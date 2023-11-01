First look: Tiny, lightweight Encore VENU travel trailer

Elkhart, Indiana-based Encore RV is a relative newcomer in the RV space and they just introduced a brand-new tiny, lightweight trailer. The Encore VENU is so new, it’s not even on the company website yet and we don’t have much in the way of specs. Nonetheless, you can get a first look tour at this tiny trailer in the video below.

The base weight on this trailer is under 1,500 pounds, which means it does not need a robust tow vehicle.

Like all Encore RVs, the VENŪ Adventure Trailer features an all-aluminum frame utilizing Encore’s exclusive Tri-Bond Construction.

There is no wood whatsoever in the trailer. Instead, Encore uses lightweight composite materials for the floors and walls and aluminum for the cabinets.

You can feed hungry campers using the exterior Greystone flat-top griddle that is powered by the refillable Flame King 1-pound propane tanks. You can alternately run the griddle from a traditional 20-pound propane bottle.

The trailer is designed so that you will set up your campsite from behind it. An awning extends for cover.

Inside, the tiny trailer appears larger than you would think. The light color and clean décor helps.

It may be small, but Encore packed a whole lot into the VENŪ, including:

A dinette with seating for three

A sink

Drawers and storage cabinets

Solid surface countertops

Optional LED TV

Maxxair deluxe fan

Soft-close cabinetry

Storage under the dinette for up to four 100ah lithium batteries

AC and heat pump

Rated down to 20 degrees F.

Optional 3.3-cubic-foot 12-volt refrigerator

More nice features of the Encore VENU Adventure travel trailer

One piece fiberglass wrap-around roof

JBL sound system

Exterior Blue Tooth speakers

Available off-road package upgrade

200-pound dynamic weight rating roof rack

Exterior 12-volt power outlets on each side of roof rack

30-amp service

Exterior outlet for a portable solar panel

Massive lockable front storage compartment

At least in the video, the trailer appears sturdy and well-built.

It does lack a toilet and shower, so that will be deal breakers for many but not all. They do discuss a spot for a cassette toilet in the video, but it is where the optional fridge goes. However, you get a separate 12-volt fridge.

The marketing touts that the Encore VENU is built to last a lifetime. As this is a brand-new RV, only time will tell.

Learn more about Encore RV here.

##RVDT2244