Pros and cons of buying a used Class C rental from Cruise America

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Duane, a certified RV inspector and one of my favorite RV YouTube vloggers, gives his thoughts on the pros and cons of buying a used Class C rental, like those offered for sale from Cruise America.

Cruise America is the country’s largest RV rental company. They provide a great way for people to try out the RV lifestyle before fully committing to it.

Like rental car companies, they also regularly sell off older units and replace them with newer models. This offers the public a chance to get an RV at a bargain price.

Pros of buying a used Class C from Cruise America

Price! You can save considerably by buying a Cruise America RV.

Price! You can save considerably by buying a Cruise America RV. Cruise America claims to maintain and refurbish every unit before it is offered for sale. That means that like a rental car agency, these motorhomes are serviced and maintained every time they come in from a rental. Of course, Duane includes the caveat that the importance of this point will depend on how much you believe them. Duane is always skeptical of these claims. Personally, I am less so as the rigs have to be maintained well to keep them in a rentable condition. Whether they refurbish before selling, who knows?

Warranty! Cruise America offers a free 3-month/3,000-mile warranty. You can optionally get an extended warranty as well. For about $2,000, this option extends the engine and drive train warranty for five years or 100K miles.

Rent to buy. Cruise America offers a program where you can rent one of their RVs to try it out. Then if you decide to buy, the price of the rental is applied towards the purchase (with some restrictions).

Cruise America Class C RVs are smaller and more nimble RVs, an especially great option for new RVers.

Cons of buying a used Class C from Cruise America

It has been a rental, which means new RVers who may or may not actually know how to use an RV potentially could have used it hard.

It has been a rental, which means new RVers who may or may not actually know how to use an RV potentially could have used it hard. These units usually come with high mileage. The ones Duane has been seeing recently have 120K to 150K miles on them. Duane says to plan on budgeting some money for repairs or buying the extended warranty.

The brand selection is limited to the Thor RVs that Cruise America uses. If you like these particular RVs, great. If not, buying a used Cruise America RV may not be for you.

These are basic RVs without a lot of amenities. Don't expect to see slide, awnings, or auto leveling. Expect the interior to be basic and utilitarian too.

You can spend between 10K to 15K more than the Cruise American price on other RVs and get a lot more choices, options, and amenities.

Who should buy a used Class C rental RV?

After covering the pros and cons, Duane shares his thoughts on who should buy a Cruise America used Class C RV. Most users will probably not choose this option. However, Duane says these folks could benefit:

Those with tiny budgets or who want to spend the least amount possible.

Those who don’t need or want extra amenities.

Of course, Duane recommends getting an inspection from a certified RV inspector before the sale to make sure everything is working and the rig truly has been refurbished.

Do you have any experience buying a used RV from a rental company? Please drop your thoughts in the comments below.

