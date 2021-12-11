Video: Would you be able to travel across the country without road signs?

While some of us are able to get from point A to point B without a GPS, it would be much more difficult without a single road sign. Sure, I can now drive from Atlanta to Portland without pulling out a map, but I can’t rely on my memory to know where I am at any given moment.

Road signs are taken for granted these days. But they tell us what city is approaching, what gas stations are off the next exit, and where to switch highways to get to that world’s largest potato.

This video explores the invention of the road sign and why they are the color and shape that they are today. It’s interesting information!