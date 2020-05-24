RV Coronavirus News Update, May 24, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here

Hundreds if not thousands of campgrounds, public and private, are now open or are about to open. We have listed some of them here, but we don’t have nearly enough room to mention them all. If you’re looking for a place to camp in the coming weeks, check with your favorite park to learn its plans.

Glacier National Park was expected to open on June 1 as previously announced. Officials now say the park will open “sometime in early June.”

Joshua Tree National Park is the only national park in California that has reopened campgrounds. Right now, all 520 sites are first-come, first-served and cost $15 to $20 a night. Group campsites remain closed.

Campgrounds at Oregon’s state parks won’t reopen until June 9. Some smaller campgrounds on federal and county lands opened for Memorial Day Weekend, mostly east of Salem and Eugene.

Ohio State Park campgrounds have reopened.

Aimed at promoting RVing as an ideal way to vacation amidst the coronavirus pandemic by highlighting the community, toughness and adventurousness of the RV lifestyle, Jayco has launched a marketing campaign titled “We Were Built For This.” It highlights how Jayco, its industry and RVers have faced obstacles and difficulties before but have always prevailed.

DID YOU KNOW? In a poll in last week’s RV Travel Newsletter we asked our readers how many were putting off routine medical and dental appointments these days. More than 2,600 readers responded. How many do you think reported that they were keeping their normal routines — 24 percent, 33 percent or 52 percent? Find out here.

Even though some campgrounds have reopened in Florida, its state parks campgrounds remain closed for now. Campgrounds operated by counties and municipalities were permitted to reopen this weekend.

The following Wyoming State Parks are open, but only to Wyoming residents: Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Glendo, Guernsey, Hawk Springs, Keyhole, Medicine Lodge, Seminoe and Sinks Canyon. Reservations are required. Some National Forest Campgrounds are open. Check with your favorite park for its status.

Visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely closed at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks in Utah.

Iowa has gradually been opening its state park campgrounds.

Across the country, RV dealers have been reporting an increase in sales, sometimes dramatic.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is now allowing limited overnight camping in its parks. If you plan on going even just for the day, you will still need a reservation in advance.

Across the country, RV dealers have been reporting an increase in sales, sometimes dramatic.

