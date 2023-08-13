DIY camper awning: How to turn a $7 Harbor Freight tarp into campsite shade

By Cheri Sicard

Steve, of Xplorer Steve DIY, wanted a low-cost awning for his car camper. In the video below he shows how to transform a $7 Harbor Freight tarp into an easy DIY camper awning project. This DIY shade will work for cars, SUVs, vans, and more.

Before we begin the actual project, Steve takes us on a shopping trip to Harbor Freight and points out some of the deals he found there.

Steve had a Harbor Freight coupon for the 7’ x 9’ grommeted tarp. The tarp came with a lot of great qualities:

Reflects the sun for greater cooling

Mold resistant

Mildew resistant

Rot resistant

Weather resistant

Rust resistant grommets

In addition to the tarp, Steve ordered poles for his awning from Amazon. He also picked up some paracord, and some inexpensive plastic stakes.

You will also need to know how to tie a tautline hitch knot for this project. Learn how here.

The actual how-to starts at 6:09 in the video.

