Friday, December 10, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Video: Would you be able to travel across the country without road signs?

By Sandi Sturm
0
road signs

While some of us are able to get from point A to point B without a GPS, it would be much more difficult without a single road sign. Sure, I can now drive from Atlanta to Portland without pulling out a map, but I can’t rely on my memory to know where I am at any given moment.

Road signs are taken for granted these days.  But they tell us what city is approaching, what gas stations are off the next exit, and where to switch highways to get to that world’s largest potato.

This video explores the invention of the road sign and why they are the color and shape that they are today. It’s interesting information!

Previous articleIf you could sell your RV right now for a good price would you do it?
Next articleWhy your local RV dealer won’t honor your warranty

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.