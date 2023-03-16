RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 16, 2023

Issue 2079

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“And she said, ‘Don’t hate. Hate is like a poison you make for your enemy that you end up swallowing yourself.'” ―David Duchovny

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Panda Day!

On this day in history: 1802 – The Army Corps of Engineers is established to found and operate the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Tip of the Day

Tips for overcoming RV claustrophobia

By Gail Marsh

Do you ever feel a bit claustrophobic inside your RV? It can happen. For some folks, that “closed in” feeling can become intense. In some cases, it can even be a deal-breaker! Here are some tips to help you overcome RV claustrophobia.

Feeling claustrophobic? Here are some outside suggestions

Often claustrophobic feelings can be lessened or even eliminated by simply going outside your RV for a while. But then what? Try these suggestions…

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s 6-volt FLA batteries are dry, but service manager says they should be good

Dear Dave,

In the fall I purchased a slightly used one-year-old motorhome from a dealer. The original owners made one 350-mile trip in it, decided it was too much for them, and parked it for a year before trading it in on something smaller. Knowing the RV had sat unused for a year, I insisted all batteries be checked (one 12V engine battery and six 6V house batteries). I also had a 340-amp solar system installed and wired to charge the batteries even with the battery disconnect off. The dealer said they confirmed the batteries were good.

I made one short trip and put the RV in storage for the winter. Recently I checked the batteries and discovered two of the 6V batteries were low on water and four were dry … the plates were fully exposed. …

Continue reading Jim’s question and Dave’s answer

Video of the day

The top 5 Georgia state parks to visit

By Cheri Sicard

The team at Camp Travel Explore put together a virtual tour of their top five picks of Georgia state parks. It turns out state parks in the Peach State have a lot to offer travelers. And, to be sure, there are many more than just the five featured in the video below. Be sure to leave your favorites in the comments.

Click here to watch

What if vehicles had different horns for different things? This guy created just that

By Sandi Sturm

My husband, Wayne, does all the driving, so far, of the motorhome. On more than one occasion over the years he mentioned how he would like to have a special button to push on the horn to blast people into consciousness. Well, he used different words, but you know what I mean. This engineer came up with some great alterations for car horns. Each horn means something different, and they’re actually, dare I say, polite? Check this out.

Did you miss yesterday’s Full-Time RVer newsletter? If so, make sure to read it here.

Reader poll

How would you describe the reliability of your RV’s automatic levelers?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easy way to get water out of sewer hose before storage

Putting away a recently used sewer hose can make a wet mess. After rinsing the hose, leave the “output” end of the hose connected to the drain, and starting at the RV-end of the hose, push a couple of feet of hose toward the output end. This forces the water out of the pleats of the hose. Wait a moment, and then repeat the process until you’ve pushed the hose together, and the water out. Now store your hose without the watery mess.

CAN YOU GUESS? What percent of more than 2,200 RVtravel.com readers do not own a cell phone? Is it about 9 percent, 5 percent or 1 percent? Find out.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Like it says… If you can’t get a date, grow a mate!

Website of the day

Best Irish Bars in the U.S.

If you’re getting ready to drink some Guinness tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day, why not do it at one of the best Irish bars in the U.S.? “Sláinte!”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 74 percent say their credit rating is excellent.

• 16 percent always or usually always carry tire chains in their RV or tow vehicle.

• 75 percent have given a public speech to more than 50 people.

Recent poll: If you could go back in time to the day you bought your RV, would you wait and buy another RV or keep the one you bought?

Recipe of the Day

Guinness Beef Stew

by Malinda Coletta from North Providence, RI

A robust and thick beef stew recipe that’s perfect over mashed potatoes. The meat and carrots are cooked to perfection in the Guinness. Adding pearl onions and fresh thyme adds fantastic flavor. Honey is an unusual stew ingredient but it adds a bit of sweetness to the stew. This is a meal to put on the stove and simmer on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s the perfect stew for a cold day but does take a little TLC.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

It is illegal for the U.S. Treasury to print any living person on its currency. The story goes that back in 1866 the Superintendent of the National Currency Bureau, Spencer M. Clark, issued a 5-cent bill that featured his face. Clark wasn’t exactly well-liked because of several scandals he had been involved in, so shortly after the release of his 5-cent bill, the next appropriations bill was amended to include a prohibition against putting the face of any living person on any currency. Now you know!

*Adding what to your coffee will keep it warmer longer? You’ll never guess! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Big Puss and Little Puss. My babies traveled with us for six years. They had a great time. Went cross-country and to Yellowstone. This picture is when I told them to ‘sit.’ They were 19 and 21. Both gone. Loved them to death.” —Elaine Theroux

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Tell these jokes tomorrow:

What do you call an Irish spider?

Paddy long legs

How can you tell if an Irishman is having a good time?

He’s Dublin over with laughter

Why can’t you borrow money from leprechauns?

Because they’re always a little short

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest news for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.