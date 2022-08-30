Why you need a second shower rod in your RV’s shower

Small spaces like an RV bathroom can always use more storage. That’s why you need a second shower rod in your RV shower. (If your RV doesn’t have a “first” shower rod, you still need one!)

Our RV’s shower problem

RV showers aren’t big. At least ours isn’t. Newer rigs feature a fold-down teak seat instead of the preformed plastic seat like we have in our rig. Our integrated plastic seat takes up at least one-third of the shower space and the thing is, I can’t even sit on it! Why not? Because all our hair and shower products rest there. We have my shampoo and conditioner plus my husband’s hair products, too. Then there’s the body wash, back brush and loofahs, along with bar soap and washcloths.

If the grandkids come along to camp with us, well … you can imagine the clutter! Note: I’m not a “diva.” When camping for a weekend we do not bring along all these items and products. But if we plan to be RVing for months at a time, we like to have all the comforts of home.

The solution

In order to preserve my sanity and provide better organization to our shower, I purchased a second shower rod. (The first shower rod holds the shower curtain that keeps water inside the shower/tub.) Here are some ways I’ve used my second shower rod:

Shower products. Hang a shower tension rod inside the shower near the wall. Get plastic storage baskets like these and hang them on the shower rod to corral your shampoo, conditioner, body wash, razor, and more. My husband and I each have our own basket. Each basket is a different color for easy identification—even with shampoo in our eyes.

Hang a shower tension rod inside the shower near the wall. Get plastic storage baskets like these and hang them on the shower rod to corral your shampoo, conditioner, body wash, razor, and more. My husband and I each have our own basket. Each basket is a different color for easy identification—even with shampoo in our eyes. Back brush and loofahs. Add “S” hooks to the second shower rod. Hang your back brush and loofahs on the hooks to keep them within easy reach.

Add “S” hooks to the second shower rod. Hang your back brush and loofahs on the hooks to keep them within easy reach. Kids’ bath toys . Use the same kind of basket as mentioned above. Position the shower rod lower so that children can reach the basket and their bath toys.

. Use the same kind of basket as mentioned above. Position the shower rod lower so that children can reach the basket and their bath toys. Extra drying space. Who doesn’t need more drying room for swimsuits, beach towels, and delicate items that should not be dried in the dryer? By adding a shower rod near the back of the shower, you can hang more items to dry and keep the bathroom neat and uncluttered.

Who doesn’t need more drying room for swimsuits, beach towels, and delicate items that should not be dried in the dryer? By adding a shower rod near the back of the shower, you can hang more items to dry and keep the bathroom neat and uncluttered. Even more drying space. Got a big family? Try positioning an additional shower rod right outside of the shower, as well, to serve as an additional towel rack.

Got a big family? Try positioning an additional shower rod right outside of the shower, as well, to serve as an additional towel rack. Squeegee. If you use a squeegee to remove water from the shower walls, you’ll reduce the humidity in your RV. (That’s a good thing.) An “S” hook hanging from the shower rod can keep your squeegee off the shower floor and out of your way until you need it.

If you use a squeegee to remove water from the shower walls, you’ll reduce the humidity in your RV. (That’s a good thing.) An “S” hook hanging from the shower rod can keep your squeegee off the shower floor and out of your way until you need it. Cleaning products. You can use the baskets mentioned earlier to house your bathroom cleaning products, too. Or simply hook the spray nozzle of each product over the shower rod.

Do you use an extra shower rod in your RV? Tell us about it in the comments, please.

