Top secret U.S. Navy submarine base is right next to a state park campground

Where is the top secret U.S. Navy submarine base?

So, where is the most likely place for the U.S. Navy to set up a top-secret submarine base? Seattle? San Diego? Norfolk? Nope. North Idaho!

You’ll find (if you look hard enough) the Navy’s Acoustic Research Detachment (ARD) facilities just outside the boundaries of Farragut State Park in Bayview, ID. The military research and testing operations take unique advantage of Lake Pend Oreille, which is the largest and deepest lake in Idaho, with depths of 1,200 feet. Its large mass and remote location make it a quiet place to conduct research on the noise footprints of naval vessels, including those of our adversaries. The ARD states on its website that Lake Pend Oreille is the region’s “quietest body of water, providing an ideal environment for acoustic testing without the attendant problems and costs of open ocean operations.”

Fun with model submarines

The ARD operates a large-scale model submarine in Lake Pend Oreille and has established underwater test ranges and acoustic test facilities for its Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) of submarine acoustic stealth technology. Project scientists, engineers, and Navy technicians work at the facility on operations and experiments.

