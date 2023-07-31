Tour the 2024 Thor Luminate DD35: Biggest kitchen in a Class A

If you are in the market for a Class A motorhome with a BIG kitchen, join Matt and Andrea from Matt’s RV reviews (one of our reader’s favorite RV vloggers) for a 2024 Thor Luminate DD35 tour.

As usual, Matt is “super excited” to share this tour with you. Last year was the first for this particular motorhome, but Thor has come out with a new floor plan for ’24 that features one of the best kitchens Matt has ever seen in a motorhome. And Matt has seen A LOT of motorhomes.

Matt says this motorhome is a step above the Wind Sport Hurricane and a step below the Miramar. Matt calls it a level 2 1/2.

I like that you can navigate through the motorhome and use all its features with the slides closed, although it might get a little tight. But it is functional.

The workstation in the passenger seat is a nice touch, both while on the road and in camp, as either way it provides an excellent view while working on your computer.

The over-cab drop-down bed holds a whopping 500 lbs. and raises and lowers at the touch of a button. The jackknife sofa and dinette both provide additional sleeping space.

The kitchen is the star of this motorhome

As the headline states, the kitchen is the big star of this motorhome. There is a crazy amount of counter space on both sides of the kitchen and lots of storage space too. There is even a built-in spice cabinet and a humongous pantry. All drawers and cabinets have soft touch closings.

The kitchen is well-outfitted with a convection microwave, a 3-burner Furrion cooktop, oven, and a HUGE Contoure residential-style side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. I love the double stainless steel sink. With as much counter space as there is, you may never need to use the sink covers to create more; however, you do have that option.

The spacious bathroom impresses almost as much as the kitchen. Matt is a big guy and even he had plenty of room when standing in the shower or sitting on the toilet.

The bedroom gives the kitchen and bath a good run for the money, too. There’s a fireplace, LOTS of hanging storage and drawers, and a king-sized bed.

More nice features of the 2024 Thor Luminate DD35:

Full-body paint

Large LED-illuminated mirrors

Doggie window near the passenger seat

As usual, Matt and Andrea end the video with three things they especially liked and three things they disliked about the coach they are reviewing.

Three things Matt and Andrea really liked about the 2024 Thor Luminate DD35

The cab with its easy raise and lower bed along with the passenger seat workstation adds lots of functionality to this coach. I have to agree.

The huge, well-appointed kitchen!

The large bedroom and wide halls.

Three things Matt and Andrea did not like about the 2024 Thor Luminate DD35

Matt found the wet bay to be cluttered and sloppy. He says so many other brands do better wet bays. He also does not like the exterior 50-amp hookup. Apparently, you need to plug in both sides of this motorhome.

Andrea did not like that the shower has a big step up to get into it.

For the large size of this motorhome, the living room area is comparatively small.

2024 Thor Luminate DD35 Specs

Length: 37’

7.3-liter V8 engine

Automatic awning with wind sensor

Outdoor TV

Lots of underbelly storage

Onan 5500 generator

GVWR: 22,000 lbs.

GCWR: 28,000 lbs.

LPG: 88 lbs.

Fresh water: 50 gallons

Gray water: 40 gallons

Black water: 40 gallons

Tankless water heater

Two A/C units

Sleeps: 7

MSRP: $236,835

Learn more about Thor Luminate motorhomes here.

##RVDT2177