entry be better? Let’s explore.

Click here to watch

A bad hitch can leave you in the ditch – or worse

by Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many RVers have a safety checklist they go over when pulling out on the road. For some, it’s a paper checklist; others just keep it all upstairs. Tail lights working? Antenna down? Sewer port cover in place? But how about that trailer hitch? We’ve pulled Larry Lang’s story from our archives as a still-timely reminder—a bad hitch can leave you in the ditch. Learn from Larry’s scary experience here.

Reader poll

Considering your age, how would you describe your health?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Wash out your water heater

A lot of people overlook washing out their water heaters a minimum of once a year. It’s simple. Your Suburban water heaters usually have an anode rod. It takes a 1-1/16 socket to remove it. Your Atwood water heater only needs a plug, no anode rod. Also, after you clean your water heater do not (do not!) turn it on right away. Make sure water is back in your heater before you turn it on or you will burn up the motherboard. Give it about a half-hour before turning it on. If your faucets are not running well after cleaning, remove the screens on each faucet and clean them. —Thanks to Steve Korsvall for the tip from the RVtravel.com RV Advice Facebook page.

Website of the day

Free Texas Camping Guide

If y’all are headed to Texas soon, check out their official interactive camping guide. Tons of useful information! Happy trails!

Recipe of the Day

Cindy’s Turkey Bacon Feta Wraps

by Cindy Dutton from GP, OR

Your family won’t say “another boring sandwich” after they try these wraps. Stuffed with turkey, this wrap is crunchy from the coleslaw, juicy from the tomatoes, smoky from bits of bacon, zesty from crumbled Feta cheese, and has a little zing thanks to the sweet purple onion. It’s a great flavor combination and sure to satisfy your hunger.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House was deliberately built on the U.S.-Canada border. The opera stage resides in Canada, but most of the opera seats are in the U.S., and the library books are on the Canadian side. Because of this, the Haskell is sometimes called “the only library in the USA with no books” and “the only opera house in the USA with no stage.” The library has two different entrances (one from each country) and, hence, two different addresses. Exiting the library through the opposite entrance requires one to report to the country’s customs.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Wally, a rescue that adopted me. He is always ready to go on another RV adventure.” —Seann Fox

Leave here with a laugh

