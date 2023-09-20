RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Issue 2213

Tip of the Day

Simple hacks and tricks I’ve discovered that make RVing easier than ever!

By Gail Marsh

The summer camping season is drawing to a close. For the past several months, I’ve compiled a list of hacks and tricks to make RVing easier than ever. Where did I discover these hacks and tips? In RV campgrounds we visited this season, of course. I figure that if actual RVers employ these ideas, they are well worth further investigation. I sincerely hope that you’ll find a useful tip or two from the following list.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Trail of Confusion: Navigating the crossroads of trailer safety chain hookup

There have been several discussions on proper connection of trailer safety chains. A recent article regarding the connection of the safety chains to a hitch that broke off prompted several comments worth addressing.

I think we all agree that safety chains are a good thing whether you are driving a motorhome and pulling a towed vehicle (“toad”) or have a truck towing a trailer. They help with runaway trailers, help maintain control, and are most often required by state road use laws. The confusion is, do the chains need to be crossed, can you twist the chains to shorten them, and how should the clevis hook be connected?

RV Reviews

2024 Jayco White Hawk 29RL – another ‘flat fifth wheel’

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 Jayco White Hawk 29RL. This is one of those larger travel trailers that I call a “flat fifth wheel,” essentially. This is for someone who might want most of the benefits of a fifth wheel but in a travel trailer.

Why would you do that? Lots of reasons, actually.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Brake failures and the importance of a wheel bearing pack service

By Dustin Simpson

Here I’ll explain the importance of a wheel bearing pack service and will show you what we found on a unit recently on our lot. When was the last time you inspected your brakes and bearings?

During a recent wheel bearing pack service we found the following items on an RV unit…

Video of the day

How safe is the RV park water you are using?

By Cheri Sicard

Recently, Robin Barrett of Creativity RV noticed the water in the RV park where she was staying tasted a little funky. So she decided to test the RV park water and what she discovered was shocking, including disturbing levels of sulfate and bacteria including E. coli. WOW!

In the video below, Robin talks about the four potential sources of RV water and the tests she did to determine her RV water safety. She also talked about what she learned about water regulation and safety, a lot of which surprised her.

Neat DIY ambulance RV conversion makes great use of space

It’s no DIY emergency for these campers! Ryan Brodowicz and Brittany Williams converted an ambulance into a great RV. They graciously gave Nanci Dixon a tour and went through the details of this exceptional conversion. Check this out!

Quick Tip

Electric outlets in RV. Where are they?

RVs are required to have a certain number of electrical outlets depending on their length. But where are they? They may be ganged in the living room and kitchen areas, but not in the bedroom. The manufacturer saves money on wire that way. But even if they are located in more practical locations, always consider what you will use them for. Some locations may work well for you, but others might be inconvenient. A plug in an inconvenient spot in a bedroom, for example, might make it hard to plug in a CPAP machine.

