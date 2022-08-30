Monday, August 29, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Why you need a second shower rod in your RV’s shower

By Gail Marsh
0

Small spaces like an RV bathroom can always use more storage. That’s why you need a second shower rod in your RV shower. (If your RV doesn’t have a “first” shower rod, you still need one!)

Our RV’s shower problem

RV showers aren’t big. At least ours isn’t. Newer rigs feature a fold-down teak seat instead of the preformed plastic seat like we have in our rig. Our integrated plastic seat takes up at least one-third of the shower space and the thing is, I can’t even sit on it! Why not? Because all our hair and shower products rest there. We have my shampoo and conditioner plus my husband’s hair products, too. Then there’s the body wash, back brush and loofahs, along with bar soap and washcloths.

If the grandkids come along to camp with us, well … you can imagine the clutter! Note: I’m not a “diva.” When camping for a weekend we do not bring along all these items and products. But if we plan to be RVing for months at a time, we like to have all the comforts of home.

The solution

In order to preserve my sanity and provide better organization to our shower, I purchased a second shower rod. (The first shower rod holds the shower curtain that keeps water inside the shower/tub.) Here are some ways I’ve used my second shower rod:

  • Shower products. Hang a shower tension rod inside the shower near the wall. Get plastic storage baskets like these and hang them on the shower rod to corral your shampoo, conditioner, body wash, razor, and more. My husband and I each have our own basket. Each basket is a different color for easy identification—even with shampoo in our eyes.
  • Back brush and loofahs. Add “S” hooks to the second shower rod. Hang your back brush and loofahs on the hooks to keep them within easy reach.
  • Kids’ bath toys. Use the same kind of basket as mentioned above. Position the shower rod lower so that children can reach the basket and their bath toys.
  • Extra drying space. Who doesn’t need more drying room for swimsuits, beach towels, and delicate items that should not be dried in the dryer? By adding a shower rod near the back of the shower, you can hang more items to dry and keep the bathroom neat and uncluttered.
  • Even more drying space. Got a big family? Try positioning an additional shower rod right outside of the shower, as well, to serve as an additional towel rack.
  • Squeegee. If you use a squeegee to remove water from the shower walls, you’ll reduce the humidity in your RV. (That’s a good thing.) An “S” hook hanging from the shower rod can keep your squeegee off the shower floor and out of your way until you need it.
  • Cleaning products. You can use the baskets mentioned earlier to house your bathroom cleaning products, too. Or simply hook the spray nozzle of each product over the shower rod.

Do you use an extra shower rod in your RV? Tell us about it in the comments, please.

You may also enjoy…

##RVDT1937

Previous articleHave you ever eaten a fish you personally caught?
Next articleAsk Dave: Jacks quit working. Can I use a drill to manually override them?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.