RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 10, 2023

Issue 2096

Tip of the Day

Home is where the campsite is, so make it home-y!

By Janet Groene

Your RV is just the core of your homestead. Home is where you park it, so “home” is really the RV plus the campsite that surrounds it. And that changes with every campground you visit. How can you make each campsite an extension of your basic RV household?

Here are some ideas for turning every site you visit into an integral part of your indoor-outdoor home. A fire ring or grate plus a picnic table are probably already on the campsite. Let’s take it from there.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is it better to have the front of the trailer a bit too high or a bit too low?

Dear Dave,

I cannot find a hitch receiver that makes my camper completely level. I have tried five types with different drops. None is right on the money. I finally settled on one that puts the camper an inch higher in the front than if it were completely level. So my question: Is it better to have the front of the trailer a bit too high or a bit too low? —Emma Jean H.

Click here for Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

All about solar: Types of panels, buying tips, and more

Solar panels are the backbone of your RV solar system. Choosing the right panels for your needs will maximize your solar system’s efficiency, performance, and return on investment. Solar panels consist of multiple individual solar cells that convert sunlight into energy. Several panels can be joined together to create a “solar array” that generates more power. The solar panels generate direct current (DC) electricity used to recharge the RV batteries.

This is always a misconception when talking with RV owners. We end up having to explain that solar panels do not make alternating current (AC) electricity, known as shore power. Solar panels are only used to charge the batteries, so besides choosing the right solar panel, it is equally important to have the right batteries.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Everything you need to know about buying an RV lot

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever considered buying an RV lot to park your RV on and live in when you’re not on the road? If you missed our big story on this last weekend, make sure you read it here.

The team from Nomadic RV Living produced an invaluable video as a comprehensive resource of the things you need to examine and consider before making a major purchase like this.

Click here to watch

Engine heater failure: What we learned when the temps dropped

Gail Marsh and her husband were heading south, trying to outrun the cold weather. But they encountered overnight lows of 19 degrees F in Mississippi. Her husband plugged in the engine heater on their truck so they could continue on their trip first thing in the morning. But, nope. The truck wouldn’t start. What happened? And what lesson did they learn? Find out here, so the same doesn’t happen to you.

Quick Tip

Another way to keep your awning shut while traveling

Worried your awning might open while traveling? Put the awning in “transport” position, then carefully bore through the closed awning arms, installing a snap lock safety pin. It’ll prevent the arms from opening up without first being removed.

Website of the day

The 16 best zoos in the U.S.

When was the last time you visited a zoo? Well, perhaps today should be the day! These 16 zoos across America are so much fun to visit, even if you’re not with kids!

Recipe of the Day

Carrot Cake Waffles With Cream Cheese Butter

by Mangialicious Food from Buffalo, NY

These carrot cake waffles have a few more steps than most, but they are fabulous and well worth the effort. This waffle’s fluffy and tender on the inside but crisp on the outside. The flavor mimics a carrot cake with little bits of fruit that not only add flavor but texture. As if the waffle itself isn’t good enough, the cream cheese butter makes these super special. When it melts on the warm waffle, pure heaven! Great for a special breakfast or brunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The icy dwarf planet Pluto has an average temperature of negative 387 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s home to mountains, valleys, glaciers, plains and craters. If you were to stand on its surface, you would see blue skies with red snow.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We stayed in Custer State Park in South Dakota and had lots of bison walking through our campsites. It was a lot of fun watching them. And Bob, our cat, loved it. He thought it was the best, and he would have loved to have one for dinner.” —Paul Hovind

