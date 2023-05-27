Latest News for RVers Issue 1106, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Featured articles

KOA’s new king-sized campsite perks include a “fire experience”

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has announced a new premium site class, the KOA Signature Site. The spacious campsites will further expand KOA’s move toward the profitable glamping world. Each Signature Site will include an expanded KOA Patio with a covered seating area such as a Skydeck or gazebo, expanded grilling elements, and a “fire experience.” (No, not a campfire pit, a “fire experience,” which you can interpret as you wish.) Continue reading.

National Parks rate low in places to work, survey says

By Randall Brink

Those RVers who frequently camp in national parks might view the role of a park ranger as a dream job. Park rangers and other national park employees spend their workdays outdoors in a stunning setting and interact with people having fun outdoors—what’s not to like? However, a recent survey conducted by the Partnership for Public Service reveals that the National Park Service (NPS) is near the bottom of the list in job satisfaction among government employees. Learn why here.

Keystone RV perk affords camping on sprawling private lands, ranches

This summer Keystone RV owners have the opportunity to book a stay at more than 75 private properties in Montana and Idaho. Keystone has partnered with LandTrust, a Bozeman-based company that connects outdoor enthusiasts (it caters heavily to hunters) to more than one million acres of private land throughout the western United States. LandTrust has gathered a collection of often-vast RV-friendly ranches, farms and other properties to make them available exclusively to Keystone owners and their friends and family. Continue reading.

RV shipments continue to drop, down about half from last year

After years of record sales of RVs, manufacturers’ champagne bottles are still packed away as shipments to retailers continue their slide over 2022. Results for the RV Industry Association’s April 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 31,216 units, a decrease of 45.4% from the 57,192 units shipped in April 2022. Learn more.

Vultures attacking vehicles at state parks

The black vulture, the gray-headed cousin of the turkey vulture, is causing damage to vehicles—often trucks and SUVs—parked at boat ramps at some state parks. Windshield wipers, sunroof seals, and rubber or vinyl parts are at particular risk. Most often, perching black vultures do little or no damage. However, in some cases the destruction can be extensive. Continue reading.

Starlink: The latest news updates for RVers

By Randall Brink

News flows daily from the wellspring of SpaceX and its Starlink Roam (formerly known as “RV”) subsidiary. Often it has to do with the rapid increase in the Starlink and Starlink Roam subscriber bases. The overall Starlink satellite broadband user base is 1.5 million, with Starlink Roam surpassing 300,000 users. Catch up on the latest Starlink news here.

Campground Crowding

Military campgrounds more accessible, changed rules

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon shares emails from our readers including Carol S., a retired RV park manager, who explains some of the profound changes in campgrounds and RV parks in the past decade. More RVers offer tips to avoid or at least deal with crowded campgrounds and high prices. And Stephen W. updates us on new DOD access rules regarding DOD/Military facilities.

RV Video Tour

Amazing 2023 Newmar King Aire 4596 Luxury Motorhome debuts new, impressive floor plan

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Andrew Steele of RVing with Andrew Steele takes us on a tour of the Newmar 2023 King Aire 4596 model, featuring a new floor plan that, in Andrew’s opinion, makes it the nicest Newmar King Aire ever built! As Andrew specializes in high-end luxury RVs, that’s saying a lot.

This is gorgeous!

That was the RV week that was

May 20–26, 2023

Gas prices are rising slightly compared to previous months, but they were still well below last year’s levels heading into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season. Nationally, the average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago. At the state level, gas prices are highest in California, Hawaii and Arizona, while they’re lowest in Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.

Campground Views has released the 1,100th Campground Virtual Tour. “The industry standard for virtual tour experiences now includes state park campgrounds in Washington and Oregon,” notes a news release. “In addition, the Campground Virtual Tours have been loaded more than 100,000 times over the last 30 days with campers requesting virtual tours for over 5,000 different campgrounds during that same time period.” Learn more.

A recent survey of America’s leisure travelers found that 44 million Americans plan to go RVing this summer, including 12 million over Memorial Day weekend. The survey was reported by the RVIA and also showed that 32% of leisure travelers would like to buy an RV in the next 12 months.

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are asking the public for information about an incident that occurred on the evening of May 20th between the unidentified man above and a newborn bison calf which resulted in the animal’s death. Do you know him? Read more including who to contact if you do. For more information about this and similar incidents, read A Response To The Yellowstone Bison Incident From An Actual Wildlife Biologist from theoutbound.com.

As of May 26, Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state is transitioning to a fully cashless fee system and will accept only electronic card payments for entrance fees and campgrounds. Read more.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2020-2024 Fleetwood Bounder, Holiday Rambler Vacationer and 2020-2023 Fleetwood Southwind motorhomes. The tow hitch may become damaged due to stress or vehicle overloading which can cause the tow vehicle to separate from the motorhome. A tow vehicle that separates from the motorhome can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash or injury. Learn more.

Iowa residents can fish without a license on June 2, 3 and 4 courtesy of the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Utah’s Red Fleet State Park will close on June 1 for renovations and improvements, with plans to reopen for the 2024 season. The closure of the park northeast of Vernal will allow for extensive construction and renovation of the day-use areas, as well as a complete redesign and reconstruction of the campground.

The 33rd annual Grand Canyon Star Party will be held Saturday, June 10, through Saturday, June 17, 2023, on both the South and North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. National parks such as Grand Canyon are protective havens for some of the last remaining dark skies in the United States. Learn more.

A bill halfway through the Texas statehouse would create a vehicle mileage tax for cars and trucks. If passed by the House and Senate, the bill would assess a user fee on Texas vehicle owners based on the number of miles traveled in the state. As is, Texas now collects a 20-cent-per-gallon tax rate on gas or diesel purchases. House lawmakers approved HB3418 after removing a specification that the program apply to commercial vehicles, which opens the door to the inclusion of personal vehicles as well.

KOA’s May Research Report shows that there are almost 1.5 million additional households camping in April compared to the previous year. As peak season approaches, more than half of campers (56%) are likely to take at least one camping trip in the next 30 days.

The Elk calving season has begun in Yellowstone National Park. Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars. If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible. Good luck!

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer (Wyoming) Field Office and Pinedale Field Office have opened the Fontenelle Creek and Warren Bridge Campgrounds for the 2023 summer season. Drinking water is available and fees are being charged at both locations. Campsites are $7 a night.

Roundabout Publications has issued a new book, Van and RV Camping in State Forests. The directory profiles 585 camping areas at 298 locations in 25 states, many not found in similar guidebooks. Last week we told you about its other new title, Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas.

Death Valley’s Badwater Road reopened on May 25 after National Park Service employees moved dirt and rocks off the road and filled in unsafe drop-offs on road edges. The road was closed May 20 due to safety concerns after flash flooding.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year. NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued an unusual reminder for residents taking advantage of the state’s new digital driver’s licenses and IDs: “Please take pictures with your clothes on.” The department reminded applicants about “keeping things classy” when snapping selfies for their digital licenses and IDs, which allow Apple Wallet users to leave their physical copies in their wallet when passing through TSA checkpoints.

Assateague Island National Seashore is proposing new camping fees to take effect October 1st at the Maryland park. The cost of a regular campsite in the Oceanside and Bayside campgrounds would go from $30 to $40.

California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members by offering free admission to 130 participating state park units Monday on Memorial Day – Monday, May 29, 2023. The list of participating park units can be found at parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2023.

A Minnesota inventor who gained a following for his unusual vehicles unveiled his latest creation: a beer-powered motorcycle. Ky Michaelson, whose previous inventions include a rocket-powered toilet and a jet-powered coffee pot, said the beer-powered motorcycle has a 14-gallon keg with a heating coil instead of a gas-powered engine. Michaelson estimated the bike could reach speeds of up to 150 mph.

Police in The Village, Okla., were called out to assist a driver when a snake slithered out from under the hood of her car and onto her windshield while she was driving. Nobody was hurt, and the snake was relocated and released.

Glacier National Park reminds visitors that vehicle reservations are required May 26 through September 10 for those entering the park by vehicle or motorcycle from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at west side entrances including North Fork, Camas and West. On the east side, reservations will not be required at Many Glacier, Two Medicine and St. Mary (at Rising Sun) entrances until July 1. Visitors with lodging, camping or commercial activity reservations do not need a vehicle reservation.

A 59-year-old man died last Sunday when the trailer he was attempting to level fell on him at Sunset Park Campground in Hampstead, New Hampshire. Police said it appeared the man was working beneath the RV when one of the concrete blocks that supported it collapsed, killing him instantly.

Tennessee State Parks unveils two new campgrounds: a deluxe RV campground at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport and a backcountry campground at Little Cove in South Cumberland State Park. Warriors’ Path State Park introduces the newly-renovated Moody Bluff Campground with 40 deluxe campsites, accommodating RVs up to 75 feet and featuring two new bathhouses.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win this just-published directory Van and RV Camping in State Forests? It will guide you to 585 camping areas in various state agencies in 25 states.

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (May 27, 2023) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Reader poll

Would you buy an RV made in China if the quality was equal to one made in the USA, but cost significantly less?

Curious minds want to know. Please leave a comment.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of May 22, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.53

Change from week before: Down <1 cent; Change from year before: Down $1.06.

Diesel: $3.88

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Down $1.69.

For fuel prices for specific states, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Recipe of the Day

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

by Kristin D. from Clearfield, UT

If you love Philly cheesesteaks but are watching your carbs, this dinner will be perfect for you. The meat is super tender. Using your favorite steak seasoning gives the steak the right amount of flavor. Once baked, the peppers are cooked but a little crunchy. On top is ooey gooey cheese. So good!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Where is the largest working musical instrument in the world located? If you guessed Philadelphia, you’re right! Inside the Macy’s Department Store on Market Street, you’ll find the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ (named after the original store). The instrument with its 28,604 pipes is so big it reaches multiple floors. There is only one dedicated organ master who is allowed to play the Wanamaker – go figure! BTW, the organ is a National Historic Landmark and valued in excess of $79 million.

Laugh of the Week

This is an old one, but it makes us laugh every time! Thanks for sending, “Lil John.”

Today in History

