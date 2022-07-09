Have you had it with RVing — tossed in the keys?

Mike Sherman’s letter to the editor last week about giving up RV travel has already been viewed more than 600,000 times. Why so many? Our best guess is it’s because many of our readers are considering doing the same thing and are curious.

They’ve had it with crowding, high gas prices and waiting months for repairs. The sales-obsessed RV Industry Association (RVIA) has gushed in the last few years about record sales, but has expressed no concern about what happens when those RVs fall apart well before their loans are paid off, or when their owners realize that finding a campground to stay is much harder than finding a motel room.

Are you thinking of giving up RVing? Or have you already done it? Please let us know by filing out the form below. We’ll post one or two of these every Saturday until we run out (which may not happen!). Please use the form below to reply so it goes to the correct person.

But in the meantime, let’s conduct a quick poll to see how many of our readers have thought about hanging up the ol’ keys…

