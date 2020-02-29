RV shipments jump sharply in January

The RV Industry Association’s January 2020 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 33,003 units, an increase of 29.2% from the 25,540 units shipped in January of 2019.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 29,435 units for the month, an increase of 36.1% compared to last January’s total of 21,623 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,568 units, down (-8.9%) compared to the January 2019 total of 3,917 units.

Park Model RVs finished the month up 11.1% compared to last January with 359 wholesale shipments.

See the chart below for specific shipment figures.