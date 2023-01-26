RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 26, 2023

Issue 2044

Tip of the Day

Getting your rig safely to the bottom of that long grade

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Old trucker’s maxim: “You can go down the hill too slow many times. You can go down the hill too fast only once.”

Getting the RV down a steep grade safely is an art, one that all of us need to perfect. If you’ve hit the bottom of a long, steep grade and seen an RV beside the road, smoke pouring out from the wheels, you may have muttered something about the “Grace of God.” So just how do you make the grade on the downhill side?

Find out here

RV’s underbelly filling up with water. How do I find the source?

Dear Dave,

We may have a leak in the kitchen’s gray tank as the underbelly fills with water and it stinks up the whole place. We empty the tank every two days (used to be four), as I wash a lot of fruit and veggies, and lately just leave it open. We drilled a couple of holes in the underbelly, about where the middle jacks are (under the office/bunk house slide area), to let it drain faster. We don’t want to pull down the underbelly. As you know, there are too many things connected to it that would be a huge pain to remove….

Continue reading the question and Dave's answer

8 essential camp knots and hitches ALL RVers need to know

By Cheri Sicard

Corporal Shawn Kelly, USMC, from Corporals Corner, has produced an invaluable video with some of the most important survival skills everyone should add to their knowledge base: essential camp knots and hitches.

It’s astounding how many folks lack this knowledge, but after watching this video and with a little practice, you’ll be up to speed. Seeing the knots created just makes the process click in a way written directions lack.

Click here to watch

What to do if you smell marijuana at the campground. Can you complain? Can you partake?

*Please note: This article is a couple of years old so laws may have changed in certain states. However, the lists linked in the article have been updated as of January 2023.

By Nanci Dixon

If you smell a skunk in the campground, it may not be a skunk. Oftentimes the pungent smell of marijuana resembles that stinky animal. But is marijuana usage allowed in a campground? What are the rules? One reader, we’ll keep her name to ourselves, was not happy when she smelled the odor of marijuana while camping. She sent us an email and we decided to do a little investigating. Continue reading to learn all about pot in campgrounds.

Quick Tip

Headed to Canada? An easy way to convert kilometers to miles

Driving to Alaska means you have to first drive through a large part of Canada, a real treat. However, Canada is a separate country with differing customs, and, for about 40 years now, uses the kilometers of the metric system instead of the miles that Americans are so familiar with. Here’s a simple tip to help you. (Plus, there are lots of tips from our readers in the comments.)

Bonus quick tip:

In Tuesday’s newsletter, Paul S. gave you some great advice regarding fire extinguishers. Reader Seann Fox responded and added, “After a day of driving, take your extinguisher [depending on the type], hold it upside down and bang it against the counter. The reason for this is the powder in the extinguisher will compact into the bottom. If you need to use the extinguisher, nothing will come out except the compressed air. Turning the extinguisher upside down and banging on it will loosen the powder so that if you need to use it, you will have it.” Thanks, Seann!

America's Most Loved City Parks

You can tell why some of these are on the most-loved list—they’re beautiful! Go for a walk, hop on a bike, pack a picnic and get out there and explore!

Recipe of the Day

Pulled Pork Nachos

by Tonya Conca from Warwick, RI

The pulled pork alone in these nachos is full-flavored and delicious. Once it cooks in the slow cooker, it falls apart beautifully. Mix that with BBQ sauce, cheese, and toppings and you have amazing pulled pork nachos. These are restaurant-quality nachos you can make at home. If you have extra pulled pork, it will make a yummy sandwich.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Who was the very first author to become a billionaire? If you’re familiar with the Harry Potter books, you’re familiar with J.K. Rowling, who, between the years 1997 and 2007, sold 400 million copies of the books in 67 languages. Wow! Between the books, films and merchandise, the value of the Harry Potter brand and J.K. Rowling’s bank account was 15 billion dollars. Again… Wow!

*Where did the term loophole originate? Take a guess then check yesterday’s trivia to see if you’re right.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Our two rescues: Joey, the Golden mix, and River, the Husky mix. They love to travel and explore new places. When we start to load the motorhome for a trip, they stand by the door ready to go.” —Roger Berndt

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

