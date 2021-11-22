Sunday, November 21, 2021

Video: Full-timers alone in the RV for the very first time

By Sandi Sturm
We can spend days, or weeks, traveling and cohabitating with the one we love. Then one day they decide to venture out on their own for a few hours and you opt to stay home. This short, funny video shows how some of us might celebrate that alone time.

And when family and friends come to visit and stay a few days, you and your partner may be doing this together as they head back home. [Visualize Cousin Eddy in the 1989 film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” but we are all in the RV.]

You know it’s true…

