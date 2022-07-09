Friday, July 8, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & Opinion

Have you had it with RVing — tossed in the keys?

By RV Travel
0

Mike Sherman’s letter to the editor last week about giving up RV travel has already been viewed more than 600,000 times. Why so many? Our best guess is it’s because many of our readers are considering doing the same thing and are curious.

They’ve had it with crowding, high gas prices and waiting months for repairs. The sales-obsessed RV Industry Association (RVIA) has gushed in the last few years about record sales, but has expressed no concern about what happens when those RVs fall apart well before their loans are paid off, or when their owners realize that finding a campground to stay is much harder than finding a motel room.

Are you thinking of giving up RVing? Or have you already done it? Please let us know by filing out the form below. We’ll post one or two of these every Saturday until we run out (which may not happen!). Please use the form below to reply so it goes to the correct person.

But in the meantime, let’s conduct a quick poll to see how many of our readers have thought about hanging up the ol’ keys…

Are you thinking of giving up RVing? Or have you already done it?

Comment below in 250 words or less.

#RVT1060

Previous articleRV Tire Safety: More on adjusting tire pressure due to temperature changes
Next articleRVelectricity: New SoftStartUp is a game changer!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.