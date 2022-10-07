Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3 Issue 90

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

I’m a single woman and am a bit worried about traveling by myself. Do you have any suggestions or words of encouragement?

Yes, thousands upon thousands of single, widowed or otherwise solo women are traveling America in RVs. The best source of information on this subject is through the club RVing Women.



I keep hearing RVers talk about the Slabs. What is it?

The Slabs is short for Slab City, an old military installation in the desert alongside the Salton Sea in Southern California, about four miles east of the town of Niland. Camping is free and thousands of RVers in rigs of all shapes, sizes and road-worthiness hole up there every winter (too hot in the summer). They socialize, hold ﬂea markets, and even have their own CB “radio station.” The Slabs, with its hodgepodge crowd, is not for everyone, but it’s worth an overnight stay just to witness this often colorful RV subculture.

I also hear a lot about a place called Quartzsite in Arizona. What’s there?

Quartzsite, Ariz., is just east of the California border along I-10 in what was, until recently, the middle of nowhere. In the winter season, these days, it’s the site of a huge and nearly non-stop ﬂea market and gem show. RVers in all types and sizes of rigs hole up in and around town for free on public lands or in inexpensive RV parks. At peak times, tens of thousands of RVers may be in the area. It’s an amazing sight and a worthwhile destination for any RVer who seeks bargains, free or inexpensive camping, sunshine and clean desert air. A free RV show is held each January in a giant tent and draws huge crowds.

Quick Tips

Infrared temperature gun in your kit?

Buy a temperature gun. So many handy uses. Great for checking tire temp, brakes temps, how well your AC is working, checking your grill temp, refrigerator temp, freezer temp and oven temp. —From RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living Available on Amazon.

Tie down your microwave turntable

Secure your microwave plate and ring – A simple dish towel wrapped around them will do. Don’t risk breaking your microwave plate or the rotation ring by letting them bounce around inside the microwave while you are towing it. —From 100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook). Available on Amazon.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“DO NOT just go to an RV dealer and let them show you what they have on the lot. Know in advance what you are looking for when you go to the dealer, as they may very well push a rig on you that’s a real loser, but it’s something that they don’t want on their lot anymore. Consider buying a used rig versus a new one as oftentimes a used one will have many of the bugs that were in it coming from the factory fixed, and will cost less to purchase.” —Charley Dickson

Random RV Thought

If you travel by motorhome and don’t pull another vehicle for local trips, consider bringing along a bicycle or two. They can be easily stored, either on a rack or in a storage compartment if they fold up.

