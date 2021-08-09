Monday, August 9, 2021
RV Recalls

Tiffin recalls 2017-2022 Wayfarer motorhomes for hitch issue

By Chuck Woodbury
Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2017-2022 Wayfarer motorhomes. Continuous stress on the frame rail hitch extensions may cause them to fail. The number of vehicles involved has not yet been determined.

Extension failure can cause the hitch to detach from the motorhome, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
The remedy is still under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mail October 4, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is WAY-101.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

