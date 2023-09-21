RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 21, 2023

Issue 2214

Today’s thought

“It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end.” ―Ursula K. Le Guin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chai Day!

On this day in history: 2001 – America: A Tribute to Heroes is broadcast by more than 35 network and cable channels, raising more than $200 million for the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Tip of the Day

Blowing in the wind: Truckers’ tips for safe driving

By Nanci Dixon

Several interstates are notorious for wind, particularly in the spring and fall. I-40, I-10, and I-8 have all sidelined us at one time or another. I-40 near Winslow and Flagstaff, Arizona, periodically reports that semi-trucks have literally blown over in the wind along the interstate. So if trucks have a hard time in a windstorm, what about RVs? What do the truckers do to stay safe while the wind blows?

Truck trailers are measured in “sail” area, the area that can catch the wind. A 53-foot tractor trailer has about 500 square feet of area that can be pushed, create thrust or be disrupted by high winds, similar to having a sail. RVs have “sail” too – just, thankfully, less.

The tips below are ones that long-haul truckers know about driving during a windstorm, but they are also very useful for RVers.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s house and chassis batteries drain fast during storage. What causes this?

Dear Dave,

I went out to move the motorhome and discovered all three batteries were dead: the chassis (at 4V) and coach (both at 9V) batteries. The RV had sat for about two weeks (since last trip). We did not notice anything out of the ordinary when we had the RV out on our last trip. We were connected to shore power. The battery switches were set to “off” when we parked the RV at home. I currently have all the batteries isolated, hoping to see if I can recharge them one at a time and save them. Any ideas as to the cause? The RV is still under warranty but the dealer is 300 miles away. Thanks! —Jack, 2022 Winnebago Adventurer 29B

RV Tours

WOW! Tour Retro RV’s awesome VW Kombi Camper

The team from Retro RV, an Australian company that turns VW microbuses (apparently called Kombi Vans in Australia) into full-fledged motorhomes, is here to give us a tour of a most unusual VW camper van, the VW Kombi Camper.

More than a tour, the video below was produced as a user guide, as Retro RV both sells and rents its simple RVs and even has franchise opportunities available. But, as such, it shows you all you need to know about Retro RV’s unique VW Kombi Campers and what they can and can’t do.

Video of the day

Ford Transit vs. Ram ProMaster: Which makes a better camper van?

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Joe and Kait, the team from We’re the Russos [233K subscribers, 61M views], evaluate the question of Ford Transit vs. Ram ProMaster: Which one makes a better camper van? In the course of their extensive RV adventures (Joe Russo has already written two books about them), the Russos have experience with both the Ford Transit and the Ram ProMaster, so they have firsthand perspectives to share.

Around the Campfire: RVers discuss the best RV tires

Newbies asked for advice from folks around the campfire. “Our camper isn’t even a year old,” the Newbies moaned, “so why did we have blowouts?” On their very first trip, the Minnesota Newbies lost not one, but two of their travel trailer’s tires! They were fortunate to keep their rig on the road and, thankfully, damage to their RV was remarkably minimal. However, the experience really frightened them. There were many differing opinions about which RV tires are best, but on one point nearly everyone agreed: The tires that many RV manufacturers routinely put on their newly built RVs are “junk.” Continue reading.

Reader poll

How often have you found unburned garbage in a campsite’s campfire pit?

Quick Tip

Special insurance for my RV if I go full-time?

A question that often comes up among aspiring full-time RVers is whether they need a special insurance policy on their RV. Well, some policies will cover you, but some won’t. Be sure to talk to your agent and then read the fine print (do this!) in your policy. If it does not cover full-time RVing and you are in a serious accident, your insurance company can deny your claim, which could wipe out your life savings.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Oldest National Parks in America

Before you visit this website, take a guess: Which National Park do you think is the oldest? OK, now you can click and find out!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent own five or more licensed motor vehicles.

• 36 percent say that having an electrical hookup is critical when choosing where to stay for two days.

• 57 percent never stay in a casino parking lot or RV park.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Southern BBQ Pulled Pork

by Karen Crossland from Walterboro, SC

What sets this pulled pork apart from others is the sauce. We absolutely loved it. It tastes more like a honey mustard BBQ sauce. After cooking in the slow cooker, our pork loin just fell apart. We barely needed forks to shred it. We served the pulled pork on a sandwich and it was fantastic.

Trivia

The oldest known living tree in America is a Great Basin bristlecone pine (unnamed) in the White Mountains in eastern California. It is more than 5,000 years old, meaning it was more than 400 years old when the Great Pyramid of Giza was completed! The next-oldest known living tree in America is also a Great Basin bristlecone pine living high in the White Mountains of Nevada. It is estimated to be about 4,850 years old and is known as Methuselah.

*What percentage of American dogs come running at the sound of a treat bag? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We got Brody (Mini Goldendoodle) when he was 8 weeks old, right after I retired, and have had him for only 1 1/2 years. Brody has just finished up therapy training and he will be going around the hospitals and nursing homes soon. He also loves traveling in our 35-foot Class A motorhome. Definitely a part of the family.” —Richard McAlpine

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Allen Cartee sent us this about a year ago and wrote, “Here is a bathroom pic at a restaurant in Townsend, TN, I thought your readers might enjoy. I call it ‘I am confused.’” We recently came across it again and thought we’d re-share. Thanks, Allen! [Note: Snarky comments will be flushed.]

