Thor’s Delano, Tiburon motorhomes sport new features for 2021

FROM A PRESS RELEASE

Thor Motor Coach’s Delano and Tiburon feature modern conveniences and looks for 2021, the Thor Industries Inc. subsidiary announced June 30.

Constructed on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, the motorhomes come complete with a safety system featuring active braking assist, attention assist, active lane-keeping assist, wet wiper system and distance regulator DISTRONIC PLUS. Power comes from a 3.0L V6 diesel engine, outputting 188hp and 325 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing the motorhomes a towing capacity rated at 5,000 pounds.

Conveniences in the cockpit include keyless entry and a 10.25-inch multimedia dash radio with Bluetooth®, navigation and SiriusXM. Mobile phone integration with the radio is easy as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fully integrated. A tilt steering wheel comes standard with remote buttons allowing safe control of the dash radio functions. The electric heated and adjustable captain’s chairs make for comfortable quarters in winter months.

Both lines have a large cab-over bunk with windshield. The design on the interior is European-inspired with high-gloss cabinetry including complementary designed hardware, hidden hinges and slide-out fascia, curved bath door and a convertible bed design. Swivel captain’s chairs become part of the living space, while three unique floor plans provide different seating, sleeping, and bath arrangements to meet the expectations of buyers.

Camp conveniences include the all-in-one control RapidCamp+ multiplex system and Winegard ConnecT 2.0 WiFi extender and 4G hotspot. Boondocking necessities include tankless water heater, Onan generator and a 100-watt solar charging system with power controller.