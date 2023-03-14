RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Issue 2077

Today’s thought

“There really is a kind of insane beauty around us all the time. It’s just a question of learning to slow down, take a deep breath and meet the moment.” —Graham Nash

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Potato Chip Day! Hey, did you ever wonder how potato chips came about? We told you in this article.

On this day in history: 1903 – Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge (Florida), the first national wildlife refuge in the U.S., is established by President Theodore Roosevelt.

Tip of the Day

RV spring shakedown primer

By Gary Bunzer

(This originally appeared on RV Travel in February 2020. It was one of Gary's final contributions before dying from COVID-19 in April 2020. Gary always told us that if something happened to him that we should continue publicizing his articles. He loved teaching and wanted to keep doing it even after he was gone. We sure do miss you, Gary.)

Now that spring is almost here and, hopefully, memories of a long, cold winter begin to wane, many of us get antsy for that first RV excursion of the season. Holed up all winter, we’ve been making travel plans, waiting for the trees to blossom, the birds to chirp and the campgrounds to open.

The majority of us readied our coaches last fall for storage; some fully winterized for colder temperatures. After each period of non-use, regardless if the RV was winterized for sub-freezing temperatures or simply stored in the driveway, every coach must be properly prepped for use prior to simply taking off down the highway.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Who offers the best RV warranty?

Dear Dave,

Which company offers the best warranty for a bumper-pull travel trailer? —Tony, 2021 Jayco White Hawk 27RB

Our experts answer your RV repair and maintenance questions on live webcast

Our tech experts, Dave, Dustin and Zach, will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance LIVE tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in Wednesday’s newsletter.

Video of the day

Unbelievable house truck converts to fantasy castle

By Cheri Sicard

Get ready for one of the most unusual RVs EVER. A house truck that transforms, when set up, into a castle! The team from Living Big in a Tiny House is here to give you a tour of this one-of-a-kind tiny house on wheels.

When all folded up and on the road, the house truck looks a little unusual but not so much so as to call a lot of attention. It almost resembles a folded-up carnival ride going down the road.

But when stopped and set up, WOW, it is a showstopper.

(Yes, we double-checked. The link to the video is included today. 😉)

This is crazy! Crazy cool!

The Best RV Trip Planner Apps and Tools

RV trip planners can save money, save time and take the stress out of RV trip planning. Campgrounds are crowded, more people are traveling by RV and looking for places to stay and go. Trip planning apps and websites not only help find that elusive campsite, but they can also provide a safe, obstacle-free route, calculate miles and costs, and suggest travel adventures. Learn all about the best RV trip-planning apps and tools in this comprehensive guide.

Quick Tip

Don’t allow antenna “wings” to contact RV roof

Add this to your inspection list: Are your roof-top antenna “wings” coming in contact with the roof when in travel position? If so, they may rub against the roof with road vibration and can actually chew a hole in your rubber roof. If it looks as if they are, GENTLY bend and flex them upward enough that they lose contact with the roof.

Website of the day

Bureau of Land Management

Sure, we all know what the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) does and we know we can camp on BLM land, but have you ever really explored their website? If you haven’t, check it out for tons of great information.

Recipe of the Day

Irish Soda Bread

by Christine Reardon from Setauket, NY

Many families have their recipe for Irish soda bread and Christine’s soda bread is fantastic. It’s more tender than most loaves of soda bread with a subtle sweetness accented by caraway seeds and raisins. Besides being baked in a loaf pan (and not shaped round), this Irish soda bread is more cake-like than bread-like. Serve warm with a smear of butter alongside beef stew or corned beef. Or, enjoy with a cup of tea for an afternoon St. Patrick’s Day snack.

Trivia

The letter X appears once a year on the moon’s surface. For just four hours at the beginning of the first quarter moon, the horizon is illuminated by the sun just enough that the walls of the lunar craters, La Caille, Banchinus and Purbach (jeez, who named those?) create the illusion of a giant X on the surface. This X is known as both the Purbach Cross or the Werner X.

*What is the strongest biological substance found in nature? Guess, but you’ll never figure it out. The answer is truly amazing though. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Shelby the Vizsla mix is so soft, kind, and a good listener lol! Loves to fetch balls and will do it for hours if you are willing to keep throwing them.” —Terra Boroff

Leave here with a laugh

At a couple’s counseling session, the therapist said that couples these days are so disconnected that 85 percent of all husbands don’t know what their wife’s favorite flower is. The husband in the session turned to his wife and whispered, “It’s self-rising, isn’t it?”

