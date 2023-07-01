Save-a-Step stabilizes RV steps; no more bouncing!

Boing! Boiiing! That’s the sound we used to hear when stepping on our RV’s steps. Well, maybe we didn’t exactly hear it, but the entire trailer bounced whenever anyone used our entry steps. It certainly felt like Boing! Boiiing! The flimsy two steps had way too much “give” in them, even if a child used the steps! Then I found Camco’s Save-a-Step.

What is it?

The Save-a-Step is an adjustable step brace that fits directly under your RV steps. It’s portable and adjustable. What’s more, it works to banish the “boiiing” feeling entirely! Made from heavy-gauge steel and rated to handle 1,000 pounds, it features a 3/4-inch solid metal screw that adjusts to the exact height you need to stabilize the bottom step. Once that step is secure, it firms up the entire step system no matter how many steps your RV has.

Save-a-Step has been a great addition to our RVing experience. Its simple, yet effective design helps stabilize the camper steps and provides a solid surface for our feet—whether you’re going out or coming in. It also saves wear and tear on the step. Because the Sav-a-Step weighs less than two pounds, it doesn’t add significantly to the overall rig weight. Its design also allows for easy storage on moving day.

How the Save-a-Step works

It’s a simple, but brilliant concept. The Save-a-Step slips under the bottom RV step. Then you work the screw to raise or lower the device until it just touches the bottom of the step. With the bottom of the Save-a-Step sitting on the ground and the top part touching the underside of the step, your steps are secure. No more “boing” or trailer tilt when using the stairs!

You can check it out here and order for a great price.

Have you added any product(s) to make your RV steps function better? Please tell us about it/them in the comments below. Thanks!

