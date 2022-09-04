Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, September 4, 2022

RVs becoming housing of last resort

By Andy Zipser

The ongoing and deepening U.S. housing crisis continues to ripple through the RV and camping industry, as more people are squeezed out of conventional housing and traditional notions of what it means to have “conventional housing” get upended. The default, for those who suddenly can’t afford to rent a house or an apartment, is to move into an RV, a van or even a tent. Some end up in campgrounds, some on public lands, some on city streets. That migration creates a host of social problems, from health and safety issues having to do with inadequate sanitation and increased fire hazards, to societal instability and environmental degradation. … Increasingly, RVers report they can’t find a camping site, or the sites that they can find have been trashed or are in close proximity to “campers” who make them uncomfortable. Read more.

RV shipments decline in 2022 and likely again in 2023

RV wholesale shipments from manufacturers to dealers are projected to reach 498,800 units by year-end 2022 and 419,000 units in 2023, according to the Fall 2022 issue of RV RoadSigns, the quarterly forecast prepared by ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association (RVIA). The numbers signal a significant turnaround in record-setting years of recent times. Learn more.

California explains more about gas vehicle ban

The last week has seen a flurry of stories in the media about California banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In this article, the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association explains how this will affect all motorists including RVers. Read all about it.

Campground Crowding: Some campgrounds becoming all about profit, less about care

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from an RVer who is giving up his retirement dream of RVing due to campgrounds’ apparent lack of caring about their clients. Also, we hear from more campers with tips for getting reservations, as well as some words of wisdom to see us through this “temporary(?)” phase of crowded campgrounds. Read more.

2022 ProLite Evasion—a good starter trailer

Tony writes, "Essentially this is sort of a camping starter kit but not a bad one. Lots and lots of my friends camp in similar trailers that were built a long time ago. This offers the modern build and a few features I have had to add to my own vintage trailer such as a high-performance ceiling fan. … I actually know a few people whom I am going to show this review to, as it fits the model they've been looking for."

Read more

That was the RV week that was

August 28 – September 3, 2022

And you thought your rig was long!

When you pull your long fifth wheel behind your truck you may think you’re dealing with a pretty long load. But that’s child’s play compared to what you may see one day soon on a Northwest highway. We’re talking about hauling windmills. Eighty oversized loads will depart Idaho’s Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next two-and-a-half months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week. They will travel north on U.S. Highway 95 to Coeur d’Alene, then head east on interstate 90 into Montana, then on to Jenner, Alberta. The largest loads will measure up to 325 feet long and weigh 137,000 pounds.

Keep your eyes wide open if you are driving I-5 in far Northern California. Two wildfires are burning in Siskiyou County and are far from controlled, with evacuation orders issued for the communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood. I-5 was still open at press time but with some closures. Meanwhile, in southern Oregon, the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Medford, which began August 17, is approaching 20,000 acres with members of the Oregon National Guard on the fire lines.

Grand Canyon National Park has re-implemented mandatory water conservation measures on both its North and South rims due to diminished water supplies as a result of a major pipeline break discovered on September 3 in the inner canyon along the North Kaibab Trail. Water conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms, and at campgrounds.

Provided they all pass their final exams, as many as six inmates with the Worcester County, Mass., Jail and House of Corrections will be certified as Level I RV Service Technicians. Former RVtravel.com technical editor Chris Dougherty has taught the classes in the innovative program. Dougherty said that some of the students are interested in pursuing their tech training after gaining their freedom.

How would you like to sleep in a classic RV right alongside the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park? Starting tomorrow, the Verb Hotel will open custom-made trailers where guests can stay overnight on a former parking lot wedged between the stadium and the hotel. Created to pay homage to the days when rock bands rolled in and out of Boston (they still do), a popular stop for musicians and a hippie haven for undiscovered talent, the urban trailer park—called “Backstage”—is a new expansion on the hotel’s rock history theme. And rates start at only $599 a night! What a deal!

Representatives from Wyoming’s legendary Little America hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new 42-site RV park, located off I-80 near Green River and Rock Springs. The popular stopping point along the Interstate includes a motel, restaurants and nine-hole golf course. Sites in the RV park start at $39 this month.

In the past couple of years, home foreclosures in the U.S. hit record lows largely due to COVID-19 relief efforts provided to families, according to a report by Stacker. In July, Elkhart, Indiana, home to the RV Industry, led the nation with the highest rate of foreclosures. Foreclosure is the process by which a bank or lender seizes a home after the homeowner fails to keep up with mortgage payments.

Two wildfires have burned more than 5,000 acres in Yosemite National Park. The Red Fire and the Rodgers Fire, both caused by lightning, have been burning since early August. The Red Fire has led to many trail and area closures within the park. Both fires are 10 percent contained and have rendered the air quality within the park mostly unhealthy.

The giant 2022 Caravan Salon RV show in Dusseldorf, Germany, has drawn more than 140,000 visitors as of its August 31 halfway point. The show occupies 16 halls with 736 exhibitors from 34 countries. By comparison, America’s largest RV shows draw roughly 60,000 visitors.

“The Monkeys” may have been famous for their hit “Last Train to Clarksville,” but Canada has something on them. Police in Parksville, British Columbia, got a call about a motorhome somebody drove off with from a local dealership. It wasn’t much later when their phones lit up with calls about somebody driving a motorhome “erratically,” and with the slides out. Not much later, the report came in that the same motorhome was in a ditch, and a male was seen hot-footing it away. A police K-9 unit reported to the scene, but couldn’t turn up the suspect. We call this one “The last brain in Parksville,” which, obviously, the thief didn’t possess.

An owner and property manager of a Davenport, Florida, RV park has entered into a consent order after discriminating against a transgender woman, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Thursday. The consent order states the resort and manager Nathan Dykgraaf must pay the tenant and her family $45,000 in damages. Dykgraaf allegedly violated the act when he gave the tenant a letter that said he was aware she was transitioning but told her she should dress, speak and behave like a man to avoid trouble. Read our original story on this incident.

Three visitors to Hunting Island State Park in South Carolina claim they saw an animal on August 3 they believe could be Bigfoot. The three people reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway. They didn’t have time to take a photo but reported the sighting to park staff and to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

Learn everything you need to know about purchasing and operating a prosperous campground by attending the latest Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) Buyer’s Workshop. The two-day event will be held Oct. 8-9 at the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday in Colorado. In a survey in May, a surprising 69 percent of nearly 6,000 RVtravel.com readers answered “Yes” to our poll “Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity?” Continue reading.

Let’s be honest here. Why own an RV that only travels on land when you can own one that travels on water, too? Keep in mind that water occupies 70% of our planet, so this makes sense, right? That’s the idea behind the Caracat 860 – a towable catamaran RV that’s a brainchild of the German company called Schneider Caravaning. We’ll tell you more about it in a future issue. But pretty, cool, huh?

As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management is closing recreation sites in southern Oregon along the Rogue River. The closure affects all recreation sites from Hog Creek to Grave Creek. Josephine County Parks that are currently closed include Hog Creek County Park, Indian Mary Park and Campground, Ennis Riffle County Park, and Almeda County Park and Campground.

Campground chain Spacious Skies Campgrounds is adding retro trailers to its accommodation options. The parade of campgrounds morphing into “Glampgrounds,” where the camping is comfy and convenient but no RV is required, continues. In the case of the 12-location Spacious Skies Campgrounds an RV is involved, but it’s provided by the campground, not the RVer. Now available in four of the company’s parks, the retro trailers by Riverside RV are among an array of enhancements underway at the campgrounds. Learn more.

And yet another reminder to be fire safe! In this case, a mother and her two young children had pulled over in their motorhome last Wednesday in Dundee, Michigan. “Just really thankful that they weren’t sleeping in that RV when it went up and that everybody got out safely,” said Dundee Police Officer Dale Greenleaf. The woman had just purchased the 1989 RV and was taking her kids on a camping trip. Moments after stopping and turning off her engine, smoke started to appear through the vents. She and the kids got out quick as the RV went up in flames. No word on the cause. But the message: Remember, RVs burn and they burn fast. So keep your RV in good shape to help ensure this doesn’t happen to you.

Thermacell Repellents is predicting the worst cities for mosquito activity this fall. “While many think that mosquito season is confined to summer months or periods of very hot weather for regions that don’t experience the four seasons, with our evolving seasonality, ideal temperatures for mosquitoes are often prolonged well into the fall season or months of historically cool and moist weather conditions,” said Dr. Benjamin McMillan, Senior Biologist at the company. The top 10 cities where you should definitely be watching for the little blood suckers are: Jacksonville (Florida), Jackson (Mississippi), New Orleans, Birmingham (Alabama), Philadelphia, Houston, Tulsa, Louisville, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

News briefs

After two months, campgrounds located east of Yellowstone National Park have fully reopened after suffering significant damage from June flooding. The Ruby Beach entrance road, parking area, and beach access trail in Washington’s Olympic National Park is closed to all public access for construction activities through September 16, 2022, depending on the weather.

Construction and road improvement projects scheduled for Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming will lead to some temporary closures in the park, beginning after Labor Day Weekend. Check with the park if you are headed that way.

Idaho public lands and forests will receive a $28-million grant for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to use towards upgrades and improvements at parks and lands across Idaho.

Headed to Yosemite? Be ready for some sizzle: Temps in the Valley have topped 100 degrees F lately.

The Starved Rock Family Campground in Utica, Ill., hosted a grand opening yesterday. The property, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Campground, was regarded as one of the most popular camping sites in the region.

The Canadian Recreational Vehicle Association reports that RV wholesale shipments into Canada for the 2nd Quarter ending June 30th totaled 20,436 units compared to 16,250 in 2021, an increase of 25.8% year over year.

Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road is currently closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., from 1.5 miles north of the West Entrance to Sprague Creek Campground, for construction work.

Veterans and those currently in active military service can fish for free Sept. 17 at Missouri’s Roaring River State Park’s Veterans’ Fishing Day.

Camping World is expanding its footprint in western Washington state with the acquisition of Clear Creek RV Center dealerships located in Silverdale and Puyallup, bringing Camping World’s presence in the state to six locations.

… Meanwhile, RV Retailer has acquired Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas, its 105th and 106th locations across the country.

Grand Canyon National Park biologists confirmed that a bat collected along the Colorado River in mid-August has tested positive for rabies. Anyone who has had physical contact with a bat is advised to seek medical attention and be assessed for appropriate medical treatment.

A&L RV Sales of Johnson City, Tenn., has acquired Crisp RV in Chocowinity, NC, which serves the Greenville market. A&L now has 8 locations.

The Maine State Park Campground Reservations Call Center will close for the season on Friday, September 9. Internet reservations will continue through to Sunday, September 11 until 4 p.m. EST at www.CampWithME.com. Campsites become first-come, first-served on Monday, September 12. Most park campgrounds will remain open through Oct. 15.

… and speaking of Maine, here’s where to click to learn about where to best see the state’s spectacular fall show of colors (leaf-peepers heaven!).

CanaDream, Canada’s leading RV rental operator, is offering some special deals this fall. They include a free night for bookings of five nights or more, deeply discounted one-way relocation offers and extra perks for snowbirds heading south across the U.S. border for long stays.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

Nothing significant to report this week.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 29, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.83 [Calif.: $5.06]

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 69 cents.

Diesel: $5.12 [Calif.: $6.20]

Change from week before: Up 21 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.78.

Brain Teaser

What English word has three consecutive double letters?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Recipe of the Day

Easy Baked Salmon in Foil

by Marlene B from Camano Island, WA

If you’re looking to incorporate fish and healthier recipes into your weekly menu, definitely give this baked salmon recipe a try. It’s a super easy and tasty way to prepare salmon. Light and fresh with garlic and lemon, the marinade has a Mediterranean flair. A perfect complement to the mild fish. Besides being delicious, clean-up is a breeze since you’re baking this in foil. One less dirty dish.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

Bookkeeper.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

Would you believe that 488 Rhode Islands could fit inside Alaska? Yep.

Sunday funny

Today in History

RVtravel.com All-Star Team

