RVers: Slow down and enjoy life

By Jim Twamley

When not restricted by the pandemic, we enjoy the RV lifestyle for many reasons. Travel and experiencing new adventures is at the top of the list. Seeing old friends and being able to spend time with family members scattered all over the map is also a huge benefit. Being where the weather is nice is also a plus.

Another great aspect of this lifestyle is that I can live slow. I ran in the fast lane so long that slowing down and savoring life was not easy. I still haven’t mastered it, but I’m beginning to catch the vision.

One time we went out to Chinese food with relatives and at the end of the meal here comes the fortune cookie. This is what mine said: “Do not rush through life. Pause and enjoy it.” Now if you want to have fun with fortune cookies, always add the words “in bed” at the end of the fortune. Playing this little game has made us laugh and laugh over the years. Try it the next time you eat Chinese food.

Laughter is a good thing, making your heart merry. We could use more laughter in the world today. So I’ll pass on this funny thought from my adventures at a Costco awhile back. I was wandering the aisles like a zombie when I happened on a display for caskets. I’m thinking, “Are these the leftover ends after they’ve shortened caskets for short people?” I was speechless at the thought of buying a casket at Costco. But it’s not a bad idea, really, and the prices are great. I wandered on, quickly forgetting about it as I munched on samples handed out by a delightful lady with some kind of small fishnet on her head.

As we went through the checkout register the cashier asked me, “Would you like a box?” Not just yet…

