Thursday, August 17, 2023

Tour the Palomino SS-550 popup truck camper

By Cheri Sicard
Palomino SS 550 popup truck camper

Looking for a great popup camper that will fit in a short bed truck? The Palomino SS-550 fits the bill. Phalen from The Outpost RV gives us a tour in the video below.

One option they offer (which I like) is a remote that runs both the electric jacks (manual comes standard) and also raises and lowers the roof. If you turn on the roof fan, it creates a vacuum as you lower the roof, which stores everything quickly and neatly.

The kitchen has a drain cover over the small single-bowl sink and a two-burner stove with a cover that makes for extra counter space. The small Dometic fridge runs on gas, electric, or 12-volt.

Upper soft hanging “cabinets” store food or can be unclipped to move things back and forth between your home and camper. The same goes for the hanging storage in the living area.

Over the cab, you can relax on a queen-sized bed, flanked by foot lockers for storage. And, of course, the dinette also converts to a bed for additional sleeping space.

This camper has a lot of nice touches, including:

  • The rolling privacy shades on the back door window
  • Outdoor shower
  • On-demand water heater
  • Prepped for rooftop solar

What’s not to like?

  • There is no holding tank for the kitchen sink—it just drains outside. There are too many places where this would not be allowed for this to be a practical solution.
  • The sink seems small for things like pots and pans, so perhaps you won’t be doing so many dishes there anyway.
  • No bathroom inside, although you can forego one of the storage cabinets to house a porta-potty.

Palomino SS-550 Specs

  • Floor length: 17’
  • 30-amp connection
  • 20 lbs. LPG
  • Freshwater: 15 gallons
  • MSRP: $21,190

Learn more about Palomino SS-550 campers here.

