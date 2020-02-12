Use chip clips for no-swing hooks to keep things handy

By Greg Illes

In a nice, stable house, hooks on the walls hold lots of stuff for display or to have handy at a moment’s notice. But in an RV, it’s like being in a house in a magnitude 4 earthquake all the time. Stuff that hangs on hooks rattles and bangs, swishes back and forth, and even jumps off onto the floor on odd occasions.

Okay, you can use a loop or latching hook to keep it from falling off, but the swishing and banging is still happening. One solution that we like a lot is to use spring clips to hold things on the walls. These have the capability of holding stuff fairly still while the rig does the swaying, and they have the added advantage of allowing a grab-and-pull access instead of lift-and-unhook. For some things (like our hats), a hook just wasn’t any kind of option anyway.

We started with the cheap plastic chip bag clips that you can get in the grocery stores, and they worked well enough. But they had a kind of cheesy look (no pun intended). The office supply clips were more businesslike but had a really, well, “office” appearance.

After a little shopping on Amazon, we found some very nice stainless steel clips, both narrow and wide, that fit our décor nicely — a kind of rugged elegance. We drilled a hole in one of the lips and mounted them where hooks would ordinarily go with a single (stainless steel, of course) screw. Voila! A secure, easy-grab “hook” that works for all road conditions and for any items with or without hook loops.

These clips won’t work for heavy items, but those don’t really belong hanging on RV walls anyway. There are a lot of different clip styles out there, and likely one or more styles to suit your decorative instincts.

Editor: Here are a bunch of handy stainless steel clips available at Amazon, including the type pictured.

Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.

